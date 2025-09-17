The U.S. Fed: The U.S. Federal Reserve System is the nation’s central bank, which is run by the Board of Governors and 12 regional banks. It was created on December 23, 1913, following a series of financial panics. The Fed Chair leads it and sets monetary policy, including interest rate changes. However, it is Independent from politics, but it oversees the banking system, even amid discussions from figures like Trump. Today, the Fed plays a crucial role in shaping the U.S. economy, influencing everything from interest rates to inflation control, employment, and financial market stability. What is the Role of the Federal Reserve? Its establishment under the Federal Reserve Act aimed to provide the nation with a safer, more flexible, and stable monetary and financial system. Discover its major roles and functions below:

1. Monetary Policy Management The Fed regulates the money supply and interest rates to control inflation and promote sustainable economic growth. Through the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), it sets the federal funds rate, which influences borrowing costs for consumers and businesses. 2. Bank Supervision and Regulation The Fed oversees and regulates commercial banks and financial institutions to ensure they operate safely and comply with federal laws. This role prevents systemic risks and maintains public confidence in the US banking system. 3. Financial Stability & Crisis Management During economic downturns, recessions, or financial shocks, the Fed provides emergency liquidity to banks and implements measures to stabilise markets, such as during the 2008 financial crisis or the COVID-19 pandemic.

4. Payment Systems & Services The Fed manages the nation’s payment systems, including electronic transfers, check clearing, and currency distribution, ensuring that the financial system operates efficiently. U.S. Fed Timeline of Key Events The history of the U.S. Fed includes major key events that transformed the powers and functioning of the Fed entirely: Year Events 1913 The Federal Reserve Act was signed into law, creating the Fed 1933 The Banking Act enhanced the Fed’s regulatory powers during the Great Depression 1951 The Treasury-Fed Accord gives the Fed independence in monetary policy 1977 Full employment and inflation targets were introduced 2008 The Fed implements emergency measures during a financial crisis 2020 Pandemic response: liquidity injections and near-zero interest rates

Source: Federal Reserve Board, Wikipedia Key Facts About the US Fed: Trivia The key facts about the Federal Reserve System in the U.S. include: The Fed consists of 12 regional Federal Reserve Banks and the Board of Governors in Washington, D.C.

The Chair of the U.S. Fed is currently Jerome Powell , who oversees all the policy decisions and communicates them via press conferences.

The Fed’s decisions impact stock markets, including the DJIA, S&P 500, and NASDAQ , as well as mortgage rates, consumer loans, and business investments.

The Federal Reserve uses tools such as open market operations, discount rates, and reserve requirements to implement policy.