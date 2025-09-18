The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has announced a major overhaul of the American citizenship test. This in itself is one of the first big updates in years, with the new United States citizenship exam 2025 expanding the number of civics questions from 100 to 128. In this blog, learn how applicants will now be required to answer 12 out of 20 correctly to pass.
Officially called the naturalisation test, this assessment has long been a gateway to citizenship. However, under the Trump administration, the changes aim to better test immigrants’ knowledge of U.S. history, government, and constitutional principles. Learn how it talks about fairness, accessibility, and the meaning of being an American, as announced on the Constitution and Citizenship Day.
What is Trump’s Role in Citizenship Test Changes?
Former President Donald Trump has made immigration reform central to his agenda. His administration previously toughened the citizen test in 2020, but that version was later scrapped. In 2025, Trump pushed for new reforms, including:
Adding an essay component to measure written English.
Expanding citizenship test questions on U.S. history and government.
Greater scrutiny to prevent what he calls “fraud in naturalisation.”
Critics argue that these changes make the citizenship test harder and could deter qualified immigrants, while supporters say they uphold American values.
Key Things to Know About the U.S. Citizenship Test
You must know about the U.S. Citizenship Test, that the hardest question may include questions about constitutional amendments or the Supreme Court justices' most difficult decisions. Moreover, you cannot take the official citizenship exam online, as it must be taken in person. However, you can use online citizenship exam practice. Other key details include:
Aspect
Details
Number of Questions
128 potential citizenship questions; applicants usually answer 20.
Passing Score
At least 12 correct answers out of 20.
Test Types
Oral interview, civics questions, and (under reforms) a short written essay.
Language Options
Mostly English, but older applicants or those with long U.S. residency may qualify for exemptions in their native language.
Topics Covered
U.S. history, government, rights & responsibilities, Constitution, geography, and civic values.
Source: USCIS
How to Prepare for the Citizenship Exam?
Many immigrants rely on citizenship test practice tools such as flashcards, US citizenship exam questions 2025 with answers, and sample citizenship test questions 2024 PDF. Therefore, you can take help from the online resources such as U.S. citizenship test practice apps and naturalisation test practice sites that are widely available.
Some of the Sample U.S. Citizenship Test Questions:
The questions are mentioned according to the category:
Category
Example Question
American History
George Washington is famous for many things. Name one.
Colonial Period & Independence
There were 13 original states. Name five.
Symbols & Holidays
Where is the Statue of Liberty?
U.S. Constitution & Rights
What did the civil rights movement do?
System of Government
Name one power that is only for the federal government.
Civic Duties
What is one way Americans can serve their country?
U.S. History & World Affairs
Who was the United States' main rival during the Cold War?
American Indian Tribes
Name one American Indian tribe in the United States.
Source: USCIS
Quick Tips for Success
Study the official 100+ naturalisation questions.
Take citizenship exam practice tests regularly.
Join community prep classes in English and civics.
Review the citizenship questions 2025 with answers PDF from USCIS.
Therefore, the new U.S. Citizenship Test matters and is not just a formality because over 600,000 immigrants naturalise each year. Rooted in the U.S. Constitution and celebrated every Citizenship Day (17 September), it highlights the responsibilities of citizens, from voting to defending freedoms.
