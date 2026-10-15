UKPSC Lecturer Answer Key 2026 Released: Download Subject-Wise Provisional Key PDF Here
UKPSC Lecturer Answer Key 2026: The UKPSC has released the provisional answer key for the Lecturer Group C examination on 14 October 2026. The candidates can download the answer key pdf from the official website, psc.uk.gov.in. Check this article to get the download link and know how to file objections.
Key Points
- Provisional answer keys for Physics, Maths, Agri released on Oct 14, 2026.
- Candidates can file objections from Oct 15 to Oct 21, 2026 (till 11:59 pm).
- UKPSC announced 808 Lecturer Group C vacancies for the 2025 examination.
UKPSC Lecturer Answer Key 2026: The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the provisional answer keys for all the fours sets (A, B,C, D) of the first and second question papers for the subjects Physics, Agriculture, and Mathematics of the Uttarakhand Special Subordinate Education (Lecturer Cadre Group-C) Service (General Branch and Women Branch) Examination-2025 on its official website, psc.uk.gov.in. The candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the subject-wise answer key pdf. The candidates will also be able to file objections against the provisional answer key between 15 October to 21 October 2026 (till 11:59 pm).
UKPSC Lecturer Answer Key 2026 Highlights
The UKPSC has announced a total of 808 Lecturer Group C vacancies in the General Branch and Women Branch of the Uttarakhand Special Subordinate Education Department. Check the highlights in the table below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC)
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Exam Name
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Uttarakhand Special Subordinate Education (Lecturer-Group 'C') Services General/Women Branch Exam-2025
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No. of Vacancies
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808
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Provisional Answer Key Release Date
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14 October 2026
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Provisional Key for Which Subjects
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Physics, Maths, & Agriculture
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File Objections
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15 October to 21 October 2026
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Official Website
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psc.uk.gov.in
UKPSC Lecturer Answer Key 2026 Download PDF
The candidates who have appeared for the UKPSC Lecturer written examination can download the set-wise answer key pdf for Paper 1 and Paper 2 through the direct link provided here.
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Subject
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Paper 1 PDF
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Paper 2 PDF
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Physics
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Maths
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Agriculture
How to Download UKPSC Lecturer Answer Key 2026
To download the UKPSC Lecturer answer key 2026, the candidates can follow the steps given below:
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Visit the official website at psc.uk.gov.in.
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On the homepage, click on the Answer Keys button.
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Click on the download link for the respective subject that you have appeared for such as:
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Provisional Answer Key (Physics-I)
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Provisional Answer Key (Physics-II)
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Provisional Answer Key (Maths-I)
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Provisional Answer Key (Maths-II)
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Provisional Answer Key (Agriculture-I)
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Provisional Answer Key (Agriculture-II)
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The PDF will open on your screen which contains the answers for all sets of the paper (Paper 1 or Paper 2).
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Download the pdf and cross check your marked responses with the OMR sheet.
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Calculate your marks.
UKPSC Lecturer Answer Key 2026 Objections Window
The candidates have been given the opportunity to raise objections against the UKPSC Lecturer provisional answer key 2026. The candidates can raise objections between 15 October to 21 October 2026. The candidate will have to pay a prescribed fee of Rs 50/- per question objection (along with evidence).
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.