UKPSC Lecturer Answer Key 2026 Released: Download Subject-Wise Provisional Key PDF Here

UKPSC Lecturer Answer Key 2026: The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the provisional answer keys for all the fours sets (A, B,C, D) of the first and second question papers for the subjects Physics, Agriculture, and Mathematics of the Uttarakhand Special Subordinate Education (Lecturer Cadre Group-C) Service (General Branch and Women Branch) Examination-2025 on its official website, psc.uk.gov.in. The candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the subject-wise answer key pdf. The candidates will also be able to file objections against the provisional answer key between 15 October to 21 October 2026 (till 11:59 pm).

UKPSC Lecturer Answer Key 2026 Highlights

The UKPSC has announced a total of 808 Lecturer Group C vacancies in the General Branch and Women Branch of the Uttarakhand Special Subordinate Education Department. Check the highlights in the table below: