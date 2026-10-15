AYUSH UG Counselling 2026 Round 3 Choice Filling Begins Today at aaccc.gov.in; Check Steps to Add Preferences

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The Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) has started the choice-filling process for Round 3 of AYUSH UG Counselling 2026. Candidates seeking admission to undergraduate courses in Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy under the All India Quota (AIQ) can submit their college and course preferences online at the official website, aaccc.gov.in. The choice-filling process began on October 15 and will continue until October 20, 2026. Candidates who have registered for counselling can select their preferred colleges and courses in order of preference. They must also lock their choices before the deadline. The Round 3 registration process is also open. Fresh registrations and fee payments can be completed within the prescribed deadlines. The registration window will close on October 20 at 2 PM, while the payment facility will remain available until 5 PM.

AACCC will announce the Round 3 seat allotment result on October 23, 2026. Candidates who are allotted seats will have to report to their respective colleges between October 24 and October 29. Also read: CBSE 2027 Board Exam Date Sheet LIVE: CBSE Class 10th, 12th Schedule Shortly at cbse.gov.in Board Exam Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: CBSE, CISCE, Rajasthan, AP Time Table PDF Soon, How To Download, Release Date AYUSH UG Counselling 2026 Round 3: Important Dates Candidates can check the important dates for Round 3 counselling below. Counselling Event Dates Registration/ payment October 14 to 20, 2026 Choice filling and locking October 15 to 20, 2026 Seat allotment result October 23, 2026 Reporting at the allotted college October 24 to 29, 2026 How to Fill Choices for AYUSH UG Counselling 2026 Round 3?

Candidates can follow these steps to complete the choice-filling process: 1. Visit the official AACCC website at aaccc.gov.in.

2. Click on the ‘Candidate Login’ link.

3. Enter your login details to access your account.

4. Select the Round 3 choice-filling and locking option.

5. Choose the colleges and courses you wish to apply for.

6. Arrange the selected choices in your preferred order.

7. Check all the selected colleges and courses carefully.

8. Submit and lock your choices before October 20, 2026. Candidates should review their preferences carefully before locking them. They should also ensure that they complete the process within the prescribed deadline. What Happens After Choice Locking? After candidates complete and lock their choices, AACCC will use the submitted preferences for the Round 3 seat allotment process.