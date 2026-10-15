Can Zohran Mamdani Run for President in 2028? US Constitutional Rules for Presidential Candidates Explained
Public interest surrounds whether Zohran Mamdani can run for president in 2028. While he meets the age threshold, Constitutional requirements on birth and citizenship clarify what political offices he can hold. Here is a look at his legal eligibility.
There is ongoing speculation around who is running for the 2028 presidential election in the United States. And political observers frequently question if US Mayors like Zohran Mamdani can become one of the presidential candidates.
Mamdani has been gaining a lot of buzz on social media since he became New York City mayor on January 1st 2026. But despite gaining widespread media attention clear legal rules govern presidential eligibility in the United States which Mamdani cannot fulfil by default.
Let’s understand why the New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani can never run for president and what he can run for instead. The answer comes from US Constitutional law and provides total clarity on future political options under the law.
Who is Zohran Mamdani?
Zohran Kwame Mamdani is an American politician who currently serves as the 112th Mayor of New York City. He took office on January 1st 2026.
Before his historic election as the city's first ever Asian American, first South Asian, and first Muslim mayor of New York City he represented Queens' 36th District in the New York State Assembly from 2021 to 2025.
Early Life
Mamdani was born on October 18th 1991 in Kampala, Uganda to acclaimed Indian origin parents who are filmmaker Mira Nair and academic Mahmood Mamdani.
Education and Career
He was raised in New York City and he graduated from Bowdoin College in 2014, Mamdani previously worked as a housing counselor and helped lower-income families avoid eviction.
Political Alignment
Mamdani is a prominent member of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA). He centered his rise on housing affordability, public transit, and progressive labor rights.
Can Zohran Mamdani Run for President in 2028 Election?
In a official statement published by US legal experts confirmed: "No, Zohran Mamdani could not run for or be elected president as the U.S. Constitution currently stands". Additionally, the 12th Amendment prevents naturalized citizens from serving as Vice President.
US Constitutional Rules on Presidential Candidate Eligibility
The question of whether someone can run for president comes down to Article II, Section 1 of the United States Constitution.
It sets three mandatory qualifications for any candidate seeking the nation's highest office, the US Presidency:
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Birthright Citizenship: Must be a natural-born U.S. citizen.
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Age Requirement: Must be at least 35 years old.
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Residency: Must have lived in the United States for at least 14 years.
What Can Zohran Mamdani Run For in the US?
Zohran Mamdani moved to the United States as a child and officially became a naturalized US citizen in 2018.
Naturalized status bars him from the White House. But naturalized citizens also hold extensive rights to run for most other public offices:
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Public Office
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Eligibility Status
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Key Requirement
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U.S. President or Vice President
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Ineligible
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Must be a natural-born citizen
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U.S. Senator
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Fully Eligible
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9 years of U.S. citizenship, age 30+
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U.S. Representative
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Fully Eligible
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7 years of U.S. citizenship, age 25+
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State and Local Offices (Governor, Mayor)
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Fully Eligible
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State and local residence rules apply
Mamdani’s Stance on Current US Constitution Rules
When asked on ABC News whether the Constitution should be amended to change the natural-born requirement, Mamdani stated, "I think the Constitution looks good the way it is," noting his focus remains on local governance.
When is the 2028 Presidential Election?
Voters across the country are tracking timeline details on when the next presidential election is. The next U.S. presidential election takes place on Tuesday, November 7, 2028.
Senior Executive - Editorial
Harshita Singh is an education and general knowledge journalist with over 5 years of experience in educational writing. Specializing in US affairs and GK, Harshita has a track record of breaking down intricate geopolitical and historical subjects into clear, digestible insights for learners. Her strong background in text analysis, coupled with a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) in English from the University of Delhi, helps her produce authoritative, thoroughly researched content that empowers readers to engage confidently with global current affairs. For inquiries or academic insights, you can reach out to her directly at harshita.singh@jagrannewmedia.com.