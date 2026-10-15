Christ University Entrance Test 2027 Registration Begins: Check Eligibility, Fees and How to Apply
Christ University has opened registration for its 2027 entrance test for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. Candidates should check the course-wise application deadlines, eligibility criteria and fees on the official website before applying.
Christ University Entrance Test (CUET) 2027 registration has begun on the official website, https://christuniversity.in/. Students seeking admission to undergraduate and postgraduate programmes can visit the website to check the application process and submit their registration forms.
The last date to apply is different for each course. Therefore, candidates should check the deadline for their chosen programme before filling out the application form.
Only candidates who complete the required registration process will be eligible to appear for the entrance test. Students are advised to apply early to avoid possible delays caused by heavy traffic on the website near the deadline.
Candidates should check the eligibility requirements and application fee for their selected course before submitting the form.
Also read:
All India Board Exam Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: CBSE, CISCE, Other State Time Table PDF; How To Download
CBSE 2027 Board Exam Date Sheet LIVE: CBSE Class 10th, 12th Schedule Shortly at cbse.gov.in
Christ University Entrance Test 2027: How to Register
Students can follow these steps to apply for the Christ University Entrance Test 2027:
1. Visit the official website at [christuniversity.in](https://christuniversity.in/).
2. Click on the ‘Programmes’ tab.
3. Select the programme and course for which you want to apply.
4. Follow the application instructions and fill out the CUET 2027 registration form.
5. Pay the required application fee.
6. Review the details entered in the form and complete the application process.
7. Download and print a copy of the registration form for future reference.
Candidates should ensure that the information entered in the application form is correct before submitting it.
CUET 2027 Application Fee
The application fee for the following courses has been provided below:
|
Course
|
Application Fee
|
BBA
|
INR 1800
|
BCom
|
INR 1800
The registration fee may vary depending on the course or programme. Candidates should check the official Christ University website for the exact fee applicable to their chosen course before making the payment.
Christ University Entrance Test 2027 Eligibility Criteria
Students must meet the eligibility requirements for their selected programme before applying for CUET 2027.
Eligibility for Indian Students
Candidates must have passed Class 12 from a recognised board in any stream to meet the general eligibility requirement provided here. Students who will appear for their Class 12 board examinations between March and May 2027 are also eligible to apply.
However, eligibility requirements may differ according to the course. Candidates should check the specific requirements for their chosen programme on the university's official website.
Eligibility for International Curriculum Students
Students studying under international education boards must meet the eligibility requirements specified for their curriculum.
|
Curriculum
|
Eligibility Requirement
|
IB (International Baccalaureate)
|
3 Higher Level (HL) and 3 Standard Level (SL) subjects with a minimum of 24 credits
|
GCE / Edexcel
|
Minimum of 3 A levels with a grade not less than C
Students following an international curriculum should also check the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) requirements, where applicable.
Important Points for CUET 2027 Applicants
- Check the course-specific eligibility criteria before applying.
- Confirm the last date for registration for your selected programme.
- Check the application fee applicable to your course.
- Enter the correct details in the registration form.
- Keep a copy of the submitted application form for future reference.
- Visit the official website regularly for updates on the entrance test and admission process.
Candidates should refer to the official Christ University website for the latest information on registration deadlines, eligibility and admission requirements.
Read:
NEET PG Counselling 2026: Central Internal Quota Seat Matrix Released, Download PDF at mcc.nic.in
NEET PG 2026: Supreme Court Hearing for Transparency in Exam Evaluation Process Today, Check Latest Updates
Executive
Anjali is an education journalist with over a year of experience in digital and business journalism. She has previously worked with BW Businessworld and ANI, where she gained experience in news writing, editing, research, and fact-checking. At Jagran Josh, she writes education news and covers competitive exams and current affairs, with a keen interest in delivering accurate, informative, and reader-focused content. She holds a BA from Miranda House, University of Delhi, and a postgraduate diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). Anjali enjoys reading and exploring new ideas and perspectives through books.