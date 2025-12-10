Punjab Anganwadi Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Last Date Today For 6110 Vacancies - Check Link at sswd.punjab.gov.in

Punjab Anganwadi Recruitment 2025: The Directorate of Social Security and Women and Child Development will close the online application window for the Punjab Anganwadi Bharti 2025 today, December 10. Eligible candidates have until the end of the day to submit their applications for 6110 vacancies for Anganwadi Worker and Helper posts. Prospective candidates can submit their applications through the official website, sswcd.punjab.gov.in. The selection will be done based on merit.

SSWCD invited online applications for Punjab Anganwadi Recruitment 2025 on November 19 along with the release of the official notification. Graduates who meet the age criteria must submit their applications by the end of today, as no applications will be accepted after this deadline. Check the key details in the table below.