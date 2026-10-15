DSSSB MTS Answer Key 2026 OUT: Download Final Response Sheet PDF at dsssb.delhi.gov.in- Link Here

Key Points DSSSB MTS Final Answer Key 2026 released on October 15, 2026.

Candidates can download the key from dsssb.delhi.gov.in until October 19, 2026.

The exam for 714 MTS vacancies was conducted from July 25 to September 1, 2026.

DSSSB MTS Answer Key 2026: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has officially released the DSSSB MTS Final Answer Key 2026 on October 15, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) examination can now check the final answer key and download their response sheet from the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in. The DSSSB MTS Posts is under Post Code 803/25 Advt No 07/25. Candidates must review the official response sheet to check their recorded answers and refer to the final answer key for the examination. The answer key of the DSSSB MTS Exam would be available for a specific time period from October 15, 2026 to October 19, 2026. Through this recruitment process DSSSB aims to fill a total of 714 vacancies of Multi Tasking Staff. The DSSSB MTS Exam was conducted in online mode from July 25, 2026 to September 1, 2026.

Also Check- DSSSB MTS Final Answer Key 2026 DSSSB MTS Answer Key Download Link The DSSSB MTS Final Answer Key 2026 and response sheet can be downloaded through the official website Candidates must visit the official portal and click on the relevant MTS answer key link for Post Code 803/25 under Advertisement 07/25. Check the direct link to download the DSSSB MTS Exam 2026 answer key from the table below. DSSSB MTS Final Answer Key 2026 Link Click Here DSSSB MTS Final Answer Key 2026 Highlights The details related to the DSSSB MTS Final Answer Key 2026 are provided in the table below. Particulars Details Conducting Body Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) Exam Name DSSSB Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) Examination Advertisement Number 07/25 Post Code 803/25 No of Vacancies 714 Answer Key Status Released Answer Key Type Final Answer Key Final Answer Key Release Date October 15, 2026 Provisional Answer Key Release Date September 11, 2026 Official Website dsssb.delhi.gov.in

Steps to Download DSSSB MTS Final Answer Key 2026 Candidates can follow the steps given below to check and download the DSSSB MTS Final Answer Key 2026 and response sheet- Visit the official website of DSSSB at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

The homepage will appear then you have to visit the answer key section.

There you will find a link that states DSSSB MTS Final Answer Key 2026 for Advertisement 07/25 and Post Code 803/25.

Now you have to enter your login credential such as username password and security pin.

The answer key and response sheet will open on your screen.

Check the recorded response with the final answer key.

Download the document and save it for future reference. Details Mentioned in DSSSB MTS Answer Key 2026 PDF The DSSSB MTS answer key and response sheet provide examination related information that can be used by candidates to review their performance. The final answer key generally contains the following details