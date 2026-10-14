Rajiv Gandhi Medical College Cutoff 2026: Maharashtra NEET UG Round-Wise Rank Analysis

The admissions for round 3 MBBS course at Rajiv Gandhi Medical College, Thane opened at 11350 and closed at 13034 for general category in state quota done through the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra (State CET Cell) whereas round 1 admission was opened at 8832 and closed at 10322.

The Rajiv Gandhi Medical College (RGMC) is a premier medical municipal institution. RGMC is affiliated with the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital (CSMH), Kalwa, Thane. This article brings elaborative analysis on the round wise rank analysis and rank movements with trend conclusion to bring clarity on admissions for MBBS seats in RGMC for state quota seats.

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RGMC Cutoff 2026: Round 3 Opening & Closing Ranks

Round 3 admission for state quota for Rajiv Gandhi Medical College opened at 11350 and closed at 13034 for general category and for OBC ranks opened at 21381 and closed at 26926. Candidates can check the detailed list below.