The recent update on the October 2025 Visa Bulletin is the long-awaited relief it has brought for green card applicants. Whether it is for employment-based (EB) categories and family-sponsored visas (F2A), USCIS confirms that Dates for Filing (DOF) can be used this month, allowing eligible applicants to submit adjustment of status (I-485) applications.
In this blog, find out how applicants from India, China, and other backlogged countries will have renewed opportunities to move forward in the green card process. This update also addresses common questions about priority dates, visa availability, USCIS processing times, and why Visa Bulletin dates sometimes retrogress, and what to expect next.
What Changed This Month? Key Changes
The key changes for October 2025 are mentioned below:
|
List of Priority Date Movements for the Visa Bulletin, October 2025
The table below shows the categories of visas with country names and their status and movements:
|
Category
|
Country
|
Oct 2025 Status
|
Sept 2025
|
Movement
|
EB‑5 (Unreserved)
|
India
|
~15 months forward
|
Unavailable
|
Major relief
|
EB‑2
|
India
|
Open under DOF
|
Unavailable
|
Positive movement
|
EB‑3
|
China
|
Forward by several months
|
Slow/retrogressed
|
Notable jump
|
F2A
|
All Countries
|
Current
|
Backlogged
|
Much faster
Source: The Visa Bulletin
Filing vs Final Action Dates: October 2025
-
Dates for Filing (DOF): If your priority date is before the cut‑off, you can file your I‑485 now.
-
Final Action Dates (FAD): These determine when green cards are actually issued. Approval will only come when your date is before the FAD cut‑off.
(Note: October 2025 uses DOF for most categories.)
What Applicants Should Do Now?
Below are the steps to avoid delays and be ready as things move:
-
Check your priority date on the official Visa Bulletin.
-
File promptly if eligible under DOF.
-
Next, you must prepare documents such as civil records, a medical exam (Form I‑693), translations, and updated I‑140 or I‑130 approvals.
-
Add forms if needed, such as the Form I‑765 (work permit), I‑131 (Advance Parole), or Supplement J.
-
Expect retrogression, and Dates may move backward later, so filing early secures your place.
-
Watch USCIS updates and announcements as they confirm each month whether DOF or FAD applies.
What are the Key Takeaways?
The major key takeaway of the October 2025 Visa Bulletin has been the Green Card update:
|
The October 2025 Visa Bulletin from the U.S. Department of State has finally brought relief for green card applicants. After months of “unavailable” notices, several employment‑based (EB) and family‑based categories have advanced. USCIS has also confirmed that Dates for Filing can be used this month.
Conclusion
Therefore, all applicants who had been awaiting relief for employment-based categories are now finally eligible. Moreover, October 2025 Visa updates also bring a streamlined process for family cases, and USCIS is allowing Dates for Filing. If your date is current, you must act quickly to get documents ready and file to secure your place before possible retrogression.
