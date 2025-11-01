WB HS Result 3rd Semester, Direct Link Here
Focus
Quick Links
Breaking News

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Exam Dates Schedule Released at jeemain.nta.nic.in, Details Here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Nov 1, 2025, 07:59 IST

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 exam dates schedule is now available on the official website! Check the official dates at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Get all the details on exam timing, sessions, and more.


Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Registration Live at jeemain.nta.nic.in
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Registration Live at jeemain.nta.nic.in
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Official Notification Out
  • Last date to apply for JEE Main session 1 is November 27, 2025
  • Submit applications for JEE Main 2026 session 1 at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2026 Registration:  The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 Exam schedule. Candidates can check the detailed schedule online on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The registration link was released on the official website, where interested and eligible students can register themselves. The entire registration process is online, and candidates are advised to check their eligibility before applying for the exam. 

Also Read: JEE Main 2026 Official Website: Direct link for Registration, Application Link by NTA

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Registration - Click Here

JEE Main 2026 Examination Overview

Candidates can follow the following table to learn the JEE Main 2026 exam details: 

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

JEE Main 2026 Registration date

Exam name 

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main

Board name 

National Testing Agency (NTA)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

jeemain.nta.nic.in

Board website 

nta.nic.in

Stream 

Engineering 

Architecture 

Programmes 

Bachelor of Technology (BTech)

Bachelor of Engineering (BE) 

Bachelor of Architecture (BArch)

Bachelor of Planning (BPlanning)

Level 

Undergraduate (UG)

Sessions 

First: January 2026 

Second: April 2026

JEE Main 2026 Exam Dates and Detailed Schedule

Candidates can check the detailed schedule for the JEE Main 2026 examinations for the 2026-27 academic year here:

Events

Dates

Online Submission of Application Form

  October 31 to November 27, 2025

Last date of successful transaction of fee through | Credit/Debit Card/Net-Banking/UPI

  November 27, 2025

Announcement of the City of Examination

  By the first week of January 2026

Downloading Admit Cards from the NTA website

  Will be announced later on the website

Date(s) of Examination 

  Between January 21 and 30, 2026

Centre, Date and Shift

  As indicated in the Admit Card

Display of Recorded Responses 

  To be announced later on the website

Declaration of Result on the NTA website

  By February 12, 2026 (Tentative)

The last date to apply for JEE Main 2026 Session 1 is November 27, 2025. The JEE Main 2026 session 1 examination will be conducted in two shifts. The JEE Main 2026 Session 1 first shift will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon, and the second shift will be conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm. The B. Arch & B. Planning paper will be held for a duration of 3 hours and 30 minutes, from 9 am to 12:30 pm and 3 pm to 6:30 pm.

How to Register for JEE Main 2026?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register online for the JEE Main 2026 exams: 

  1. Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in

  2. On the home page, click on  the JEE Main 2026 registration link

  3. Register using your details 

  4. Log in to the account using a system-generated application number and password

  5. Complete the application process by providing your personal and academic details 

  6. Pay the online application fee and submit the form

  7. Download the confirmation page for future reference

NTA has asked candidates to update their Aadhaar Card, UDID Card (for Persons with Disabilities) and Category Certificate to avoid any chances of discrepancies and grievances later. Candidates can read the official notice here.

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News