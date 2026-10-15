BIEAP Intermediate Time Table 2027: Check AP Inter 1st & 2nd Year Exam Dates & PDF Download Link at bie.ap.gov.in
BIEAP Time Table 2027: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP), will soon release the IPE 2027 timetable for 1st and 2nd-year students. Practical exams are planned for January–February, followed by theory exams in a morning shift from February to March 2027. Students can access official dates at bie.ap.gov.in.
BIEAP Time Table 2027: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) is likely to announce the official timetable of IPE (Intermediate Public Examinations) 2027 for 1st Year (Class 11) and 2nd Year (Class 12) courses (both general and vocational). Once the datesheet is released officially, candidates can check their respective subjects' examination timetable and download the official PDF at bie.ap.gov.in.
As per the tentative timetable of annual public theory examinations of both years, it has been planned to conduct examinations between February and March 2027 after the completion of practical examinations in the months of January and February. BIEAP will conduct theory examinations in a single daily morning shift starting from 09:00 AM to 12:00 PM at allocated examination centers throughout the state. The released datesheet will provide paper-wise dates of science, commerce, and arts stream examinations along with the rules of examinations on the day of examinations and notice regarding distribution of hall tickets.
BIEAP Intermediate Time Table 2027 Overview
The below-given table gives information on the schedule for the Andhra Pradesh Intermediate examination.
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Particulars
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Details
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Exam Name
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AP Intermediate Examination 2027
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Conducting Body
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Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh
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Common Name
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AP Inter Exam 2027
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Academic Session
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2026–27
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Classes
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Intermediate 1st Year and 2nd Year
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Time Table Release Date
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To be announced
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Examination Dates
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To be announced
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Time Table PDF
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Awaited
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Official Website
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bie.ap.gov.in
BIEAP Intermediate Time Table 2027: Release Date
BIEAP has not released the finalized date of 2027 Intermediate exam time table. The students must visit the official website to get information on the tentative and final time tables.
The time table provided by the board will be the guide to know about the dates of the examination of the subjects. The candidates are advised to make the final plans after revisions in the timetable.
AP Inter 1st and 2nd Year Exam Dates 2027
The first-year schedule will help students know the dates allocated for each particular subject. Candidates must verify the names of the subjects and their exam dates after downloading the PDF file.
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Examination Details
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Status
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First-Year Theory Exam Dates
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Awaited
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Subject-Wise Schedule
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Awaited
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Practical Examination Schedule
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Awaited
AP Intermediate 2nd Year Time Table 2027
Second year students should consult the timetable to schedule their revision and prepare for the exams in advance. Officially released timetable must be consulted to get the dates of all the registered courses.
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Examination Details
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Status
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Second-Year Theory Exam Dates
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Awaited
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Subject-Wise Schedule
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Awaited
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Practical Examination Schedule
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Awaited
How to Download BIEAP Intermediate Time Table 2027
The following guidelines can be used by students for downloading the AP Inter examination timetable once it is released.
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Go to the official BIEAP website – bie.ap.gov.in.
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Search for the ‘notifications’ or the ‘examination’ part on the website.
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Click on the link for the Intermediate Time Table 2027.
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Choose the timetable PDF.
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Verify the examination date according to the subjects for the first year/second year.
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Save the timetable in the form of a PDF.
It is recommended that students should maintain a copy of the timetable available while preparing so that they can check their upcoming exams.
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Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.