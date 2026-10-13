The 61st US Presidential election is all set to take place in 2028. And the race to win has already started. According to data collected by Ballotpedia there are more than 100 leaders and famous personalities who have submitted statements-of-candidates documents to the Federal Election Commission (FEC) as one of the 2028 Presidential candidates. However, while well-known names have not officially announced their candidacy and there have been some frontrunner predictions in the early polls. Who will Run for the US President in 2028 Elections? Media speculation and public announcements have brought to light many influential politicians that could be interested in their party nominations for 2028 Presidential Elections. S. No. Potential Candidate Current Office and Role Party Status and Media Tracking 1 J.D. Vance Vice President of the United States Republican Expressed Interest / Leading Polls 2 Ron DeSantis Governor of Florida Republican Expressed Interest 3 Marco Rubio U.S. Secretary of State Republican Expressed Interest 4 Kamala Harris Former Vice President Democratic Expressed Interest / Leading Polls 5 Gavin Newsom Governor of California Democratic Visited Early Primary States 6 Pete Buttigieg Former U.S. Secretary of Transportation Democratic Expressed Interest 7 Andy Beshear Governor of Kentucky Democratic Expressed Interest 8 Ted Cruz U.S. Senator from Texas Republican Expressed Interest

Several figures have explicitly declined to run for the role, including Tim Walz, Bernie Sanders, Nikki Haley, and Mike Pence. Who are Potential Frontrunners Among 2028 Presidential Candidates? Primary polling averages for the early months on RealClearPolitics reveal Vice President J.D. Vance to be ahead in his Republican Party primary polls, followed by Marco Rubio (the secretary of state), Ron DeSantis (governor of Florida), and Donald Trump Jr. The Democratic candidates who have shown strength in early polling include former Vice President Kamala Harris, followed by Pete Buttigieg (former transportation secretary), Governor Gavin Newsom, and U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. When is the 2028 Presidential Election? The presidential elections in the US will be held on Tuesday, November 7, 2028. The person elected will take the oath of office on the day of inauguration that will fall on January 20, 2029. Campaigning and debates usually start 18-24 months prior to the election date.