CG Assistant Teacher Exam Date 2026 Out: Check New Exam Date & Download Notice Here

Key Points The CG Assistant Teacher (LSAT26) exam is scheduled for 06 December 2026.

Applications reopened for PwBD candidates from 15 October to 30 October 2026.

Exam postponed from 11 Oct due to High Court order on 09.10.2026 for PwBD inclusion.

CG Assistant Teacher Exam Date 2026: The Chhattisgarh Staff Selection Board (CGSSB) has announced that the CG Assistant Teacher (LSAT26) examination will be held on 06 December 2026. The Board has released a notice in this regard on 14 October 2026 on its official website cgssb.cgstate.gov.in. Previously, the exam was scheduled to be held on 11 October which was postponed following a High Court order to include B-Blind, D-Deaf, and CP-Cerebral Palsy under the PwBD candidates category and reopen the application process for them. Now, the CGSSB has opened the application process for these candidates and they can apply between 15 October to 30 October 2026 (till 05:00 pm). CG Assistant Teacher Exam Date 2026 Out Notice The CG Assistant Teacher written exam is going to be conducted on 06 December 2026 by the CGSSB. The notice containing this information was released on the board’s official website, cgssb.cgstate.gov.in on 14 October 2026. Candidates can check the notice here.

CG Assistant Teacher Exam Date 2026 Notice Check Here CG Assistant Teacher Exam Date 2026 The CG Assistant Teacher written examination is going to be conducted on 06 December for a total of 2294 E & T Grade posts across 16 Districts in the state. The detailed exam schedule will be notified by the CGSSB on its official website. Reason for CG Assistant Teacher New Exam Date 2026 As per the notice released by the Board, “Based on a proposal submitted by the Directorate of Public Instruction, the CGSSB was to conduct a written recruitment examination (LSAT26) for vacant assistant teacher positions. The initial date for submitting online applications was previously set from July 24, 2026, to August 21, 2026. In compliance with the order dated 09.10.2026 of the Honorable High Court, Chhattisgarh Bilaspur in case no. WPS NO. 6783 of 2026, as per the correction letter sent by the Directorate of Public Instruction, B-Blind, D-Deaf, CP- Cerebral Palsy are to be included in the types of disabilities marked for the post of Assistant Teacher in the detailed advertisement. Hence, the online application for the written examination for the post of Assistant Teacher is being restarted by the Board for the disabled candidates of type B-Blind, D-Deaf, CP- Cerebral Palsy”.