JEE Main 2026 Official Website: Direct link for Registration, Application Link by NTA

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Nov 1, 2025, 07:57 IST

Visit the official JEE Main 2026 website for direct registration. Access the NTA application link, steps to apply online, and important details for Session 1. Apply now at jeemain.nta.nic.in


JEE Main 2026 Official Website to Apply
Key Points

  • JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Registration Begin at jeemain.nta.nic.in
  • Last date to apply is November 27, 2025
  • JEE Main session 1 exam to be held from January 21 to 30, 2026

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Official Website: The National Testing Agency has released the official notification for JEE Main 2026. The JEE Main 2026 session 1 exams will be held in January 2026, while the JEE Main 2026 session 2 exams will be held in April 2026. NTA has officially commenced the JEE Main 2026 session 1 registration and application process. Interested candidates are advised to visit the official website to register.

According to the dates announced, the last date to apply for JEE Main 2026 Session 1 is November 27, 2025. Students applying must make sure they complete the JEE Main 2026 registration and application process for session 1 ahead of the given deadline. The JEE Main 2026 session 1 examination will be conducted in two shifts for a duration of 3 hours. The first shift will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon, and the second shift will be conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm. The B. Arch & B. Planning paper will be held for a duration of 3 hours and 30 minutes, from 9 am to 12:30 pm and 3 pm to 6:30 pm. 

The link to apply for JEE Main 2026 Session 1 is available on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. To register for the session 1 exams, candidates are required to visit the official website and first enter their registered email ID and mobile number. After completing the registration, students can go ahead and complete the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 application form. 

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Registration - Click Here

Which is the Official Website for JEE Main 2026

The JEE Main 2026 official notification includes the complete schedule for session 1 exams along with the details of the official website. According to the notification issued by NTA, JEE Main 2026 session 1 applications are available on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Schedule

Candidates appearing for the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 exams in January can check the complete schedule here

Events

Dates

Online Submission of Application Form

  October 31 to November 27, 2025

Last date of successful transaction of fee through | Credit/Debit Card/Net-Banking/UPI

  November 27, 2025

Announcement of the City of Examination

  By the first week of January 2026

Downloading Admit Cards from the NTA website

  Will be announced later on the website

Date(s) of Examination 

  Between January 21 and 30, 2026

Centre, Date and Shift

  As indicated in the Admit Card

Display of Recorded Responses 

  To be announced later on the website

Declaration of Result on the NTA website

  By February 12, 2026 (Tentative)

