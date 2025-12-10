RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 City Slip 2025
Punjab Anganwadi Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Last Date Today For 6110 Vacancies - Check Link at sswd.punjab.gov.in

By Meenu Solanki
Dec 10, 2025, 13:37 IST

Punjab Anganwadi Vacancy 2025 registration is going to end today, December 10. Candidates who are planning to apply for Punjab Anganwadi Recruitment are advised to submit the application form before the last date i.e. December 10. Find the direct Punjab Anganwadi Apply Online 2025 Link here.

Punjab Anganwadi Recruitment 2025: The Directorate of Social Security and Women and Child Development will close the online application window for the Punjab Anganwadi Bharti 2025 today, December 10. Eligible candidates have until the end of the day to submit their applications for 6110 vacancies for Anganwadi Worker and Helper posts. Prospective candidates can submit their applications through the official website, sswcd.punjab.gov.in. The selection will be done based on merit.

Punjab Anganwadi Recruitment 2025

SSWCD invited online applications for Punjab Anganwadi Recruitment 2025 on November 19 along with the release of the official notification. Graduates who meet the age criteria must submit their applications by the end of today, as no applications will be accepted after this deadline. Check the key details in the table below.

Punjab Anganwadi Recruitment 2025-Overview

Conducting Body

Directorate of Social Security and Women and Child Development

Post Name

Anganwadi Workers and Helpers

Vacancy

6110

Registration Dates

19th November to 10th December 2025

Age Criteria

Anganwadi Worker: 21 to 37 years

Anganwadi Helper: 18 to 37 years

Selection Process

Merit-Based (Application Shortlisting), Interview, DV

Official website

sswcd.punjab.gov.in

Punjab Anganwadi Apply Online 2025 Link

The last date to apply online for Punjab Anganwadi Recruitment 2025 is December 10. Candidates can either visit the official website or click on the direct link provided below to submit their application form.

Punjab Anganwadi Apply Online Link

Direct Link

How to Apply Online for Punjab Anganwadi Vacancy 2025?

Interested and eligible candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to submit their applications:

Step 1: Visit the official website at sswcd.punjab.gov.in

Step 2: Click on Anganwadi Bharti link available on the home page.

Step 3: Fill the application form.

Step 4: Upload the necessary documents in the prescribed format and size.

Step 5: Make the required fee payment as per your category. 

Step 6: Click on submit and download the page.

Step 7: Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Punjab Anganwadi Application Fee 2025

Post Name

General

SC/BC/Widow/Divorced/PwD

Anganwadi Worker

Rs. 500/-

Rs. 250/-

Anganwadi Helper

Rs. 300/-

Rs. 150/-

