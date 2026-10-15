ICAI CA Intermediate September 2026 Result Date Announced: Scorecards Expected on October 22 at icai.nic.in

ICAI CA Inter Result September 2026: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has officially declared that the results for the CA Intermediate September 2026 Examination would be out by the evening of October 22, 2026. Students appearing for the Group I or Group II exam that was conducted on September 2026 could access their scorecard at the following portal link: As per the announcement issued by the Examination Department, candidates should use their unique Registration Number along with their 6 digit Roll Number to view their marks and pass/fail status of the groups they appeared in.

The candidate's scorecards would carry the scores obtained in each of the subjects attempted, along with the marks obtained and pass status for qualifying for the practical articleship or CA Final registration. Students have been advised to prepare themselves with the login details beforehand to avoid delay due to traffic on the portal in the evenings. Moreover, the merit list declaring the top 50 rank holders along with the overall pass percentage would also be released.