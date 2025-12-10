CLAT 2026: Provisional Answer Key Out Today; Check Steps to Submit Grievances Here

CLAT 2026: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLU) has released the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2025 Provisional Answer Key today, December 10, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check the answer keys for all sets (A, B, C, D) PDF at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. In case a candidate is dissatisfied with the answer key or wants to raise objections, they will need to submit their grievances on the official website till December 12, 2025 until 5 PM.

CLAT 2026 Key Highlights

Check the following table to know the important highlights of CLAT 2026 answer key: