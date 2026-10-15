ICAI CA Intermediate September 2026 Result Date Announced: Scorecards Expected on October 22 at icai.nic.in
ICAI CA Inter Result September 2026: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced that the results for the CA Intermediate September 2026 Examination are likely to be declared by the evening of October 22, 2026. Candidates can check their scores on the official portal at caresults.icai.org using their registration number and roll number.
ICAI CA Inter Result September 2026: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has officially declared that the results for the CA Intermediate September 2026 Examination would be out by the evening of October 22, 2026. Students appearing for the Group I or Group II exam that was conducted on September 2026 could access their scorecard at the following portal link: As per the announcement issued by the Examination Department, candidates should use their unique Registration Number along with their 6 digit Roll Number to view their marks and pass/fail status of the groups they appeared in.
The candidate's scorecards would carry the scores obtained in each of the subjects attempted, along with the marks obtained and pass status for qualifying for the practical articleship or CA Final registration. Students have been advised to prepare themselves with the login details beforehand to avoid delay due to traffic on the portal in the evenings. Moreover, the merit list declaring the top 50 rank holders along with the overall pass percentage would also be released.
ICAI CA Intermediate September 2026 Result: Key Highlights
Below are the key highlights related to the ICAI CA Intermediate September 2026 Result:
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Parameter
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Official Details
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Exam Authority
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The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI)
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Exam Covered
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CA Intermediate Examination (Group I & Group II)
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Exam Timeline
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September 1 to September 12, 2026
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Expected Result Date
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October 22, 2026 (Evening)
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Official Result Portal
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Login Credentials Required
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Registration Number & Roll Number
How to Check the ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2026?
Students can use the process listed below to verify their CA Intermediate September 2026 result once it is declared.
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Go to the official website for ICAI Result, www.caresults.icai.org.
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Find the link for the CA Intermediate September 2026 examination result.
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Provide the necessary credentials, such as the registration number and roll number.
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Submit the information to see the result.
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Verify the result information and take a print out for future use.
It is recommended that the students verify that the registration number and roll number provided on the portal are correct.
Also Read: BIEAP Intermediate Time Table 2027: Check AP Inter 1st & 2nd Year Exam Dates & PDF Download Link at bie.ap.gov.in
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.