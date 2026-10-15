Ramsar Sites in Bihar: Complete List (2026)

Bihar has six Ramsar Sites as of 2026. The six Ramsar Sites in Bihar are spread across Begusarai, Jamui, Buxar, West Champaran and Katihar districts. Kabartal Wetland was the first site from Bihar to receive Ramsar recognition, while Gokul Jalashay, Udaipur Jheel and Gogabil Lake were added in 2025. Keep reading to know in detail. What Is a Ramsar Site? A Ramsar Site is a wetland recognised as being of international importance under the Ramsar Convention. The convention was adopted in Ramsar, Iran, in 1971 and focuses on wetland conservation and the wise use of wetland resources. Complete List of Ramsar Sites in Bihar 2026 The following table lists all six sites recognised by the Bihar State Wetland Authority. No. Ramsar Site District Area 1 Kabartal Wetland Begusarai 2,620 hectares 2 Nagi Bird Sanctuary Jamui 205.817 hectares 3 Nakti Bird Sanctuary Jamui 332.608 hectares 4 Gokul Jalashay Buxar 448 hectares 5 Udaipur Jheel West Champaran 319 hectares 6 Gogabil Lake Katihar 86.63 hectares

1. Kabartal Wetland, Begusarai Kabartal Wetland is located in Begusarai district of Bihar. It is spread over an area of 2,620 hectares. It became a designated Ramsar site on 21 July 2020. It was Bihar’s first Ramsar Site. Kabartal Wetland is the largest of Bihar’s six Ramsar Sites by the area figures in the official 2026 list. 2. Nagi Bird Sanctuary, Jamui Nagi Bird Sanctuary is located in Jamui district of Bihar. It is spread over an area of 205.817 hectares. It became a designated Ramsar site on 11 October 2023. The international recognition was announced on 5 June 2024. 3. Nakti Bird Sanctuary, Jamui Nakti Bird Sanctuary is located in Jamui district, Bihar. It is spread over an area of 332.608 hectares. It became a designated Ramsar site on 11 October 2023. Nakti Bird Sanctuary and Nagi Bird Sanctuary are both located in Jamui district.

4. Gokul Jalashay, Buxar Gokul Jalashay is located in Buxar district of Bihar. It is spread over an area of 448 hectares. It became a designated Ramsar site on 13 May 2025. It's recognition was announced on 26 September 2025. More than 50 bird species have been recorded at the site and in its surroundings. 5. Udaipur Jheel, West Champaran Udaipur Jheel is located in West Champaran district of Bihar. It became a designated Ramsar site on 319 hectares. It became a designated Ramsar site on 13 May 2025. More than 280 plant species have been recorded in the wetland. The site is an important wintering ground for around 35 migratory bird species, including the vulnerable common pochard. 6. Gogabil Lake, Katihar Gogabil Lake is located in Katihar district of Bihar.It is spread over an area of 86.63 hectares. It became a designated Ramsar site on 13 May 2025. Gogabil Lake became Bihar’s sixth Ramsar Site when it was recognised in October 2025.