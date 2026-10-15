Tamil Nadu Board Exam Time Table 2026-27 Released: Check Class 10 SSLC, Class 12 and Class 11 Arrear Schedules at dge.tn.gov.in

TN Board Exam Time Table 2027: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, has formally issued the public examination time table for the academic year 2026-27 in the state. As per the information provided in the notification of the DGE, the theory examinations of Class 12 (HSE Second Year) shall be held between March 3 and March 29, 2027, after the conduct of practical examinations from February 8 to February 18, 2027.

Similarly, the written examinations of Class 10 (SSLC) shall be held between March 17 to April 12, 2027, while practical examinations at school level shall be conducted from February 19 to February 26, 2027. Moreover, the board has also published the examination schedule for arrear candidates of Class 11 (HSE First Year) which is scheduled between March 5 and April 1, 2027. Examination of all streams shall be held in one single daily morning shift with a 10 minutes question reading time and 5 minutes answer sheet verification time before the actual writing period.