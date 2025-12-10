Punjab Anganwadi Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Last Date Today For 6110 Vacancies - Check Link at sswd.punjab.gov.in

Punjab Anganwadi Recruitment 2025: The Directorate of Social Security and Women and Child Development will close the online application window for the Punjab Anganwadi Bharti 2025 today, December 10. Eligible candidates have until the end of the day to submit their applications for 6110 vacancies for Anganwadi Worker and Helper posts. Prospective candidates can submit their applications through the official website, sswcd.punjab.gov.in. The selection will be done based on merit.
Punjab Anganwadi Recruitment 2025
SSWCD invited online applications for Punjab Anganwadi Recruitment 2025 on November 19 along with the release of the official notification. Graduates who meet the age criteria must submit their applications by the end of today, as no applications will be accepted after this deadline. Check the key details in the table below.
Punjab Anganwadi Recruitment 2025-Overview
Conducting Body
Directorate of Social Security and Women and Child Development
Post Name
Anganwadi Workers and Helpers
Vacancy
6110
Registration Dates
19th November to 10th December 2025
Age Criteria
Anganwadi Worker: 21 to 37 years
Anganwadi Helper: 18 to 37 years
Selection Process
Merit-Based (Application Shortlisting), Interview, DV
Official website
sswcd.punjab.gov.in
Punjab Anganwadi Apply Online 2025 Link
The last date to apply online for Punjab Anganwadi Recruitment 2025 is December 10. Candidates can either visit the official website or click on the direct link provided below to submit their application form.
Punjab Anganwadi Apply Online Link
How to Apply Online for Punjab Anganwadi Vacancy 2025?
Interested and eligible candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to submit their applications:
Step 1: Visit the official website at sswcd.punjab.gov.in
Step 2: Click on Anganwadi Bharti link available on the home page.
Step 3: Fill the application form.
Step 4: Upload the necessary documents in the prescribed format and size.
Step 5: Make the required fee payment as per your category.
Step 6: Click on submit and download the page.
Step 7: Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Punjab Anganwadi Application Fee 2025
Post Name
General
SC/BC/Widow/Divorced/PwD
Anganwadi Worker
Rs. 500/-
Rs. 250/-
Anganwadi Helper
Rs. 300/-
Rs. 150/-
