JEE Main 2026 Official Website: Direct link for Registration, Application Link by NTA

Key Points
- JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Registration Begin at jeemain.nta.nic.in
- Last date to apply is November 27, 2025
- JEE Main session 1 exam to be held from January 21 to 30, 2026
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Official Website: The National Testing Agency has released the official notification for JEE Main 2026. The JEE Main 2026 session 1 exams will be held in January 2026, while the JEE Main 2026 session 2 exams will be held in April 2026. NTA has officially commenced the JEE Main 2026 session 1 registration and application process. Interested candidates are advised to visit the official website to register.
According to the dates announced, the last date to apply for JEE Main 2026 Session 1 is November 27, 2025. Students applying must make sure they complete the JEE Main 2026 registration and application process for session 1 ahead of the given deadline. The JEE Main 2026 session 1 examination will be conducted in two shifts for a duration of 3 hours. The first shift will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon, and the second shift will be conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm. The B. Arch & B. Planning paper will be held for a duration of 3 hours and 30 minutes, from 9 am to 12:30 pm and 3 pm to 6:30 pm.
The link to apply for JEE Main 2026 Session 1 is available on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. To register for the session 1 exams, candidates are required to visit the official website and first enter their registered email ID and mobile number. After completing the registration, students can go ahead and complete the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 application form.
Which is the Official Website for JEE Main 2026
The JEE Main 2026 official notification includes the complete schedule for session 1 exams along with the details of the official website. According to the notification issued by NTA, JEE Main 2026 session 1 applications are available on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Schedule
Candidates appearing for the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 exams in January can check the complete schedule here
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Online Submission of Application Form
|October 31 to November 27, 2025
|
Last date of successful transaction of fee through | Credit/Debit Card/Net-Banking/UPI
|November 27, 2025
|
Announcement of the City of Examination
|By the first week of January 2026
|
Downloading Admit Cards from the NTA website
|Will be announced later on the website
|
Date(s) of Examination
|Between January 21 and 30, 2026
|
Centre, Date and Shift
|As indicated in the Admit Card
|
Display of Recorded Responses
|To be announced later on the website
|
Declaration of Result on the NTA website
|By February 12, 2026 (Tentative)
