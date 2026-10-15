Bihar NEET UG 2026: Check B.V. Sc & A.H. and B.F. Sc Round 3 Rank Analysis

Bihar NEET UG 2026 round 3 results were declared on 14th October 2026 by the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB). Admission to B.V.Sc. & A.H. is based on NEET UG rank and counseling conducted by the BCECE. The admission for B.V. Sc & A.H. course opened at 29724 for general category at Bihar Veterinary College (BVC), Patna whereas for B.F. Sc course the opening rank was 55029 for general category at College of Fisheries (COF), Kishanganj.

The document verification and admission procedure is scheduled for October 16 - 17. Bihar Veterinary College (BVC), Patna is one of the premier constituent veterinary colleges due to which the round 3 opening rank was 29724 and closing rank was 51642 followed by College of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (COVAS) Kishanganj where the opening rank was 55083 and closing rank was 65718. Candidates can check the detailed list of cutoffs below.