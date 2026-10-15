Ministry of Education Announces Rs 5.6 Crore Prize Money for SEVA First Innovation Challenge 2026 Winners
The Ministry of Education has launched the SEVA First Innovation Challenge 2026 to encourage students and young innovators to develop solutions to real-world problems. The challenge has a prize pool of Rs. 5.6 crore. Check the eligibility criteria, five themes, registration deadline and official website.
The Ministry of Education has announced a prize pool of Rs. 5.6 crore for winners of the SEVA First Innovation Challenge 2026, an initiative aimed at encouraging students and young innovators to develop practical solutions to real-world problems. The challenge seeks to connect innovative ideas with opportunities for mentorship, testing, incubation and implementation.
The Seva First Innovation Challenge (SFIC) was inaugurated by Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, on September 25, 2026. The initiative is designed to encourage young people to identify problems faced by their communities and develop solutions that can be implemented on a larger scale.
Who Can Participate in SEVA First Innovation Challenge 2026?
The challenge brings together participants from schools, Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), polytechnics, colleges and universities. It has three participation levels: Junior, Technical and Open.
School students from Classes 6 to 12 can participate in the Junior category. ITI and polytechnic students can work on practical engineering, fabrication, electronics and process-related solutions. Undergraduate and postgraduate students, along with research scholars, are encouraged to develop prototypes or pilot projects that can be tested in real-world settings.
SEVA First Innovation Challenge: Five Themes for Innovation
The competition focuses on five national themes that address key areas of development. These include:
- Clean and Sustainable Bharat: Solutions related to sustainability and environmental challenges.
- Prosperous Farmers, Prosperous Bharat: Ideas to address agricultural challenges and support farmers.
- Healthy and Inclusive Bharat: Innovations related to health and inclusion.
- Educated and Skilled Bharat: Solutions to improve education and skill development.
- Secure Bharat: Ideas addressing safety and security-related challenges.
Participants can submit their ideas under two tracks: Product or Technology Solutions, and Business Model or Governance Solutions.
SEVA First Innovation Challenge 2026: Prize Money and Support for Winners
According to the official SEVA First Innovation Challenge website, the prizes are Rs. 10 lakh for first place, Rs. 5 lakh for second place and Rs. 3 lakh for third place in each category. Apart from prize money, the challenge aims to help promising ideas move beyond the proposal stage. Participants may receive expert mentorship, access to laboratories and fabrication facilities, incubation support, pilot funding and opportunities to test their solutions.
Selected innovations may also be connected with government departments, public sector undertakings, local bodies and industry partners for possible adoption and wider implementation.
🎖️ ₹5.4 CRORE IN TOTAL PRIZE MONEY! 🏆 Got an idea? Turn it into real impact with the SEVA First Innovation Challenge 2026!💡 📅 Register by 24 October 2026 🌐 https://t.co/K66nlNSaHZ #SFIC #SEVAFirstInnovationChallenge #YoungInnovators #YourIdeaRealImpact https://t.co/bC0HsZdYJ5— Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) October 14, 2026
SEVA First Innovation Challenge: Registration Deadline and Important Dates
According to the Ministry of Education, registration for the South Zone edition opened on September 25 and will remain open until October 24, 2026. The challenge covers Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Puducherry, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Lakshadweep.
The national finale is scheduled to take place in New Delhi in December 2026. Interested participants can check the official portal at sevafirst.mic.gov.in for registration details, eligibility requirements and submission guidelines.
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.