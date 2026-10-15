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KSET Result 2026 at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in: Download Paper 1 & 2 Score Card Link shortly

By Manish Kumar
Last Updated: Oct 15, 2026, 15:20 IST

KSET Result 2026 is expected to be released shortly by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is expected to release soon the KSET Result 2026 for the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2026.Candidates appeared in the KSET Exam held on 11 October 11, 2026  will be released shortly on its official website-cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Check all details here. 

KSET Result 2026 at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in: Download Paper 1 & 2 Score Card Link shortly
KSET Result 2026 at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in: Download Paper 1 & 2 Score Card Link shortly

KSET Result 2026: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is expected to release soon the KSET Result 2026 for the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2026. Earlier the KEA had conducted the KSET exam for a total of 37 subjects on 11 October 11, 2026 across the state. The Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) exam is a gateway to certify the eligibility for Assistant Professor posts in Karnataka’s government colleges and universities. As per the previous trends and media reports, the KSET Result 2026 for the KSET 2026 exam will be released shortly on its official website-cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

KSET Result 2026 Result Date

Recently the  Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) had closed the online raise objection process against the provisional answer key for the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2026 on October 14, 2026.However the KEA has not officially announced the KSET Result 2026 release date, as per general practices, the exam authority examine and evaluate the objection raised by the candidates and then released the final answer key with result for the exam.

Karnataka SET Result 2026 Link

The KSET Result 2026 is the crucial to determine the eligibility of the candidates applied for Assistant Professor posts in Karnataka’s government colleges and universities. Earlier the KEA had conducted the KSET exam for a total of 37 subjects on 11 October 11, 2026 across the state. The authority will upload the result download link to download the Karnataka SET Result 2026 soon at its official website- at www.cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Once released, candidates can download their result after using their login details, i.e., their application number and password to the link.

KSET Result 2026: Key Highlights 

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) is conducting KSET-2026 for Assistant Professor eligibility across 37 subjects on October 11, 2026. You can check the overview of the KSET-2026 given below  

EventDetails
Exam name Karnataka State Eligibility Test for Assistant Professors, 2026 (KSET-2026)
Conducting body Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA)
Exam date October 11, 2026
Raise Objection till  October 14, 2026
Result status Soon
Official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

What's Next After KSET Result 2026?

The Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) exam is a gateway to certify the eligibility for Assistant Professor posts in Karnataka’s government colleges and universities across the state. It is essential to qualify the KSET 2026 to apply for various Assistant Professor posts across the state. Check the next after for the candidates who will qualify in the KSET Exam 2026-

  • You can download and preserve the result or qualifying document .
  • You are advised to check the subject-wise and category-wise cut-off information.
  • To apply for various Assistant Professor posts, you are advised to keep ready all your postgraduate degree certificates, marksheets and category certificates for verification.

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

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First Published: Oct 15, 2026, 15:20 IST
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