AP DSC SGT Syllabus 2026: Check Exam Pattern & Download Syllabus PDF Here

AP DSC SGT Syllabus 2026: The District Selection Committee (DSC), Andhra Pradesh has released the official syllabus for the direct recruitment to the post of Secondary Grade Teachers through the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Recruitment Test (APTRT-2026) on the official website, tet2dsc.apcfss.in. The Department of School Education has notified a total of 1205 posts for the SGT across various districts in the state. The candidates who are planning to apply for this upcoming recruitment should start preparing for the examination immediately by downloading the syllabus. The application process is tentatively scheduled to start from 03 November 2026.

AP DSC SGT Syllabus 2026 Highlights

The AP DSC has released a short notice for the recruitment of Secondary Grade Teachers through APTRT-2026. The notice advertises a total of 1205 SGT vacancies and the application process begins on 03 November 2026. The candidates can check the highlights in the table below: