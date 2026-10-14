Rajiv Gandhi Medical College Cutoff 2026: Maharashtra NEET UG Round-Wise Rank Analysis
The admissions for MBBS course at Rajiv Gandhi Medical College are open. Candidates can find admission details for state quota seats based on the NEET UG 2026. This article breaks down the admission cutoffs in round 3 and round wise rank analysis with rank movement and trend conclusions to help students make better decisions.
The admissions for round 3 MBBS course at Rajiv Gandhi Medical College, Thane opened at 11350 and closed at 13034 for general category in state quota done through the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra (State CET Cell) whereas round 1 admission was opened at 8832 and closed at 10322.
The Rajiv Gandhi Medical College (RGMC) is a premier medical municipal institution. RGMC is affiliated with the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital (CSMH), Kalwa, Thane. This article brings elaborative analysis on the round wise rank analysis and rank movements with trend conclusion to bring clarity on admissions for MBBS seats in RGMC for state quota seats.
Check | HBT Medical College Cutoff 2026: Maharashtra NEET UG Round-Wise Rank Analysis
RGMC Cutoff 2026: Round 3 Opening & Closing Ranks
Round 3 admission for state quota for Rajiv Gandhi Medical College opened at 11350 and closed at 13034 for general category and for OBC ranks opened at 21381 and closed at 26926. Candidates can check the detailed list below.
|
Quota
|
Opening Air
|
Closing Air
|
OPEN
|
11350
|
13034
|
OBC
|
21381
|
26926
|
EWS
|
21420
|
34348
|
SC
|
80714
|
84167
|
ST
|
213118
|
226131
RGMC Cutoff 2026: Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks
Round 1 results for state quota admission in Rajiv Gandhi Medical College were declared on 30th August 2026 where the opening rank was 8832 and closing rank was 10322 for general category. Candidates can check the detailed round 1 rankings for various categories below.
|
Quota
|
Opening Air
|
Closing Air
|
OPEN
|
8832
|
10322
|
OBC
|
16896
|
23209
|
EWS
|
21420
|
33643
|
SC
|
75202
|
82132
|
ST
|
206375
|
220765
RGMC Cutoff 2026: Rank Movement Analysis
For detailed admission analysis it is important to know the rank movement of various categories across rounds and overall movement of ranks with trend conclusions. The Rank movement for various categories is as follows:
-
Open - Movement expanded from 10322 in round 1 to 13034 in round 3 shifting ahead with +2712 ranks it shows moderate expansion.
-
OBC - Shifted from 23209 in round 1 to 26926 in round 3 showing steady shift across rounds.
-
EWS - This category showed almost stable ranks across rounds where round 1 closed at 33643 and round 3 closed at 34348.
-
SC - Showing mild shifts rank movement was from 82132 in round 1 to 84167 in round 3 the total rank movement was 2035.
-
ST - Showing high expansion there was a total rank movement of 5366 ranks across the rounds.
Candidates can find the detailed analysis below.
|
Quota
|
R1 Closing Rank
|
R3 Closing Rank
|
R1→R3 Movement
|
Trend
|
OPEN
|
10322
|
13034
|
2712
|
Moderate Expansion
|
OBC
|
23209
|
26926
|
3717
|
Steady Shift
|
EWS
|
33643
|
34348
|
705
|
Nearly Stable
|
SC
|
82132
|
84167
|
2035
|
Mild Shift
|
ST
|
220765
|
226131
|
5366
|
High Expansion
Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2026: Overview
Students while checking admission at RGMC, can check out Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2026 overview below.
|
Particular
|
Details
|
Counselling Authority
|
State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra (State CET Cell)
|
Eligible Courses
|
MBBS
|
Academic Session
|
2026–2027
|
Round-Wise Opening and Closing Ranks
|
• Round 3: 11,350 – 13,034 (Open Category)
• Round 1: 8,832 – 10,322 (Open Category)
|
Rounds
|
CAP Round 1, Round 2, Round 3 (Mop-Up), and Online Stray Vacancy Rounds
|
Total Medical Seats
|
100
|
Quota Structure
|
State Quota (85%) and All India Quota (15%)
|
Official Website
|
medical2026.mahacet.org
Check |
Senior Executive - Editorial
Vikrant Kumar is a Senior Executive – Data & Research, specialising in data-driven content analysis and editorial research. He works with large datasets to identify trends, patterns, insights, and emerging developments across key subjects and converts these findings into clear, engaging, and informative content. His role combines data analysis with editorial storytelling, using tools and research methodologies to support fact-based articles, reports, rankings, and analytical content. He focuses on turning complex data into meaningful insights that can strengthen content quality and help readers understand important trends and developments.