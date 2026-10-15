Hindu College Teachers’ Protest Enters Second Month: Why They Demand Delhi University Takeover

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The protest by teachers at Delhi University's Hindu College has entered its second month, with the staff association demanding action over alleged irregularities in admissions, financial matters and the college's administration. The Hindu College Staff Association (HCSA) has asked Delhi University (DU) to temporarily take over the college and conduct an independent, time-bound inquiry into the allegations. The association has also demanded the removal of Principal Anju Srivastava and Governing Body Chairman TCA Rangachari. The protest began on September 14, 2026, over concerns about admissions under the Sports and Extra-Curricular Activities (ECA) categories. The teachers have since raised several other issues related to the college's functioning. The association says it has submitted memorandums to the university and the college governing body but has not received an effective response.

Why Are Hindu College Teachers Protesting? The dispute initially centred on alleged irregularities in admissions to undergraduate courses under the Sports and ECA categories, particularly in BCom (Hons) and BA (Hons) Political Science. The staff association alleged that the college exceeded the prescribed 20 per cent limit on supernumerary seats in these categories. Supernumerary seats are additional seats created over and above the regular number of seats in a course. They are meant for specific categories or purposes, such as certain admissions under sports and extracurricular activities. According to the staff association, admissions were made despite objections from some teachers and committee members. The association has called for an independent investigation to establish whether the admission rules were followed.

However, the college administration has disputed the allegations. Principal Anju Srivastava said the admission process was handled centrally by Delhi University and that an algorithm error had led to the over-allocation of seats. The university's explanation places the issue in the context of a technical problem rather than an intentional violation by the college. Also read: CBSE 2027 Board Exam Date Sheet LIVE: CBSE Class 10th, 12th Schedule Shortly at cbse.gov.in Board Exam Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: CBSE, CISCE, Rajasthan, AP Time Table PDF Soon, How To Download, Release Date The HCSA has said the concerns go beyond admissions. It has raised questions about financial transactions, procurement, appointments, faculty promotions and the functioning of the college's Staff Council.

The Staff Council is a statutory body that represents teachers and has a role in academic and administrative matters under the university's rules. The association alleges that the council's authority has been bypassed and that decisions have been taken without following the required procedures. Teachers have also sought greater transparency in audited accounts, governing body meeting records, tenders and contracts. Other concerns include fee increases, scholarship allocation, faculty leave and the use of college premises and resources. The association believes a temporary takeover by DU would help ensure an impartial investigation and prevent further administrative disputes while the allegations are examined. Teachers Demand Removal of Principal and Governing Body Chairman The HCSA has demanded the removal of Principal Anju Srivastava and Governing Body Chairman TCA Rangachari to ensure that the proposed inquiry is independent.

The association has also sought the withdrawal of show-cause notices issued to its president, Ratan Lal, secretary, Shankar Kumar, and senior faculty member P.K. Vijayan. A show-cause notice asks a person to explain their conduct or actions before the authority decides whether further action is required. The association has alleged that the notices were issued in connection with teachers raising concerns about the college administration. It has also called for the restoration of the Staff Council's authority and greater accountability in the institution. What Happens Next? The teachers are seeking intervention from Delhi University and an independent inquiry into the allegations. The protest has also received support from some political representatives and groups associated with teachers. The allegations made by the HCSA have not, by themselves, established wrongdoing by the college administration. The admission dispute and other concerns will require examination of the relevant records and responses from the authorities.