Christ University Entrance Test 2027 Registration Begins: Check Eligibility, Fees and How to Apply

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Christ University Entrance Test (CUET) 2027 registration has begun on the official website, https://christuniversity.in/. Students seeking admission to undergraduate and postgraduate programmes can visit the website to check the application process and submit their registration forms. The last date to apply is different for each course. Therefore, candidates should check the deadline for their chosen programme before filling out the application form. Only candidates who complete the required registration process will be eligible to appear for the entrance test. Students are advised to apply early to avoid possible delays caused by heavy traffic on the website near the deadline. Candidates should check the eligibility requirements and application fee for their selected course before submitting the form.

Also read: All India Board Exam Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: CBSE, CISCE, Other State Time Table PDF; How To Download CBSE 2027 Board Exam Date Sheet LIVE: CBSE Class 10th, 12th Schedule Shortly at cbse.gov.in Students can follow these steps to apply for the Christ University Entrance Test 2027: 1. Visit the official website at [christuniversity.in](https://christuniversity.in/).

2. Click on the ‘Programmes’ tab.

3. Select the programme and course for which you want to apply.

4. Follow the application instructions and fill out the CUET 2027 registration form.

5. Pay the required application fee.

6. Review the details entered in the form and complete the application process.

7. Download and print a copy of the registration form for future reference. Candidates should ensure that the information entered in the application form is correct before submitting it.

CUET 2027 Application Fee The application fee for the following courses has been provided below: Course Application Fee BBA INR 1800 BCom INR 1800 The registration fee may vary depending on the course or programme. Candidates should check the official Christ University website for the exact fee applicable to their chosen course before making the payment. Christ University Entrance Test 2027 Eligibility Criteria Students must meet the eligibility requirements for their selected programme before applying for CUET 2027. Eligibility for Indian Students Candidates must have passed Class 12 from a recognised board in any stream to meet the general eligibility requirement provided here. Students who will appear for their Class 12 board examinations between March and May 2027 are also eligible to apply.