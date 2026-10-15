AP DSC SGT Syllabus 2026: Check Exam Pattern & Download Syllabus PDF Here
AP DSC SGT Syllabus 2026: The AP District Selection Committee has released the AP DSC SGT syllabus 2026 for the upcoming recruitment. The candidates who are planning to appear for the APTRT-2026 can download the syllabus and start their preparation. Check this article to know the exam pattern and download the syllabus pdf here.
Key Points
- AP DSC released the official syllabus for Secondary Grade Teachers (SGT) for APTRT-2026.
- A total of 1205 Secondary Grade Teacher (SGT) vacancies are notified for APTRT-2026.
- Applications for APTRT-2026 SGT posts are tentatively scheduled to begin on 03 November 2026.
AP DSC SGT Syllabus 2026: The District Selection Committee (DSC), Andhra Pradesh has released the official syllabus for the direct recruitment to the post of Secondary Grade Teachers through the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Recruitment Test (APTRT-2026) on the official website, tet2dsc.apcfss.in. The Department of School Education has notified a total of 1205 posts for the SGT across various districts in the state. The candidates who are planning to apply for this upcoming recruitment should start preparing for the examination immediately by downloading the syllabus. The application process is tentatively scheduled to start from 03 November 2026.
AP DSC SGT Syllabus 2026 Highlights
The AP DSC has released a short notice for the recruitment of Secondary Grade Teachers through APTRT-2026. The notice advertises a total of 1205 SGT vacancies and the application process begins on 03 November 2026. The candidates can check the highlights in the table below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh
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Department Name
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District Selection Committee (DSC)
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Exam Name
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Andhra Pradesh Teacher Recruitment Test (APTRT-2026)
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Advertisement No.
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1/DSC-2026 / APTRT–2026
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No. of Vacancies
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1205
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Exam Mode
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Online
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No. of Questions
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160
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Type of Questions
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MCQs
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Official Website
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tet2dsc.apcfss.in
AP DSC SGT Syllabus 2026 PDF
The candidates who wish to pursue a career in teaching and are planning to appear for the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Recruitment Test (APTRT-2026) for the SGT posts can download the syllabus pdf here.
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AP DSC SGT Syllabus 2026
AP DSC SGT Topic-Wise Syllabus 2026
The AP DSC SGT syllabus includes 04 parts which consists of G.K & Current Affairs, Perspectives in Education, Educational Psychology, and Content & Methodologies (which further includes Language-I, Language-II, Maths, Science,and Social Studies). Check the topic-wise syllabus here:
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Part
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Topics
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Sub-Topics
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PART - I
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General Knowledge and Current Affairs
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-----
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PART - II
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Perspectives in Education
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PART - III
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Educational Psychology
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PART - IV
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Language-I Optional (Telugu, Urdu, Kannada, Oriya, Tamil)
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PART - V
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Language-II: English
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PART - VI
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Mathematics
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PART - VII
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|
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PART - VIII
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Social Studies
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AP DSC SGT Exam Pattern 2026
The AP DSC exam pattern 2026 is very crucial for the candidates as it will provide you an understanding on how to attempt the questions in the paper and how to strategise your preparation. The AP DSC SGT paper consists of a total of 160 objective-type questions for 80 marks i.e. each question carries 0.5 marks.
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Subject
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Marks
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General Knowledge & Current Affairs
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8
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Perspectives in Education
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4
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Educational Psychology
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8
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Content & Methodologies
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60
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Total
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80
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.