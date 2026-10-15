Bihar NEET UG 2026: Check B.V. Sc & A.H. and B.F. Sc Round 3 Rank Analysis
This article provides the Round 3 cutoffs of Bihar NEET UG 2026 for B.V.Sc & A.H. and B.F.Sc course admissions in various institutions for the state quota in various categories. The list contains opening and closing ranks with the institute names.
Bihar NEET UG 2026 round 3 results were declared on 14th October 2026 by the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB). Admission to B.V.Sc. & A.H. is based on NEET UG rank and counseling conducted by the BCECE. The admission for B.V. Sc & A.H. course opened at 29724 for general category at Bihar Veterinary College (BVC), Patna whereas for B.F. Sc course the opening rank was 55029 for general category at College of Fisheries (COF), Kishanganj.
The document verification and admission procedure is scheduled for October 16 - 17. Bihar Veterinary College (BVC), Patna is one of the premier constituent veterinary colleges due to which the round 3 opening rank was 29724 and closing rank was 51642 followed by College of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (COVAS) Kishanganj where the opening rank was 55083 and closing rank was 65718. Candidates can check the detailed list of cutoffs below.
Check | Bihar NEET UG 2026: Check MBBS Round 3 Rank Analysis
Bihar NEET UG 2026: B.V. Sc & A.H. Round 3 Cutoffs
The admissions for Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry (B.V. Sc & A.H.) opened at 29724 for general category at Bihar Veterinary College (BVC). Candidates can check the detailed list below.
|
College Name
|
Category
|
NEET Opening Rank
|
NEET Closing Rank
|
B.V.C. (Self Finance), Patna
|
BC
|
184821
|
184821
|
B.V.C. (Self Finance), Patna
|
SC
|
352816
|
352816
|
B.V.C. (Self Finance), Patna
|
UR
|
156967
|
156967
|
B.V.C. Patna
|
BC
|
52119
|
52119
|
B.V.C. Patna
|
DQ
|
1144326
|
1173139
|
B.V.C. Patna
|
EBC
|
49523
|
49523
|
B.V.C. Patna
|
EWS
|
55323
|
59236
|
B.V.C. Patna
|
RCG
|
52342
|
52342
|
B.V.C. Patna
|
SC
|
191712
|
216946
|
B.V.C. Patna
|
UR
|
29724
|
51642
|
B.V.C. Patna
|
WQ
|
973566
|
973566
|
COVAS Kishanganj
|
BC
|
55734
|
73801
|
COVAS Kishanganj
|
EBC
|
57504
|
92868
|
COVAS Kishanganj
|
EWS
|
59749
|
90347
|
COVAS Kishanganj
|
RCG
|
66597
|
76783
|
COVAS Kishanganj
|
SC
|
179112
|
248470
|
COVAS Kishanganj
|
ST
|
270983
|
270983
|
COVAS Kishanganj
|
UR
|
55083
|
65718
Bihar NEET UG 2026: B.F. Sc Round 3 Cutoffs
The admission for Bachelor of Fisheries Science (B.F. Sc) opened at 55029 for general category at College of Fisheries(COF), Kishanganj. Candidates can check the detailed list below.
|
College Name
|
Category
|
NEET Opening Rank
|
NEET Closing Rank
|
College of Fisheries, Kishanganj (Self Finance)
|
BC
|
773226
|
773226
|
College of Fisheries, Kishanganj (Self Finance)
|
SC
|
1047814
|
1047814
|
College of Fisheries, Kishanganj (Self Finance)
|
UR
|
1052755
|
1604673
|
College of Fisheries, Kishanganj
|
BC
|
87165
|
170711
|
College of Fisheries, Kishanganj
|
EBC
|
120127
|
188530
|
College of Fisheries, Kishanganj
|
EWS
|
98038
|
208557
|
College of Fisheries, Kishanganj
|
RCG
|
171416
|
171416
|
College of Fisheries, Kishanganj
|
SC
|
202816
|
272540
|
College of Fisheries, Kishanganj
|
UR
|
55029
|
156849
For detailed list candidates can check the PDF attached below
https://bceceboard.bihar.gov.in/pdf_Web/UGMAC26_OCR_R3.pdf
Bihar NEET UG 2026: Overview
While checking the round 3 results candidates can check the Bihar NEET UG 2026 overview for admission details and required information.
|
Particulars
|
Description
|
Registration Date (Round 1)
|
August 10 to August 14, 2026
|
Round 3 Result Date
|
October 14, 2026
|
Selection Process
|
• Qualify for the NEET UG 2026 examination.
• Register for Bihar UGMAC (Under Graduate Medical Admission Counselling) conducted by BCECEB for State Counselling.
|
Seat Quotas
|
• State Quota — 85% reservation in government medical/dental colleges in Bihar.
• All India Quota — 15% reservation (conducted separately by MCC).
|
Academic Eligibility
|
Candidates must have completed Class 12 (10+2) with Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology, and English from a recognized board, along with meeting the minimum percentage requirements.
|
Factors Influencing Cutoff
|
• Total number of candidates appearing/qualifying NEET UG.
• Seat Quota and Category-wise reservation rules.
• Difficulty level of the NEET UG question paper.
• Overall seat matrix availability in Bihar medical/dental colleges.
|
Official Website
|
bceceboard.bihar.gov.in
Senior Executive - Editorial
Vikrant Kumar is a Senior Executive – Data & Research, specialising in data-driven content analysis and editorial research. He works with large datasets to identify trends, patterns, insights, and emerging developments across key subjects and converts these findings into clear, engaging, and informative content. His role combines data analysis with editorial storytelling, using tools and research methodologies to support fact-based articles, reports, rankings, and analytical content. He focuses on turning complex data into meaningful insights that can strengthen content quality and help readers understand important trends and developments.