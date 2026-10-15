AYUSH UG Counselling 2026 Round 3 Choice Filling Begins Today at aaccc.gov.in; Check Steps to Add Preferences
AACCC has started Round 3 choice filling for AYUSH UG counselling 2026. Eligible candidates can select and lock their preferred colleges and courses by October 20. The seat allotment result is scheduled for October 23.
The Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) has started the choice-filling process for Round 3 of AYUSH UG Counselling 2026. Candidates seeking admission to undergraduate courses in Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy under the All India Quota (AIQ) can submit their college and course preferences online at the official website, aaccc.gov.in.
The choice-filling process began on October 15 and will continue until October 20, 2026. Candidates who have registered for counselling can select their preferred colleges and courses in order of preference. They must also lock their choices before the deadline.
The Round 3 registration process is also open. Fresh registrations and fee payments can be completed within the prescribed deadlines. The registration window will close on October 20 at 2 PM, while the payment facility will remain available until 5 PM.
AACCC will announce the Round 3 seat allotment result on October 23, 2026. Candidates who are allotted seats will have to report to their respective colleges between October 24 and October 29.
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AYUSH UG Counselling 2026 Round 3: Important Dates
Candidates can check the important dates for Round 3 counselling below.
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Counselling Event
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Dates
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Registration/ payment
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October 14 to 20, 2026
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Choice filling and locking
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October 15 to 20, 2026
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Seat allotment result
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October 23, 2026
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Reporting at the allotted college
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October 24 to 29, 2026
How to Fill Choices for AYUSH UG Counselling 2026 Round 3?
Candidates can follow these steps to complete the choice-filling process:
1. Visit the official AACCC website at aaccc.gov.in.
2. Click on the ‘Candidate Login’ link.
3. Enter your login details to access your account.
4. Select the Round 3 choice-filling and locking option.
5. Choose the colleges and courses you wish to apply for.
6. Arrange the selected choices in your preferred order.
7. Check all the selected colleges and courses carefully.
8. Submit and lock your choices before October 20, 2026.
Candidates should review their preferences carefully before locking them. They should also ensure that they complete the process within the prescribed deadline.
What Happens After Choice Locking?
After candidates complete and lock their choices, AACCC will use the submitted preferences for the Round 3 seat allotment process.
The committee is scheduled to declare the Round 3 seat allotment result on October 23, 2026. The allotment will determine which college and course a candidate is offered based on the counselling process and the choices submitted.
Candidates should check the official website for their allotment status after the result is announced. Those who receive a seat will have to report to the allotted college between October 24 and October 29, 2026, as per the counselling schedule.
Candidates should follow the official instructions for reporting and admission formalities. They should also keep checking the AACCC website for updates related to Round 3 counselling.
Where to Check AYUSH UG Counselling 2026 Updates?
Candidates can visit the official AACCC website, aaccc.gov.in, to access the counselling registration link, choice-filling facility, seat allotment result and further instructions.
Candidates who have not completed registration should ensure that they finish the process and payment within the prescribed deadline. Those who have already registered should complete and lock their preferences by October 20, 2026.
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Executive
Anjali is an education journalist with over a year of experience in digital and business journalism. She has previously worked with BW Businessworld and ANI, where she gained experience in news writing, editing, research, and fact-checking. At Jagran Josh, she writes education news and covers competitive exams and current affairs, with a keen interest in delivering accurate, informative, and reader-focused content. She holds a BA from Miranda House, University of Delhi, and a postgraduate diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). Anjali enjoys reading and exploring new ideas and perspectives through books.