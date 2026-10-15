CG Vyapam Teacher Exam Date (OUT): Check Complete Schedule PDF & Revised Application Dates Here
CGSSB has announced the Teacher Recruitment Examination (LST26) will now be conducted on December 20, 2026. The board has reopened applications for eligible candidates with disabilities from October 15 to 30. Candidates can check the complete schedule, important dates and official notification here.
Key Points
- The CG Vyapam Teacher Exam (LST26) is scheduled for December 20, 2026.
- Online applications for PwBD candidates reopened from October 15 to October 30, 2026.
- The application correction window is open from October 31 to November 2, 2026.
CG Vyapam Teacher Exam Date 2026: The Chhattisgarh Staff Selection Board (CGSSB) has announced the examination date for the Teacher Recruitment Examination (LST26). As per the official notification the examination will be held on December 20, 2026. The board has also reopened the online application process for candidates with disabilities for specific teaching posts. This was done following an order by Honorable High Court, Chhattisgarh Bilaspur. The revised date for filling up the online application form is from October 15, 2026 to October 30, 2026. Candidates can check the complete schedule, important dates and other details in the official notification.
CG Vyapam Teacher Exam Date 2026 Highlights
The CG Vyapam Teacher exam is set to be conducted across 16 district headquarters. There are a total of 1654 vacancies that would be filled under Advt No ESTB- 101/207/2025/131. Check the details related to the CG Vyapam Teacher exam from the table given below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Board
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Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board
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Exam Name
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Teacher Recruitment Examination (LST26)
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Exam Date
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December 20, 2026
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Application Mode
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Online
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Last Date to Apply
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October 30, 2026
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Application Correction
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October 31 to November 2, 2026
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Exam Centres
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16 district headquarters
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Official Website
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vyapamcg.cgstate.gov.in
CG Vyapam Teacher Exam Date 2026 Notification PDF
As per the official notification released on October 14, 2026 the CG Vyapam Teacher Recruitment Examination (LST26) will be conducted on December 20, 2026. The examination covers teaching posts in subjects Hindi, Sanskrit, English, Mathematics, Social Science and Agriculture. The board has reopened online applications for eligible candidates with disabilities following a clarification issued by the Directorate of Public Instruction.
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CG Vyapam Teacher Exam Date 2026 Official Notice
CG Vyapam Teacher Recruitment 2026: Important Dates
Candidates who will apply in the reopened application window must keep the following dates in mind-
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Event
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Date
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Online Application Reopens
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October 15, 2026
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Last Date to Apply
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October 30, 2026 up to 5 PM
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Application Correction Window
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October 31 to November 2, 2026 up to 5 PM
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Teacher Recruitment Examination
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December 20, 2026
How to Download CG Vyapam Teacher Exam Schedule 2026?
Candidates can follow the steps given below to check and download the official examination schedule-
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Visit the official website at vyapamcg.cgstate.gov.in.
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On the homepage visit the Latest Posts section.
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There you will find a text that reads Regarding the re-opening of online applications for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and the examination date for the posts of Teacher (LST26) under the Directorate of Public Instruction"
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Click on the link and the exam date notice will appear on your screen.
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Download and save the notice for future reference.
For more details and official announcements candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly.
Also Read- UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2026
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.