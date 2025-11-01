JEE Main 2026 Official Website: Direct link for Registration, Application Link by NTA

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Official Website: The National Testing Agency has released the official notification for JEE Main 2026. The JEE Main 2026 session 1 exams will be held in January 2026, while the JEE Main 2026 session 2 exams will be held in April 2026. NTA has officially commenced the JEE Main 2026 session 1 registration and application process. Interested candidates are advised to visit the official website to register.

According to the dates announced, the last date to apply for JEE Main 2026 Session 1 is November 27, 2025. Students applying must make sure they complete the JEE Main 2026 registration and application process for session 1 ahead of the given deadline. The JEE Main 2026 session 1 examination will be conducted in two shifts for a duration of 3 hours. The first shift will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon, and the second shift will be conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm. The B. Arch & B. Planning paper will be held for a duration of 3 hours and 30 minutes, from 9 am to 12:30 pm and 3 pm to 6:30 pm.