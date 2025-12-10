Largest Cities in Alabama by Area: Alabama is located in the southeastern part of the United States, famous for its rich history, unique firsts in history and contributions to space exploration. This U.S. State is also known as “ Yellowhammer State,” after the official state bird Northern Flicker often called the Yellowhammer. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Alabama’s population is over 5 million residents, making it one of the more populous states in the South. The state is home to Largest Cities in Alabama by Area that play a vital role in its economy and cultural identity. Check the list of the largest cities in Alabama by area, featuring updated 2025 population and land size data. Learn key facts about the largest cities in Alabama and what makes these cities central to Alabama’s growth and culture.

List of Largest Cities in Alabama by Area Alabama’s largest cities by area serve as major centers for commerce, education, and culture. The table below lists the top 10 largest cities in Alabama by land area, with the largest city ranked first. Rank City Land Area (sq. mi.) Population (2025) 1 Huntsville 224 233,907 2 Montgomery 160 194,760 3 Birmingham 147 195,378 4 Mobile 139 200,086 5 Dothan 90 71,786 6 Auburn 62 85,429 7 Tuscaloosa 62 116,465 8 Opelika 61 35,988 9 Eufaula 60 12,237 10 Fort Payne 56 15,053 (Source - World Population Review) Check Out | Who is the Governor of Alabama? Top 5 Largest Cities in Alabama by Area The top 5 largest cities in Alabama by area are major hubs for business, education, and culture. These cities play a crucial role in the state’s economy and population growth, offering diverse opportunities in industries such as technology, healthcare, and manufacturing. Largest Cities in Alabama by Area support vibrant communities and infrastructure, making them central to Alabama’s development and identity.

Huntsville Huntsville is Alabama’s largest city by area, covering 224 square miles and home to 233,907 residents in 2025. The city is a major hub for technology and aerospace, with a growth rate of 1.52% annually. Huntsville’s economy thrives on innovation and research, making it a key driver of the state’s growth. Montgomery Montgomery spans 160 square miles and has a population of 194,760 in 2025. The city is Alabama’s capital and known for its historical significance and central role in state government. Montgomery’s population is slowly declining at a rate of -0.54% per year. Birmingham Birmingham covers 147 square miles and has a 2025 population of 195,378. It is a major center for business, healthcare, and culture, with a population decline rate of -0.5% annually. Birmingham’s central location makes it a key economic hub in Alabama.