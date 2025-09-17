RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025, Download Now!
Focus
Quick Links

October 2025 Visa Bulletin USCIS Updates: Green Card Applicants Rejoice

By Manvi Upadhyaya
Sep 17, 2025, 02:21 EDT

The USCIS October 2025 Visa Bulletin has brought major green card relief for India, EB & family categories. Check priority dates, adjustment of status, and filing updates.

Add as a preferred source on Google
October 2025 Visa Bulletin: USCIS Updates & Green Card Relief, Check Here!
October 2025 Visa Bulletin: USCIS Updates & Green Card Relief, Check Here!

The recent update on the October 2025 Visa Bulletin is the long-awaited relief it has brought for green card applicants. Whether it is for employment-based (EB) categories and family-sponsored visas (F2A), USCIS confirms that Dates for Filing (DOF) can be used this month, allowing eligible applicants to submit adjustment of status (I-485) applications. 

In this blog, find out how applicants from India, China, and other backlogged countries will have renewed opportunities to move forward in the green card process. This update also addresses common questions about priority dates, visa availability, USCIS processing times, and why Visa Bulletin dates sometimes retrogress, and what to expect next.

What Changed This Month? Key Changes

The key changes for October 2025 are mentioned below:

  • Employment‑based visas (EB): All categories are using the Dates for Filing (DOF) chart. This means applicants with earlier priority dates can now submit adjustment of status applications (Form I‑485).

  • Family‑based visas (F2A): According to the Visa Bulletin-travel.state.gov, spouses and children of permanent residents are “current” in many cases.

  • Big jumps for India & China: EB‑2 India and EB‑5 India show significant movement, while EB‑3 China advanced compared to last month.

  • New fiscal year reset: Fresh visa numbers for FY 2026 mean more applicants can move forward.

List of Priority Date Movements for the Visa Bulletin, October 2025 

The table below shows the categories of visas with country names and their status and movements: 

Category

Country

Oct 2025 Status

Sept 2025

Movement

EB‑5 (Unreserved)

India

~15 months forward

Unavailable

Major relief

EB‑2

India

Open under DOF

Unavailable

Positive movement

EB‑3

China

Forward by several months

Slow/retrogressed

Notable jump

F2A

All Countries

Current

Backlogged

Much faster

Source: The Visa Bulletin

Filing vs Final Action Dates: October 2025

  • Dates for Filing (DOF): If your priority date is before the cut‑off, you can file your I‑485 now.

  • Final Action Dates (FAD): These determine when green cards are actually issued. Approval will only come when your date is before the FAD cut‑off.

(Note: October 2025 uses DOF for most categories.)

What Applicants Should Do Now?

Below are the steps to avoid delays and be ready as things move:

  • Check your priority date on the official Visa Bulletin.

  • File promptly if eligible under DOF.

  • Next, you must prepare documents such as civil records, a medical exam (Form I‑693), translations, and updated I‑140 or I‑130 approvals.

  • Add forms if needed, such as the Form I‑765 (work permit), I‑131 (Advance Parole), or Supplement J.

  • Expect retrogression, and Dates may move backward later, so filing early secures your place.

  • Watch USCIS updates and announcements as they confirm each month whether DOF or FAD applies.

What are the Key Takeaways?

The major key takeaway of the October 2025 Visa Bulletin has been the Green Card update: 

The October 2025 Visa Bulletin from the U.S. Department of State has finally brought relief for green card applicants. After months of “unavailable” notices, several employment‑based (EB) and family‑based categories have advanced. USCIS has also confirmed that Dates for Filing can be used this month.

Also Read: 5 Things Americans Must Know About NASA’s Mars Rock Find

Mexican Independence Day in the USA, Check Celebrations Here!

Trump Awards Highest Civilian Award to Charlie Kirk, Check Why!

Conclusion

Therefore, all applicants who had been awaiting relief for employment-based categories are now finally eligible. Moreover, October 2025 Visa updates also bring a streamlined process for family cases, and USCIS is allowing Dates for Filing. If your date is current, you must act quickly to get documents ready and file to secure your place before possible retrogression.

To see more of such stories, you can go ahead and add this site to your preferred sources by clicking here.

Manvi Upadhyaya
Manvi Upadhyaya

Content Writer

    Manvi Upadhyaya is an experienced content writer who is passionate about creating authentic content by delivering credible facts to people. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and is fond of art, languages, culture, and education. She has been a published co-author and compiler for many anthology book projects. She creates educational and informative content for international audiences. You can reach out to her at manvi.upadhyaya@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    FAQs

    • What is the October Visa Bulletin?
      +
      It’s the monthly update from the Department of State showing green card availability by category and country.
    • Why do Visa Bulletin dates stop moving sometimes?
      +
      Because of high demand in specific categories or countries, reaching yearly limits. This causes flat dates or retrogression.
    • How many green cards will be issued in FY 2026?
      +
      Roughly 226,000 family‑based and 140,000+ employment‑based visas are available, subject to demand.
    • Is USCIS processing faster in 2025?
      +
      Yes, with new visa numbers in FY 2026, processing may speed up, but times vary by category and service centre.
    • What is a priority date?
      +
      It’s the date when your I‑130 or I‑140 petition (or labour certification) was filed. It sets your place in the green card queue.

    Latest Stories

    Trending Tags