DSSSB MTS Answer Key 2026 OUT: Download Final Response Sheet PDF at dsssb.delhi.gov.in- Link Here
The DSSSB MTS Final Answer Key 2026 was released on October 15, 2026 at dsssb.delhi.gov.in. Candidates can download their response sheets for Post Code 803/25. The answer key is available until October 19, 2026 . Check all the details here.
Key Points
- DSSSB MTS Final Answer Key 2026 released on October 15, 2026.
- Candidates can download the key from dsssb.delhi.gov.in until October 19, 2026.
- The exam for 714 MTS vacancies was conducted from July 25 to September 1, 2026.
DSSSB MTS Answer Key 2026: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has officially released the DSSSB MTS Final Answer Key 2026 on October 15, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) examination can now check the final answer key and download their response sheet from the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in. The DSSSB MTS Posts is under Post Code 803/25 Advt No 07/25. Candidates must review the official response sheet to check their recorded answers and refer to the final answer key for the examination. The answer key of the DSSSB MTS Exam would be available for a specific time period from October 15, 2026 to October 19, 2026.
Through this recruitment process DSSSB aims to fill a total of 714 vacancies of Multi Tasking Staff. The DSSSB MTS Exam was conducted in online mode from July 25, 2026 to September 1, 2026.
Also Check- DSSSB MTS Final Answer Key 2026
DSSSB MTS Answer Key Download Link
The DSSSB MTS Final Answer Key 2026 and response sheet can be downloaded through the official website Candidates must visit the official portal and click on the relevant MTS answer key link for Post Code 803/25 under Advertisement 07/25. Check the direct link to download the DSSSB MTS Exam 2026 answer key from the table below.
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DSSSB MTS Final Answer Key 2026 Link
DSSSB MTS Final Answer Key 2026 Highlights
The details related to the DSSSB MTS Final Answer Key 2026 are provided in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB)
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Exam Name
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DSSSB Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) Examination
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Advertisement Number
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07/25
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Post Code
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803/25
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No of Vacancies
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714
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Answer Key Status
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Released
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Answer Key Type
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Final Answer Key
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Final Answer Key Release Date
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October 15, 2026
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Provisional Answer Key Release Date
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September 11, 2026
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Official Website
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dsssb.delhi.gov.in
Steps to Download DSSSB MTS Final Answer Key 2026
Candidates can follow the steps given below to check and download the DSSSB MTS Final Answer Key 2026 and response sheet-
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Visit the official website of DSSSB at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.
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The homepage will appear then you have to visit the answer key section.
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There you will find a link that states DSSSB MTS Final Answer Key 2026 for Advertisement 07/25 and Post Code 803/25.
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Now you have to enter your login credential such as username password and security pin.
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The answer key and response sheet will open on your screen.
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Check the recorded response with the final answer key.
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Download the document and save it for future reference.
Details Mentioned in DSSSB MTS Answer Key 2026 PDF
The DSSSB MTS answer key and response sheet provide examination related information that can be used by candidates to review their performance. The final answer key generally contains the following details
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Exam Name
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Registration Details
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Advertisement number and post code
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Examination details
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Question numbers and corresponding answers
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Responses recorded by the candidate
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Final answers provided by the board
Candidates must check all the details mentioned in the final answer key PDF and follow the instructions mentioned in the official notice. They should rely on the official website only for more updates.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.