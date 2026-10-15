Ramsar Sites in Bihar: Complete List (2026)
Check the complete list of six Ramsar Sites in Bihar in 2026, including their names, districts, areas, designation dates and importance for biodiversity.
Bihar has six Ramsar Sites as of 2026. The six Ramsar Sites in Bihar are spread across Begusarai, Jamui, Buxar, West Champaran and Katihar districts. Kabartal Wetland was the first site from Bihar to receive Ramsar recognition, while Gokul Jalashay, Udaipur Jheel and Gogabil Lake were added in 2025. Keep reading to know in detail.
What Is a Ramsar Site?
A Ramsar Site is a wetland recognised as being of international importance under the Ramsar Convention. The convention was adopted in Ramsar, Iran, in 1971 and focuses on wetland conservation and the wise use of wetland resources.
Complete List of Ramsar Sites in Bihar 2026
The following table lists all six sites recognised by the Bihar State Wetland Authority.
|No.
|Ramsar Site
|District
|Area
|1
|Kabartal Wetland
|Begusarai
|2,620 hectares
|2
|Nagi Bird Sanctuary
|Jamui
|205.817 hectares
|3
|Nakti Bird Sanctuary
|Jamui
|332.608 hectares
|4
|Gokul Jalashay
|Buxar
|448 hectares
|5
|Udaipur Jheel
|West Champaran
|319 hectares
|6
|Gogabil Lake
|Katihar
|86.63 hectares
1. Kabartal Wetland, Begusarai
Kabartal Wetland is located in Begusarai district of Bihar. It is spread over an area of 2,620 hectares. It became a designated Ramsar site on 21 July 2020. It was Bihar’s first Ramsar Site. Kabartal Wetland is the largest of Bihar’s six Ramsar Sites by the area figures in the official 2026 list.
2. Nagi Bird Sanctuary, Jamui
Nagi Bird Sanctuary is located in Jamui district of Bihar. It is spread over an area of 205.817 hectares. It became a designated Ramsar site on 11 October 2023. The international recognition was announced on 5 June 2024.
3. Nakti Bird Sanctuary, Jamui
Nakti Bird Sanctuary is located in Jamui district, Bihar. It is spread over an area of 332.608 hectares. It became a designated Ramsar site on 11 October 2023. Nakti Bird Sanctuary and Nagi Bird Sanctuary are both located in Jamui district.
4. Gokul Jalashay, Buxar
Gokul Jalashay is located in Buxar district of Bihar. It is spread over an area of 448 hectares. It became a designated Ramsar site on 13 May 2025. It's recognition was announced on 26 September 2025. More than 50 bird species have been recorded at the site and in its surroundings.
5. Udaipur Jheel, West Champaran
Udaipur Jheel is located in West Champaran district of Bihar. It became a designated Ramsar site on 319 hectares. It became a designated Ramsar site on 13 May 2025. More than 280 plant species have been recorded in the wetland. The site is an important wintering ground for around 35 migratory bird species, including the vulnerable common pochard.
6. Gogabil Lake, Katihar
Gogabil Lake is located in Katihar district of Bihar.It is spread over an area of 86.63 hectares. It became a designated Ramsar site on 13 May 2025. Gogabil Lake became Bihar’s sixth Ramsar Site when it was recognised in October 2025.
Key Facts About Ramsar Sites in Bihar
|Question
|Answer
|How many Ramsar Sites are in Bihar in 2026?
|Six
|Which was Bihar’s first Ramsar Site?
|Kabartal Wetland
|Which Ramsar Sites are in Jamui district?
|Nagi Bird Sanctuary and Nakti Bird Sanctuary
|Which Ramsar Site is in Buxar?
|Gokul Jalashay
|Which Ramsar Site is in West Champaran?
|Udaipur Jheel
|Which Ramsar Site is in Katihar?
|Gogabil Lake
|Which is the largest Ramsar Site in Bihar by area?
|Kabartal Wetland
|Which Bihar Ramsar Site was recognised most recently among the six?
|Gogabil Lake, announced in October 2025
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