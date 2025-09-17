The recent update on the October 2025 Visa Bulletin is the long-awaited relief it has brought for green card applicants. Whether it is for employment-based (EB) categories and family-sponsored visas (F2A), USCIS confirms that Dates for Filing (DOF) can be used this month, allowing eligible applicants to submit adjustment of status (I-485) applications.

In this blog, find out how applicants from India, China, and other backlogged countries will have renewed opportunities to move forward in the green card process. This update also addresses common questions about priority dates, visa availability, USCIS processing times, and why Visa Bulletin dates sometimes retrogress, and what to expect next.

What Changed This Month? Key Changes

The key changes for October 2025 are mentioned below: