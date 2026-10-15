Ministry of Education Announces Rs 5.6 Crore Prize Money for SEVA First Innovation Challenge 2026 Winners

The Ministry of Education has announced a prize pool of Rs. 5.6 crore for winners of the SEVA First Innovation Challenge 2026, an initiative aimed at encouraging students and young innovators to develop practical solutions to real-world problems. The challenge seeks to connect innovative ideas with opportunities for mentorship, testing, incubation and implementation.

The Seva First Innovation Challenge (SFIC) was inaugurated by Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, on September 25, 2026. The initiative is designed to encourage young people to identify problems faced by their communities and develop solutions that can be implemented on a larger scale.

Who Can Participate in SEVA First Innovation Challenge 2026?

The challenge brings together participants from schools, Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), polytechnics, colleges and universities. It has three participation levels: Junior, Technical and Open.