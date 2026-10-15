Telangana Plans 2.7 Lakh Student Residential School Network With Rs 4,000 Crore Investment

The Telangana government plans to invest Rs. 24,000 crore in the development of Young India Integrated Residential Schools to expand access to education across the state. The proposed campuses will accommodate students from Classes 5 to 12 and are expected to benefit around 2.7 lakh students. The plans were discussed on October 14 at a state-level workshop on school infrastructure held in Hyderabad. The meeting was organised by the state’s planning and school education departments under NITI Aayog’s State Support Mission. According to officials, each residential school campus will have the capacity to accommodate 2,560 students. The facilities will serve students from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Backward Classes (BC) and minority communities, with provisions for children with special needs. A separate Young India Police School has also been proposed for children of police personnel.

Telangana Plans 162 Public School Campuses in 2026-27 Alongside the residential school project, the state plans to establish 162 Telangana Public School campuses during the 2026-27 financial year. The government has earmarked Rs. 1,141.15 crore for this initiative. These schools will offer education from the pre-primary level to Class 12. The state also has a long-term plan to establish one Telangana Public School in each of its 630 mandals. The government has proposed Rs. 7,004.92 crore in external financing through the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB). Separately, Rs. 1,234.53 crore has been sanctioned for 16 integrated school complexes, upgrades to 17 institutions and the construction of 501 classrooms across 164 urban schools. More Funds for Digital Facilities and School Toilets

The state has also outlined spending on facilities intended to improve students’ learning environment. Digital infrastructure works worth ₹666.75 crore were planned for 2023-26, while ₹208.91 crore was allocated for 4,355 toilet units. Under the morning nutrition programme, more than 20.59 lakh students receive meals through 39 central kitchens. The government has also increased diet charges by 40% and cosmetic charges by between 142% and 267%, according to the report. Demonstration Campus Records Higher Enrolment The Arutla demonstration campus has reported a significant rise in student enrolment. The number of students increased from 744 to 1,585, representing a 113% increase. Around 72% of the new admissions reportedly came from private schools. The state has also allocated Rs 10 crore annually for entrance examination coaching at Young India Institutes of Excellence operating across 93 Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs). The coaching covers examinations such as JEE, NEET and CLAT.