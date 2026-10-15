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Bihar NEET UG 2026: Check B.V. Sc & A.H. and B.F. Sc Round 3 Rank Analysis

By Vikrant Kumar
Last Updated: Oct 15, 2026, 15:24 IST

This article provides the Round 3 cutoffs of Bihar NEET UG 2026 for B.V.Sc & A.H. and B.F.Sc course admissions in various institutions for the state quota in various categories. The list contains opening and closing ranks with the institute names.

Bihar NEET UG 2026: Check B.V. Sc & A.H. and B.F. Sc Round 3 Rank Analysis
Bihar NEET UG 2026: Check B.V. Sc & A.H. and B.F. Sc Round 3 Rank Analysis

Bihar NEET UG 2026 round 3 results were declared on 14th October 2026 by the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB). Admission to B.V.Sc. & A.H. is based on NEET UG rank and counseling conducted by the BCECE. The admission for B.V. Sc & A.H. course opened at 29724 for general category at Bihar Veterinary College (BVC), Patna whereas for B.F. Sc course the opening rank was 55029 for general category at College of Fisheries (COF), Kishanganj.

The document verification and admission procedure is scheduled for October 16 - 17. Bihar Veterinary College (BVC), Patna is one of the premier constituent veterinary colleges due to which the round 3 opening rank was 29724 and closing rank was 51642 followed by College of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (COVAS) Kishanganj where the opening rank was 55083 and closing rank was 65718. Candidates can check the detailed list of cutoffs below.

Check | Bihar NEET UG 2026: Check MBBS Round 3 Rank Analysis

Bihar NEET UG 2026: B.V. Sc & A.H. Round 3 Cutoffs

The admissions for Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry (B.V. Sc & A.H.) opened at 29724 for general category at Bihar Veterinary College (BVC). Candidates can check the detailed list below.

College Name

Category

NEET Opening Rank

NEET Closing Rank

B.V.C. (Self Finance), Patna

BC

184821

184821

B.V.C. (Self Finance), Patna

SC

352816

352816

B.V.C. (Self Finance), Patna

UR

156967

156967

B.V.C. Patna

BC

52119

52119

B.V.C. Patna

DQ

1144326

1173139

B.V.C. Patna

EBC

49523

49523

B.V.C. Patna

EWS

55323

59236

B.V.C. Patna

RCG

52342

52342

B.V.C. Patna

SC

191712

216946

B.V.C. Patna

UR

29724

51642

B.V.C. Patna

WQ

973566

973566

COVAS Kishanganj

BC

55734

73801

COVAS Kishanganj

EBC

57504

92868

COVAS Kishanganj

EWS

59749

90347

COVAS Kishanganj

RCG

66597

76783

COVAS Kishanganj

SC

179112

248470

COVAS Kishanganj

ST

270983

270983

COVAS Kishanganj

UR

55083

65718

Bihar NEET UG 2026: B.F. Sc Round 3 Cutoffs

The admission for Bachelor of Fisheries Science (B.F. Sc) opened at 55029 for general category at College of Fisheries(COF), Kishanganj. Candidates can check the detailed list below.

College Name

Category

NEET Opening Rank

NEET Closing Rank

College of Fisheries, Kishanganj (Self Finance)

BC

773226

773226

College of Fisheries, Kishanganj (Self Finance)

SC

1047814

1047814

College of Fisheries, Kishanganj (Self Finance)

UR

1052755

1604673

College of Fisheries, Kishanganj

BC

87165

170711

College of Fisheries, Kishanganj

EBC

120127

188530

College of Fisheries, Kishanganj

EWS

98038

208557

College of Fisheries, Kishanganj

RCG

171416

171416

College of Fisheries, Kishanganj

SC

202816

272540

College of Fisheries, Kishanganj

UR

55029

156849

For detailed list candidates can check the PDF attached below
https://bceceboard.bihar.gov.in/pdf_Web/UGMAC26_OCR_R3.pdf 

Bihar NEET UG 2026: Overview

While checking the round 3 results candidates can check the Bihar NEET UG 2026 overview for admission details and required information.

Particulars

Description

Registration Date (Round 1)

August 10 to August 14, 2026

Round 3 Result Date

October 14, 2026

Selection Process

• Qualify for the NEET UG 2026 examination.

• Register for Bihar UGMAC (Under Graduate Medical Admission Counselling) conducted by BCECEB for State Counselling.

Seat Quotas

• State Quota — 85% reservation in government medical/dental colleges in Bihar.

• All India Quota — 15% reservation (conducted separately by MCC).

Academic Eligibility

Candidates must have completed Class 12 (10+2) with Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology, and English from a recognized board, along with meeting the minimum percentage requirements.

Factors Influencing Cutoff

• Total number of candidates appearing/qualifying NEET UG.

• Seat Quota and Category-wise reservation rules.

• Difficulty level of the NEET UG question paper.

• Overall seat matrix availability in Bihar medical/dental colleges.

Official Website

bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Vikrant Kumar
Vikrant Kumar

Senior Executive - Editorial

Vikrant Kumar is a Senior Executive – Data & Research, specialising in data-driven content analysis and editorial research. He works with large datasets to identify trends, patterns, insights, and emerging developments across key subjects and converts these findings into clear, engaging, and informative content. His role combines data analysis with editorial storytelling, using tools and research methodologies to support fact-based articles, reports, rankings, and analytical content. He focuses on turning complex data into meaningful insights that can strengthen content quality and help readers understand important trends and developments.

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First Published: Oct 15, 2026, 15:24 IST
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