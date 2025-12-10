CLAT 2026 Answer Key OUT, Direct Link
Focus
Quick Links
News

CLAT 2026: Provisional Answer Key Out Today; Check Steps to Submit Grievances Here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Dec 10, 2025, 17:17 IST

CLAT 2026: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLU) released the CLAT 2026 Provisional Answer Key today, December 10, 2025, for all sets on the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Candidates can raise objections to the answer key until December 12, 2025, at 5 PM.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
NLU has released the CLAT 2026 Provisional Answer Key today, December 10, 2025.
NLU has released the CLAT 2026 Provisional Answer Key today, December 10, 2025.
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • NLU has released the CLAT 2026 Provisional Answer Key today, December 10, 2025.
  • The answer key PDFs are available on the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
  • Candidates can raise objections to the answer key until December 12, 2025, at 5 PM.

CLAT 2026: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLU) has released the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2025 Provisional Answer Key today, December 10, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check the answer keys for all sets (A, B, C, D) PDF at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. In case a candidate is dissatisfied with the answer key or wants to raise objections, they will need to submit their grievances on the official website till December 12, 2025 until 5 PM. 

CLAT 2026 Key Highlights

Check the following table to know the important highlights of CLAT 2026 answer key: 

Overview  Details 
Event name  CLAT 2026 Provisional Answer Key
Exam name  Common Law Admission Test (CLAT)
Board name  Consortium of National Law Universities (NLU)
Academic year  2026-27
Official website  consortiumofnlus.ac.in
Stream  Law 
Programmes  5-year integrated LLB LLM
Levels  Undergraduate (UG)Postgraduate (PG)
Exam date  December 7, 2025
Objection deadline  December 12, 2025 until 5 PM

How to raise objections against CLAT 2026 Provisional Answer Key?

Candidates will be able to download the CLAT 2025 provisional answer key by following the mentioned steps: 

  1. Visit the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in
  2. Log in to your account
  3. In the dashboard, click on the link for raising objections against CLAT 2026 UG/ PG  Answer Key
  4. Click on the question(s) you wish to raise objections against
  5. Submit supporting proof
  6. Pay any only applicable fee
  7. Review and submit the application
  8. Download confirmation page for further reference

DIRECT LINK - CLAT 2026 Provisional Answer Key

How to Calculate CLAT 2026 Scores using Provisional Answer Key?

Candidates will need to check the following marking scheme to calculate their scores using the provisional answer key to estimate their final marks.

  • Correct: +1
  • Incorrect: -0.25
  • Unattempted: 0

So, in order to calculate your scores, the following formula must be applied: 

Total Score = (Correct × 1) - (Incorrect × 0.25)

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News