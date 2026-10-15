Tamil Nadu Board Exam Time Table 2026-27 Released: Check Class 10 SSLC, Class 12 and Class 11 Arrear Schedules at dge.tn.gov.in
TN Board Exam Time Table 2027: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, has released the official public examination schedule for the 2026–27 academic year. Class 12 (HSE 2nd Year) theory exams run from March 3 to March 29, 2027, while Class 10 (SSLC) written exams are scheduled from March 17 to April 12, 2027. Class 11 arrear exams take place between March 5 and April 1, 2027. Official schedules and updates can be accessed at dge.tn.gov.in.
TN Board Exam Time Table 2027: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, has formally issued the public examination time table for the academic year 2026-27 in the state. As per the information provided in the notification of the DGE, the theory examinations of Class 12 (HSE Second Year) shall be held between March 3 and March 29, 2027, after the conduct of practical examinations from February 8 to February 18, 2027.
Similarly, the written examinations of Class 10 (SSLC) shall be held between March 17 to April 12, 2027, while practical examinations at school level shall be conducted from February 19 to February 26, 2027. Moreover, the board has also published the examination schedule for arrear candidates of Class 11 (HSE First Year) which is scheduled between March 5 and April 1, 2027. Examination of all streams shall be held in one single daily morning shift with a 10 minutes question reading time and 5 minutes answer sheet verification time before the actual writing period.
Tamil Nadu Board Exam Time Table 2026-27 (Available Now)
Tamil Nadu Board Public Examination Time Table 2026-27
Below are the key highlights of the Tamil Nadu Board Public Examination Time Table 2026-27:
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Examination Stream / Class
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Practical Examination Schedule
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Theory Examination Window
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Tentative Result Declaration
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Class 12 (HSE Second Year)
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February 8 to 18, 2027
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March 3 to 29, 2027
|
May 7, 2027
|
Class 11 (HSE First Year – Arrear Candidates Only)
|
Not specified in schedule
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March 5 to April 1, 2027
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May 7, 2027
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Class 10 (SSLC)
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February 19 to 26, 2027
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March 17 to April 12, 2027
|
May 20, 2027
Class 10 (SSLC) Public Examination Timetable 2027
Examinations for Class 10 (SSLC) Theory commences from March 17, 2027, and continues until April 12, 2027. Practical examinations at the school level will be conducted from February 19 to February 26, 2027.
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Date
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Day
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Part
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Subject / Paper Details
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17.03.2027
|
Wednesday
|
Part-I
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Tamil and Other Languages
|
25.03.2027
|
Thursday
|
Part-II
|
English
|
31.03.2027
|
Wednesday
|
Part-III
|
Mathematics
|
05.04.2027
|
Monday
|
Part-III
|
Science
|
09.04.2027
|
Friday
|
Part-III
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Social Science
|
12.04.2027
|
Monday
|
Part-IV
|
Optional Language
Class 12 (HSE Second Year) Public Examination Timetable 2027
Theory examinations for Class 12 students will be held from March 3, 2027, to March 29, 2027. The practical examination is scheduled from February 8 to February 18, 2027, in schools across the state.
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Date
|
Day
|
Part
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Subject / Paper Details
|
03.03.2027
|
Wednesday
|
Part-I
|
Tamil and Other Languages
|
08.03.2027
|
Monday
|
Part-II
|
English
|
12.03.2027
|
Friday
|
Part-III
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Chemistry, Accountancy, Geography
|
15.03.2027
|
Monday
|
Part-III
|
Communicative English, Ethics and Indian Culture, Computer Science, Computer Applications, Bio-Chemistry, Advanced Language (Tamil), Home Science, Political Science, Statistics, Nursing (Vocational), Basic Electrical Engineering
|
19.03.2027
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Friday
|
Part-III
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Biology, Botany, History, Business Mathematics and Statistics, Basic Electronics Engineering, Basic Civil Engineering, Basic Automobile Engineering, Basic Mechanical Engineering, Textile Technology, Office Management and Secretaryship
|
23.03.2027
|
Tuesday
|
Part-III
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Physics, Economics, Employability Skills
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29.03.2027
|
Monday
|
Part-III
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Mathematics, Zoology, Commerce, Micro Biology, Nutrition and Dietetics, Textile & Dress Designing, Food Service Management, Agricultural Science, Nursing (General)
Tamil Nadu Board Public Examination Time Table 2026-27: Official Examination Shift & Timings
Below are the official examination shifts & timings related to the Tamil Nadu Board Public Examination Time Table 2026-27:
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Time Slot
|
Activity Description
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10:00 AM – 10:10 AM
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Reading time for question paper verification
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10:10 AM – 10:15 AM
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Verification of particulars on answer sheet
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10:15 AM – 01:15 PM
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Duration of main written examination
Also Read: BIEAP Intermediate Time Table 2027: Check AP Inter 1st & 2nd Year Exam Dates & PDF Download Link at bie.ap.gov.in
ICAI CA Intermediate September 2026 Result Date Announced: Scorecards Expected on October 22 at icai.nic.in
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Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.