JEE Main 2026 Registration: Will Link Be Live Today at jeemain.nta.nic.in? Check Latest Updates Here

JEE Main 2026 Registration: According to the latest media reports, the JEE Main 2026 registration link for Session 1 is expected to be activated today, October 26, 2025. The National Testing Agency is yet to confirm the date and time for the commencement of the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 registration. Candidates awaiting the release of the JEE Main 2026 registration link are advised to keep visiting the official website for the latest updates. NTA has already announced the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 and Session 2 exam dates. The JEE Main 2026 Session 1 exam will be conducted from January 21 to 30, 2026, and the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 exam will be conducted from April 1 to 10, 2026. This, however, is a tentative schedule. The final paper 1 and paper 2 exam dates and schedule will be provided in the information bulletin, which will be available on the website along with the registration link.

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 - Click Here JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Registration Date and Time The National Testing Agency will begin the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 registration in October 2025. A confirmation on the date and time for the commencement of the registration process is not yet confirmed by the NTA. According to media reports, NTA sources claim that the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 registration link will likely be made like likely by today, Sunday, October 26, 2025. The registration and application process will continue for almost a month. Students must update their Aadhar cards, which is mandatory when applying for the engineering entrance exam. Official Website to Apply for JEE Main 2026 The National Testing Agency will issue the official notification, schedule, guidelines and the information bulletin for the JEE Main 2026 exams on the official website. For all updates regarding the Joint Entrance Examination for Engineering candidates can visit the link available at jeemain.nta.nic.in