CLAT 2026: Provisional Answer Key Out Today; Check Steps to Submit Grievances Here

Key Points
- NLU has released the CLAT 2026 Provisional Answer Key today, December 10, 2025.
- The answer key PDFs are available on the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
- Candidates can raise objections to the answer key until December 12, 2025, at 5 PM.
CLAT 2026: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLU) has released the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2025 Provisional Answer Key today, December 10, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check the answer keys for all sets (A, B, C, D) PDF at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. In case a candidate is dissatisfied with the answer key or wants to raise objections, they will need to submit their grievances on the official website till December 12, 2025 until 5 PM.
CLAT 2026 Key Highlights
Check the following table to know the important highlights of CLAT 2026 answer key:
|Overview
|Details
|Event name
|CLAT 2026 Provisional Answer Key
|Exam name
|Common Law Admission Test (CLAT)
|Board name
|Consortium of National Law Universities (NLU)
|Academic year
|2026-27
|Official website
|consortiumofnlus.ac.in
|Stream
|Law
|Programmes
|5-year integrated LLB LLM
|Levels
|Undergraduate (UG)Postgraduate (PG)
|Exam date
|December 7, 2025
|Objection deadline
|December 12, 2025 until 5 PM
How to raise objections against CLAT 2026 Provisional Answer Key?
Candidates will be able to download the CLAT 2025 provisional answer key by following the mentioned steps:
- Visit the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in
- Log in to your account
- In the dashboard, click on the link for raising objections against CLAT 2026 UG/ PG Answer Key
- Click on the question(s) you wish to raise objections against
- Submit supporting proof
- Pay any only applicable fee
- Review and submit the application
- Download confirmation page for further reference
DIRECT LINK - CLAT 2026 Provisional Answer Key
How to Calculate CLAT 2026 Scores using Provisional Answer Key?
Candidates will need to check the following marking scheme to calculate their scores using the provisional answer key to estimate their final marks.
- Correct: +1
- Incorrect: -0.25
- Unattempted: 0
So, in order to calculate your scores, the following formula must be applied:
Total Score = (Correct × 1) - (Incorrect × 0.25)
