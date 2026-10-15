BIEAP Intermediate Time Table 2027: Check AP Inter 1st & 2nd Year Exam Dates & PDF Download Link at bie.ap.gov.in

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BIEAP Time Table 2027: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) is likely to announce the official timetable of IPE (Intermediate Public Examinations) 2027 for 1st Year (Class 11) and 2nd Year (Class 12) courses (both general and vocational). Once the datesheet is released officially, candidates can check their respective subjects' examination timetable and download the official PDF at bie.ap.gov.in. As per the tentative timetable of annual public theory examinations of both years, it has been planned to conduct examinations between February and March 2027 after the completion of practical examinations in the months of January and February. BIEAP will conduct theory examinations in a single daily morning shift starting from 09:00 AM to 12:00 PM at allocated examination centers throughout the state. The released datesheet will provide paper-wise dates of science, commerce, and arts stream examinations along with the rules of examinations on the day of examinations and notice regarding distribution of hall tickets.

BIEAP Intermediate Time Table 2027 Overview The below-given table gives information on the schedule for the Andhra Pradesh Intermediate examination. Particulars Details Exam Name AP Intermediate Examination 2027 Conducting Body Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh Common Name AP Inter Exam 2027 Academic Session 2026–27 Classes Intermediate 1st Year and 2nd Year Time Table Release Date To be announced Examination Dates To be announced Time Table PDF Awaited Official Website bie.ap.gov.in BIEAP Intermediate Time Table 2027: Release Date BIEAP has not released the finalized date of 2027 Intermediate exam time table. The students must visit the official website to get information on the tentative and final time tables. The time table provided by the board will be the guide to know about the dates of the examination of the subjects. The candidates are advised to make the final plans after revisions in the timetable.

AP Inter 1st and 2nd Year Exam Dates 2027 The first-year schedule will help students know the dates allocated for each particular subject. Candidates must verify the names of the subjects and their exam dates after downloading the PDF file. Examination Details Status First-Year Theory Exam Dates Awaited Subject-Wise Schedule Awaited Practical Examination Schedule Awaited AP Intermediate 2nd Year Time Table 2027 Second year students should consult the timetable to schedule their revision and prepare for the exams in advance. Officially released timetable must be consulted to get the dates of all the registered courses. Examination Details Status Second-Year Theory Exam Dates Awaited Subject-Wise Schedule Awaited Practical Examination Schedule Awaited