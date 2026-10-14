UIIC AO Admit Card 2026 (OUT): Download Prelims Exam Hall Ticket PDF at uiic.co.in

Key Points UIIC AO Preliminary Exam 2026 admit card released on October 15, 2026.

The UIIC AO Preliminary Examination 2026 is scheduled for October 22, 2026.

Download admit cards from uiic.co.in using registration/roll number and password.

UIIC AO Admit Card 2026: The United India Insurance Company Limited (UIIC) has officially released the admit card for the Administrative Officer (AO) Preliminary Examination 2026 today October 15, 2026. Candidates who will participate in the examination can download their hall tickets from the official website at uiic.co.in. The prelims exam will be conducted on October 22, 2026. There are a total of 225 Administrative Officer (Scale I)- Generalists & Hindi Officer vacancies. The admit card is an important document that includes exam date, reporting time, examination centre and important instructions. UIIC AO Admit Card 2026 Download Link Candidates can download the UIIC AO Admit Card 2026 through the official website of UIIC at uiic.co.in . They will need to enter their login credentials such as their registration number or roll number and password or date of birth to download the hall ticket. Check the direct link to download the UIIC AO Admit Card from the direct link provided below in the table.

UIIC AO Admit Card 2026 Link Click Here Also Check- UIIC AO Hall Ticket 2026 UIIC AO Admit Card 2026 Highlights Candidates can check the key details of the UIIC AO Preliminary Examination 2026 in the table below. Particulars Details Organisation United India Insurance Company Limited (UIIC) Post Name Administrative Officer (AO) No of Vacancies 225 Exam Stage Preliminary Examination Exam Date October 22, 2026 Admit Card Release Date October 2026 Exam Mode Computer Based Online Test Selection Process Prelims, Mains and Interview Official Website uiic.co.in Steps to Download UIIC AO Admit Card 2026 Candidates can follow the simple steps elucidated below to download UIIC AO preliminary examination hall ticket. Visit the official website of United India Insurance Company Limited at uiic.co.in.

On the homepage visit the career or recruitment section.

Click on the link that reads UIIC Administrative Officer Preliminary Examination Admit Card 2026.

A new window will open where you have to enter your login credentials such as username, password and security pin.

Submit the details to download the admit card.

Download the PDF and take a printout of the same for examination day.

Details Mentioned in UIIC AO Hall Ticket 2026 PDF After downloading the UIIC AO Admit Card 2026 candidates must check the information printed on it. The following details are generally mentioned on the hall ticket- Candidate name

Roll number and registration number

Photograph and signature

Name of the examination

Examination date and reporting time

Examination centre name and address

Important instructions for candidates

Documents required for verification IIf candidates find any discrepancy in their personal details or examination information they should contact UIIC through the official recruitment contact details as soon as possible. Candidates must also read the exam day instructions guidelines and carry the printed copy of the admit card and valid photo identity proof to the examination centre.

UIIC AO Prelims Exam Pattern 2026 The UIIC AO exam will be conducted in online mode. Candidates will get 60 minutes to complete the examination. Questions will be asked from three different subjects. The exam will consist of 100 questions carrying a total of 100 marks with a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each incorrect answer. Check the UIIC AO exam pattern in the table below. Section Number of Questions Maximum Marks Duration English Language 30 30 20 Minutes Test of Reasoning 35 35 20 Minutes Quantitative Aptitude 35 35 20 Minutes Total 100 100 60 Minutes UIIC AO Exam Day Guidelines 2026 Candidates who will take part for the UIIC Administrative Officer (AO) Scale 1 and Hindi officer exam remember that they are required to follow the exam day guidelines mentioned on their hall tickets. Check some of the important guidelines below.