JEE Main 2026 Registration Live Updates: Link to be Activated at jeemain.nta.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here

JEE Main 2026 Registration Session 1: The National Testing Agency is likely to commence the JEE Main 2026 session 1 registration process by today. Last year, the JEE Main registration window opened on October 28, 2025. As per the notification issued, the JEE Main 2026 session 1 registration link will be activated in October 2025. With just a few days remaining, it is expected that NTA will begin the JEE Main 2026 registration process in the coming days.

Candidates interested in appearing for the JEE Main 2026 exams must note that the exams will be conducted twice a year. JEE Main 2026 Session 1 will be held in January 2026, and JEE Main 2026 Session 2 will be held in April 2026.

Candidates can register for the JEE Main 2026 session 1 exam through the link on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates are also advised to keep refreshing this blog to get the latest updates on the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Registration

How to Apply for JEE Main 2026 Session 1

The JEE Main 2026 Session 1 registration link will be available on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates can also follow the steps provided below to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of JEE Main 2026

Step 2: Scroll down to the Candidate Activity section and click on New Registration

Step 3: Enter all the required details

Step 4: Fill out the JEE Main application form

Step 5: Upload all the required documents

Step 6: Submit the JEE Main 2026 application fee

Step 7: Save and click on submit

