Who will Run for President in 2028? Early FEC Filings and Polling Reveal Potential Contenders
While no major candidate has launched a formal campaign, Federal Election Commission records and primary polling reveal key figures shaping the 2028 presidential election landscape. Here is an early look at potential contenders and election timelines.
The 61st US Presidential election is all set to take place in 2028. And the race to win has already started. According to data collected by Ballotpedia there are more than 100 leaders and famous personalities who have submitted statements-of-candidates documents to the Federal Election Commission (FEC) as one of the 2028 Presidential candidates. However, while well-known names have not officially announced their candidacy and there have been some frontrunner predictions in the early polls.
Who will Run for the US President in 2028 Elections?
Media speculation and public announcements have brought to light many influential politicians that could be interested in their party nominations for 2028 Presidential Elections.
|
S. No.
|
Potential Candidate
|
Current Office and Role
|
Party
|
Status and Media Tracking
|
1
|
J.D. Vance
|
Vice President of the United States
|
Republican
|
Expressed Interest / Leading Polls
|
2
|
Ron DeSantis
|
Governor of Florida
|
Republican
|
Expressed Interest
|
3
|
Marco Rubio
|
U.S. Secretary of State
|
Republican
|
Expressed Interest
|
4
|
Former Vice President
|
Democratic
|
Expressed Interest / Leading Polls
|
5
|
Gavin Newsom
|
Governor of California
|
Democratic
|
Visited Early Primary States
|
6
|
Pete Buttigieg
|
Former U.S. Secretary of Transportation
|
Democratic
|
Expressed Interest
|
7
|
Andy Beshear
|
Governor of Kentucky
|
Democratic
|
Expressed Interest
|
8
|
Ted Cruz
|
U.S. Senator from Texas
|
Republican
|
Expressed Interest
Several figures have explicitly declined to run for the role, including Tim Walz, Bernie Sanders, Nikki Haley, and Mike Pence.
Who are Potential Frontrunners Among 2028 Presidential Candidates?
Primary polling averages for the early months on RealClearPolitics reveal Vice President J.D. Vance to be ahead in his Republican Party primary polls, followed by Marco Rubio (the secretary of state), Ron DeSantis (governor of Florida), and Donald Trump Jr.
The Democratic candidates who have shown strength in early polling include former Vice President Kamala Harris, followed by Pete Buttigieg (former transportation secretary), Governor Gavin Newsom, and U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
When is the 2028 Presidential Election?
The presidential elections in the US will be held on Tuesday, November 7, 2028. The person elected will take the oath of office on the day of inauguration that will fall on January 20, 2029. Campaigning and debates usually start 18-24 months prior to the election date.
Though the early FEC registrations will be dominated by relatively unknown independent and minor party candidates, preparations for the 2028 presidential campaign have been laid out. As the political parties adjust and the primaries schedules become clear, attention will be shifting from polls to declarations.
Senior Executive - Editorial
Harshita Singh is an education and general knowledge journalist with over 5 years of experience in educational writing. Specializing in US affairs and GK, Harshita has a track record of breaking down intricate geopolitical and historical subjects into clear, digestible insights for learners. Her strong background in text analysis, coupled with a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) in English from the University of Delhi, helps her produce authoritative, thoroughly researched content that empowers readers to engage confidently with global current affairs. For inquiries or academic insights, you can reach out to her directly at harshita.singh@jagrannewmedia.com.