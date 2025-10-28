IB SA Admit Card 2025 Download Link
JEE Main 2026 Registration Live Updates: Link to be Activated at jeemain.nta.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Oct 28, 2025, 13:42 IST

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Registration process will begin soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Aspirants can register for the engineering entrance test through the link available on the official website. Keep refreshing this page for latest updates

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Registration at jeemain.nta.nic.in
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Registration at jeemain.nta.nic.in

HIGHLIGHTS

  • JEE Main 2026 Session 1 registration link to be live soon on the official website
  • Session 1 exam to be held from January 21 to 30, 2026
  • JEE Main 2026 registration in October at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2026 Registration Session 1: The National Testing Agency is likely to commence the JEE Main 2026 session 1 registration process by today. Last year, the JEE Main registration window opened on October 28, 2025. As per the notification issued, the JEE Main 2026 session 1 registration link will be activated in October 2025. With just a few days remaining, it is expected that NTA will begin the JEE Main 2026 registration process in the coming days.

Candidates interested in appearing for the JEE Main 2026 exams must note that the exams will be conducted twice a year. JEE Main 2026 Session 1 will be held in January 2026, and JEE Main 2026 Session 2 will be held in April 2026.

Candidates can register for the JEE Main 2026 session 1 exam through the link on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates are also advised to keep refreshing this blog to get the latest updates on the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Registration

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Registration Link - Click Here (Available Soon)

How to Apply for JEE Main 2026 Session 1

The JEE Main 2026 Session 1 registration link will be available on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates can also follow the steps provided below to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of JEE Main 2026

Step 2: Scroll down to the Candidate Activity section and click on New Registration

Step 3: Enter all the required details

Step 4: Fill out the JEE Main application form

Step 5: Upload all the required documents

Step 6: Submit the JEE Main 2026 application fee

Step 7: Save and click on submit

LIVE UPDATES
  • Oct 28, 2025, 13:42 IST

    JEE Main 2026 Session 1: Important Documents

    Candidates applying for JEE Main 2926 must have the following documents ready with them'

    • Class 10 marksheets and certificates

    • Class 12 marksheets and certificates

    • Birth Certificate

    • Valid ID proof

    • Caste certificate

    • Category Certificate

    • Ews Certificate

    • PwD certificate

    • Scribe certificate

  • Oct 28, 2025, 13:26 IST

  • Oct 28, 2025, 13:09 IST

  • Oct 28, 2025, 12:56 IST

    Is JEE Main 2026 Registration Link Active?

    The JEE Main 2026 Session 1 registration is yet to commence. Eligible candidates preparing for the entrance exams must keep visiting the official website for latest updates. The link to register for JEE Main 2026 will be available at jeemain.nta.nic.in soon

  • Oct 28, 2025, 12:30 IST

    JEE Main 2026 Registration for Session 1 to begin soon

    The JEE Main 2026 session 1 registration link will be available on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates preparing for the entrance exams must keep visiting this page for latest updates. The JEE Main 2026 session 1 registration is expected to commence soon. 

  • Oct 28, 2025, 11:55 IST

  • Oct 28, 2025, 11:42 IST

    NTA JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Exam Dates

    The JEE Main 2026 Session 1 exam dates have been announced by the National Testing Agency. The JEE Main 2026 session 1 exams will be held from January 21 to 30, 2026 across designated exam centrs. 

  • Oct 28, 2025, 11:27 IST

    JEE Main 2026 Round 1 Registrations Begin Shortly

    The National Testing Agency will begin the JEE Main 2026 session 1 registration process soon. The link for candidates to apply for the engineering entrance test will be available on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. Aspirants preparing to appear for the JEE Main exams can register through the link on the official website.

  • Oct 28, 2025, 11:03 IST

    JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Exam in April

    According to the official notification issued, the JEE Main 2026 session 2 exam will be conducted in April 2026. The exam will be held from April 1 to 10, 2026 accross designated exam centres. 

  • Oct 28, 2025, 10:48 IST

    JEE Main 2026 Registration: When will Applications be Released?

    The JEE Main 2026 session 1 exams will be held in January 2026. As per the official notification, JEE Main registrations will begin in October 2025. It is expected that NTA will begin the JEE Main 2026 session 1 registration process. Students must keep visiting the official website for latest updates. 

  • Oct 28, 2025, 10:31 IST

    JEE Main 2026 Exam Details

    JEE Main 2026 is scheduled to be held in two sessions. Based on the previous year candidates can check the exam patter here

    Paper

    Subjects

    Section A

    Section B

    Mode of the Examination

    Timing of the Examination (IST) 

    First Shift

    Second Shift

    Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.)

    Mathematics

    20

    05

    Computer Based Test (CBT) mode

    09:00А.М. to 12:00 Noo

    03:00 P.M. to 06:00 P.M.

    Physics

    20

    05

    Chemistry

    20

    05

    Total

    75

    Paper 2A (B. Arch.)

    Mathematics - Part 1

    20

    05

    Computer Based Test (CBT) mode except Drawing Test (Part-III) in pen and paper (offline) mode, to be attempted on a drawing sheet of A4 size

    09:00 A.M. to to 12:00 Noon

    03:00 P.M. 06:00 P.M. 

    Aptitude Test - Part 2

    50

    Drawing Test - Part 3

    02


    Total

    77

    Paper 2B Planning 

    Mathematics - Part 1

    20

    05

     

     

     

     

    Aptitude Test - Part 2

    50

    Computer Based Test. 

    09:00 A.M. to to 12:00 Noon

    03:00 P.M. 06:00 P.M

     

    PlanningTest - Part 3

    25

     

    Total

    100
  • Oct 28, 2025, 10:11 IST

  • Oct 28, 2025, 09:59 IST

    JEE Main 2026 Exam Schedule announced

    The National Testing Agency has announced the exam dates for JEE Main 2026. Candidates can check the complete schedule below. 

    Events

    Dates

    Session 1 (January 2026)

    Online Submission of Application Form

    October 2025 onwards

    Dates of Examination

    Between 21 - 30 January 2026

    Session 2 (April 2026)

    Online Submission of Application Form

    Last week of January 2026 onwards

    Dates of Examination

    Between 01 - 10 April 2026
  • Oct 28, 2025, 09:41 IST

    Official website to Apply for JEE Main 2026 Session 1

    The JEE Main 2026 registration link for the session 1 exam will be available on the official website for JEE Main. Interested candidates must visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in to apply for the session 1 entrance test. 

  • Oct 28, 2025, 09:39 IST

    When will JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Registration Begin

    As per the official notification issued by NTA, the JEE Main 2026 session 1 registration is set to commence in October 2025. As per the previous year dates, the registrations began on October 28, 2024

  • Oct 28, 2025, 09:37 IST

    JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Registration Link at jeemain.nta.nic.in

    This year, the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 registration link will be activated in October 2025. Candidates interested in applying for the entrance exams must keep visiting the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in

  • Oct 28, 2025, 09:35 IST

    JEE Main 2026 Registration: Date and Time

    The National Testing Agency is expected to begin the JEE Main 2026 session 1 registration process this week. As per the official notification, the JEE Main 2026 registrations will begin in October 2025

