KSEAB SSLC Examination 1 March 2027 Student Registrations Begins, Direct Link, Guidelines
Karnataka Board has commenced the registration process for SSLC Examination 1 for March 2027. Schools must complete the registration process by November 11, 2026
Karnataka SSLC Exam 1 Registration 2027: Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board has started the student registration process for the Karnataka SSLC Examination 1, 2027. Schools have been directed to upload the list of eligible students appearing for the March 2027 exams with the registration details through the school login on the board website.
Earlier, KSEAB released the SSLC and HSC Examination schedule for 2027. As per the dates announced, the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 1 will be conducted from February 27 to March 17, 2027, while Exam 2 is scheduled from May 3 to 15. The Karnataka SSLC Exam 1 will be conducted from March 22 to April 5, 2027, and Exam 2 will be conducted from May 24 to 31, 2027.
Principals of all recognised government and private aised an unaided schools across the state have been instructed to upload the school students' (CCERF) details online. The last date to submit the list is November 11, 2026.
Karnataka SSLC Examination - 1 Registration Notification - Click Here
Guidelines for Registration of Karnataka SSLC Exam 1 Registration - Click Here
ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಶಾಲಾ ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆ ಮತ್ತು ಮೌಲ್ಯ ನಿರ್ಣಯ ಮಂಡಲಿಯು 2027ರ ಮಾರ್ಚ್ನಲ್ಲಿ ನಡೆಯಲಿರುವ ಎಸ್ಎಸ್ಎಲ್ಸಿ ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆ-1 ಕ್ಕೆ ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿಗಳ ನೋಂದಣಿ ಪ್ರಕ್ರಿಯೆ ಆರಂಭಿಸಿದ್ದು, ಮಂಡಲಿಯ ವೆಬ್ಸೈಟ್ನಲ್ಲಿ ಶಾಲಾ ಲಾಗಿನ್ ಮೂಲಕ ಅರ್ಹ ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿಗಳ ನೋಂದಣಿ ಮಾಹಿತಿಯನ್ನು ಅಪ್ಲೋಡ್ ಮಾಡುವಂತೆ ಶಾಲೆಗಳಿಗೆ ಸೂಚನೆ ನೀಡಲಾಗಿದೆ. ರಾಜ್ಯದ ಎಲ್ಲಾ ಸರ್ಕಾರಿ ಮತ್ತು ಮಾನ್ಯತೆ ಪಡೆದಿರುವ ಖಾಸಗಿ ಅನುದಾನಿತ ಹಾಗೂ ಅನುದಾನ ರಹಿತ ಶಾಲೆಗಳ ಮುಖ್ಯಸ್ಥರು ತಮ್ಮ ಶಾಲಾ ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿಗಳ (CCERF) ವಿವರಗಳನ್ನು ಆನ್ಲೈನ್ ಮೂಲಕ ನವೆಂಬರ್ 11,2026 ರ ಒಳಗೆ ಅಪ್ಲೋಡ್ ಮಾಡುವಂತೆ ತಿಳಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ. The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has commenced the student registration process for the SSLC Examination-1 scheduled for March 2027, directing schools to upload the details of eligible students via their respective school logins on the board's website. Heads of all Government as well as recognized private Aided and Unaided schools across the state have been instructed to upload their students' CCE Regular Fresh (CCERF) details online on or before November 11, 2026 #SSLC2027 #KSEAB #SSLCExam #EducationDept #KarnatakaEducation #GovernmentSchoolsofKarnataka #ShalaShikshana— School Education & Literacy Department Karnataka (@ShalaShikshana) October 14, 2026
The window for private fresh candidates' and repeaters' registration for the SSLC 2027 Exam 1 is available on the official website of KSEAB. Candidates can click on the direct link given below to submit the applications
Private Fresh Candidate & Repeaters Registration of SSLC 2027 Exam- 1 - Click Here
Karnataka SSLC, 2nd PUC Exam Date 2027
Karnataka Board will be conducting the SSLC and 2nd PUC examinations in February-March and March-April 2027. The exam dates for both classes are given below.
|
Examination
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Annual Exam 1
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Annual Exam 2
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II PU
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February 27 to March 17, 2027
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May 3 to 15, 2027
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SSLC
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March 22 to April 5, 2027
|
May 24 to 31, 2027
The board has also provided stakeholders the chance to submit objections is any with regard to the exam timetable. The last date for submitting the objections is October 22, 2026. Students and parents can mail their objections to the email id - dpikseab@gmail.com for objections regarding the Karnataka SSLC Timetable 2027 and directorpuekseab@gmail.com for objections regarding Karnataka 2nd PUC Timetable 2027. Based on these, the final examination timetable will be released. Candidates preparing to appear for the board exams can use the timetable as a guide to prepare and revise for the board exams.
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.