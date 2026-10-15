KP Constable PET Admit Card 2026 Out at prb.wb.gov.in, Download Hall Ticket PDF Link Active

KP Constable PET Admit Card 2026: The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the KP Constable PET Admit Card 2026 today i.e. on October 15, for the Constable and Lady Constable in West Bengal Police - 2024. Candidates can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link. The authority will be conducting the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Standard or Physical Efficiency Test (PST/PET) for the Constables and Lady Constables in Kolkata Police-2024 from October 28, 2026 onwards. Earlier the WBPRB had released the KP Constable Result 2026 for the candidates appeared in the written exam. All the shortlisted candidates can download the WBPRB PET Admit Card 2026 form the official website , i.e., wbprb.applythrunet.co.in. You can download the same directly through the link given in the article.

KP Constable PET Admit Card 2026 Out KP Constable PET Admit Card 2026 Download Link The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) is all set to release the KP Constable PET Admit Card 2026 today i.e. on October 15, for the Constable and Lady Constable in West Bengal Police - 2024. Candidates shortlisted for PET round can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link. You can download the hall ticket directly through the link given below- WBPRB Constable PET Admit Card 2026 Download Link



How to Download the Kolkata Police PMT e-Admit Card 2026? The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the KP Constable PET Admit Card 2026 for the Constable and Lady Constable in West Bengal Police - 2024 on the official website. Candidates shortlisted for PET round can use these simple steps to download their PST/PMT admit card given below-

Visit the official website of WBPRB, i.e.. prb.wb.gov.in

Move to he latest news section, look for the notification titled Download e-Admit Cards for PMT & PET for recruitment to the post of constables.

Click on the link- Download Admit Card for PMT & PET

Provide your login credentials includign application number and date of birth in DD/MM/YYYY, and submit.

Download the e-Admit Card and save the same for future reference. Details Mentioned on KP Constable PET Admit Card 2026 Candidates who have to appear in the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Standard or Physical Efficiency Test (PST/PET) for the Constables and Lady Constables in Kolkata Police-2024 are advised to go through the admit card which will have details regarding exam centre, timings, address, candidate’s roll number, name, date of birth, guardian’s name and other information. You are advised to check all the crucial details and should inform the concerned authority in case of any error in the details, mentioned on the hall ticket. You will get the crucial details on the hall ticket such as-

Candidate's Full Name

Roll Number

Date of Birth

Candidate's Passport-Size Photograph

Candidate's Signature

Date of PET Test

Venue of Examination

Reporting Time

Name and Address of the Venue

Examination Centre Code

Category

Gender

Important Instructions Kolkata Police Constable PMT & PST 2026 Schedule The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) will be conducting the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Standard or Physical Efficiency Test (PST/PET)for the Constables and Lady Constables in Kolkata Police-2024 from October 28, 2026 onwards. Candidates will get all the crucial details regarding the PET/PST Schedule, shift, timing and others through the hall ticket. You can check the detais schedule given below- Kolkata Police Constable PMT & PST 2026 Schedule Check Official Notice

KP PET 2026 Know Details