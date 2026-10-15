KSET Result 2026 at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in: Download Paper 1 & 2 Score Card Link shortly

KSET Result 2026: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is expected to release soon the KSET Result 2026 for the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2026. Earlier the KEA had conducted the KSET exam for a total of 37 subjects on 11 October 11, 2026 across the state. The Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) exam is a gateway to certify the eligibility for Assistant Professor posts in Karnataka’s government colleges and universities. As per the previous trends and media reports, the KSET Result 2026 for the KSET 2026 exam will be released shortly on its official website-cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

KSET Result 2026 Result Date

Recently the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) had closed the online raise objection process against the provisional answer key for the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2026 on October 14, 2026.However the KEA has not officially announced the KSET Result 2026 release date, as per general practices, the exam authority examine and evaluate the objection raised by the candidates and then released the final answer key with result for the exam.