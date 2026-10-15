CG Vyapam Teacher Exam Date (OUT): Check Complete Schedule PDF & Revised Application Dates Here

CG Vyapam Teacher Exam Date 2026: The Chhattisgarh Staff Selection Board (CGSSB) has announced the examination date for the Teacher Recruitment Examination (LST26). As per the official notification the examination will be held on December 20, 2026. The board has also reopened the online application process for candidates with disabilities for specific teaching posts. This was done following an order by Honorable High Court, Chhattisgarh Bilaspur. The revised date for filling up the online application form is from October 15, 2026 to October 30, 2026. Candidates can check the complete schedule, important dates and other details in the official notification.

CG Vyapam Teacher Exam Date 2026 Highlights

The CG Vyapam Teacher exam is set to be conducted across 16 district headquarters. There are a total of 1654 vacancies that would be filled under Advt No ESTB- 101/207/2025/131. Check the details related to the CG Vyapam Teacher exam from the table given below.