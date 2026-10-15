Can Zohran Mamdani Run for President in 2028? US Constitutional Rules for Presidential Candidates Explained

There is ongoing speculation around who is running for the 2028 presidential election in the United States. And political observers frequently question if US Mayors like Zohran Mamdani can become one of the presidential candidates.

Mamdani has been gaining a lot of buzz on social media since he became New York City mayor on January 1st 2026. But despite gaining widespread media attention clear legal rules govern presidential eligibility in the United States which Mamdani cannot fulfil by default.

Let’s understand why the New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani can never run for president and what he can run for instead. The answer comes from US Constitutional law and provides total clarity on future political options under the law.

Who is Zohran Mamdani?

Zohran Kwame Mamdani is an American politician who currently serves as the 112th Mayor of New York City. He took office on January 1st 2026.