JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Exam Dates Schedule Released at jeemain.nta.nic.in, Details Here

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 exam dates schedule is now available on the official website! Check the official dates at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Get all the details on exam timing, sessions, and more.

Key Points JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Official Notification Out

Last date to apply for JEE Main session 1 is November 27, 2025

Submit applications for JEE Main 2026 session 1 at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2026 Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 Exam schedule. Candidates can check the detailed schedule online on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The registration link was released on the official website, where interested and eligible students can register themselves. The entire registration process is online, and candidates are advised to check their eligibility before applying for the exam. Also Read: JEE Main 2026 Official Website: Direct link for Registration, Application Link by NTA JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Registration - Click Here JEE Main 2026 Examination Overview Candidates can follow the following table to learn the JEE Main 2026 exam details: Overview Details Event name JEE Main 2026 Registration date Exam name Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Board name National Testing Agency (NTA) Academic year 2025-26 Official website jeemain.nta.nic.in Board website nta.nic.in Stream Engineering Architecture Programmes Bachelor of Technology (BTech) Bachelor of Engineering (BE) Bachelor of Architecture (BArch) Bachelor of Planning (BPlanning) Level Undergraduate (UG) Sessions First: January 2026 Second: April 2026

JEE Main 2026 Exam Dates and Detailed Schedule Candidates can check the detailed schedule for the JEE Main 2026 examinations for the 2026-27 academic year here: Events Dates Online Submission of Application Form October 31 to November 27, 2025 Last date of successful transaction of fee through | Credit/Debit Card/Net-Banking/UPI November 27, 2025 Announcement of the City of Examination By the first week of January 2026 Downloading Admit Cards from the NTA website Will be announced later on the website Date(s) of Examination Between January 21 and 30, 2026 Centre, Date and Shift As indicated in the Admit Card Display of Recorded Responses To be announced later on the website Declaration of Result on the NTA website By February 12, 2026 (Tentative)

The last date to apply for JEE Main 2026 Session 1 is November 27, 2025. The JEE Main 2026 session 1 examination will be conducted in two shifts. The JEE Main 2026 Session 1 first shift will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon, and the second shift will be conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm. The B. Arch & B. Planning paper will be held for a duration of 3 hours and 30 minutes, from 9 am to 12:30 pm and 3 pm to 6:30 pm. How to Register for JEE Main 2026? Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register online for the JEE Main 2026 exams: Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in On the home page, click on the JEE Main 2026 registration link Register using your details Log in to the account using a system-generated application number and password Complete the application process by providing your personal and academic details Pay the online application fee and submit the form Download the confirmation page for future reference