KSEAB SSLC Examination 1 March 2027 Student Registrations Begins, Direct Link, Guidelines

Karnataka SSLC Exam 1 Registration 2027: Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board has started the student registration process for the Karnataka SSLC Examination 1, 2027. Schools have been directed to upload the list of eligible students appearing for the March 2027 exams with the registration details through the school login on the board website.

Earlier, KSEAB released the SSLC and HSC Examination schedule for 2027. As per the dates announced, the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 1 will be conducted from February 27 to March 17, 2027, while Exam 2 is scheduled from May 3 to 15. The Karnataka SSLC Exam 1 will be conducted from March 22 to April 5, 2027, and Exam 2 will be conducted from May 24 to 31, 2027.

Principals of all recognised government and private aised an unaided schools across the state have been instructed to upload the school students' (CCERF) details online. The last date to submit the list is November 11, 2026.