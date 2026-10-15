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KSEAB SSLC Examination 1 March 2027 Student Registrations Begins, Direct Link, Guidelines

By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Last Updated: Oct 15, 2026, 09:07 IST

Karnataka Board has commenced the registration process for SSLC Examination 1 for March 2027. Schools must complete the registration process by November 11, 2026

KSEAB SSLC Examination 1 March 2027 Student Registrations Begins, Direct Link, Guidelines
KSEAB SSLC Examination 1 March 2027 Student Registrations Begins, Direct Link, Guidelines
Register for Result Updates

Karnataka SSLC Exam 1 Registration 2027: Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board has started the student registration process for the Karnataka SSLC Examination 1, 2027. Schools have been directed to upload the list of eligible students appearing for the March 2027 exams with the registration details through the school login on the board website. 

Earlier, KSEAB released the SSLC and HSC Examination schedule for 2027. As per the dates announced, the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 1 will be conducted from February 27 to March 17, 2027, while Exam 2 is scheduled from May 3 to 15. The Karnataka SSLC Exam 1 will be conducted from March 22 to April 5, 2027, and Exam 2 will be conducted from May 24 to 31, 2027.

Principals of all recognised government and private aised an unaided schools across the state have been instructed to upload the school students' (CCERF) details online. The last date to submit the list is November 11, 2026. 

Karnataka SSLC Examination - 1 Registration Notification - Click Here

Guidelines for Registration of Karnataka SSLC Exam 1 Registration - Click Here

The window for private fresh candidates' and repeaters' registration for the SSLC 2027 Exam 1 is available on the official website of KSEAB. Candidates can click on the direct link given below to submit the applications

Private Fresh Candidate & Repeaters Registration of SSLC 2027 Exam- 1 - Click Here

Karnataka SSLC, 2nd PUC Exam Date 2027

Karnataka Board will be conducting the SSLC and 2nd PUC examinations in February-March and March-April 2027. The exam dates for both classes are given below.

Examination

Annual Exam 1

Annual Exam 2

II PU

February 27 to March 17, 2027

May 3 to 15, 2027

SSLC

March 22 to April 5, 2027

May 24 to 31, 2027

The board has also provided stakeholders the chance to submit objections is any with regard to the exam timetable. The last date for submitting the objections is October 22, 2026. Students and parents can mail their objections to the email id - dpikseab@gmail.com for objections regarding the Karnataka SSLC Timetable 2027 and directorpuekseab@gmail.com for objections regarding Karnataka 2nd PUC Timetable 2027. Based on these, the final examination timetable will be released. Candidates preparing to appear for the board exams can use the timetable as a guide to prepare and revise for the board exams. 

Also Read: Karnataka SSLC, II PUC Exam Timetable 2027: Check Exam 1 & 2 Tentative Dates; PDF Link Here

 

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking. 

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First Published: Oct 15, 2026, 09:07 IST
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