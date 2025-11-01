JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Exam Dates Schedule Released at jeemain.nta.nic.in, Details Here

Key Points
- JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Official Notification Out
- Last date to apply for JEE Main session 1 is November 27, 2025
- Submit applications for JEE Main 2026 session 1 at jeemain.nta.nic.in
JEE Main 2026 Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 Exam schedule. Candidates can check the detailed schedule online on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The registration link was released on the official website, where interested and eligible students can register themselves. The entire registration process is online, and candidates are advised to check their eligibility before applying for the exam.
Also Read: JEE Main 2026 Official Website: Direct link for Registration, Application Link by NTA
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Registration - Click Here
JEE Main 2026 Examination Overview
Candidates can follow the following table to learn the JEE Main 2026 exam details:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
JEE Main 2026 Registration date
|
Exam name
|
Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main
|
Board name
|
National Testing Agency (NTA)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
jeemain.nta.nic.in
|
Board website
|
nta.nic.in
|
Stream
|
Engineering
Architecture
|
Programmes
|
Bachelor of Technology (BTech)
Bachelor of Engineering (BE)
Bachelor of Architecture (BArch)
Bachelor of Planning (BPlanning)
|
Level
|
Undergraduate (UG)
|
Sessions
|
First: January 2026
Second: April 2026
JEE Main 2026 Exam Dates and Detailed Schedule
Candidates can check the detailed schedule for the JEE Main 2026 examinations for the 2026-27 academic year here:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Online Submission of Application Form
|October 31 to November 27, 2025
|
Last date of successful transaction of fee through | Credit/Debit Card/Net-Banking/UPI
|November 27, 2025
|
Announcement of the City of Examination
|By the first week of January 2026
|
Downloading Admit Cards from the NTA website
|Will be announced later on the website
|
Date(s) of Examination
|Between January 21 and 30, 2026
|
Centre, Date and Shift
|As indicated in the Admit Card
|
Display of Recorded Responses
|To be announced later on the website
|
Declaration of Result on the NTA website
|By February 12, 2026 (Tentative)
The last date to apply for JEE Main 2026 Session 1 is November 27, 2025. The JEE Main 2026 session 1 examination will be conducted in two shifts. The JEE Main 2026 Session 1 first shift will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon, and the second shift will be conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm. The B. Arch & B. Planning paper will be held for a duration of 3 hours and 30 minutes, from 9 am to 12:30 pm and 3 pm to 6:30 pm.
How to Register for JEE Main 2026?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register online for the JEE Main 2026 exams:
-
Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in
-
On the home page, click on the JEE Main 2026 registration link
-
Register using your details
-
Log in to the account using a system-generated application number and password
-
Complete the application process by providing your personal and academic details
-
Pay the online application fee and submit the form
-
Download the confirmation page for future reference
NTA has asked candidates to update their Aadhaar Card, UDID Card (for Persons with Disabilities) and Category Certificate to avoid any chances of discrepancies and grievances later. Candidates can read the official notice here.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation