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Rajiv Gandhi Medical College Cutoff 2026: Maharashtra NEET UG Round-Wise Rank Analysis

By Vikrant Kumar
Last Updated: Oct 14, 2026, 18:28 IST

The admissions for MBBS course at Rajiv Gandhi Medical College are open. Candidates can find admission details for state quota seats based on the NEET UG 2026. This article breaks down the admission cutoffs in round 3 and round wise rank analysis with rank movement and trend conclusions to help students make better decisions.

Rajiv Gandhi Medical College Cutoff 2026: Maharashtra NEET UG Round-Wise Rank Analysis
Rajiv Gandhi Medical College Cutoff 2026: Maharashtra NEET UG Round-Wise Rank Analysis

The admissions for round 3 MBBS course at Rajiv Gandhi Medical College, Thane opened at 11350 and closed at 13034 for general category in state quota done through the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra (State CET Cell) whereas round 1 admission was opened at 8832 and closed at 10322.

The Rajiv Gandhi Medical College (RGMC) is a premier medical municipal institution. RGMC is affiliated with the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital (CSMH), Kalwa, Thane. This article brings elaborative analysis on the round wise rank analysis and rank movements with trend conclusion to bring clarity on admissions for MBBS seats in RGMC for state quota seats.

Check | HBT Medical College Cutoff 2026: Maharashtra NEET UG Round-Wise Rank Analysis

RGMC Cutoff 2026: Round 3 Opening & Closing Ranks

Round 3 admission for state quota for Rajiv Gandhi Medical College opened at 11350 and closed at 13034 for general category and for OBC ranks opened at 21381 and closed at 26926. Candidates can check the detailed list below.

Quota

Opening Air

Closing Air

OPEN

11350

13034

OBC

21381

26926

EWS

21420

34348

SC

80714

84167

ST

213118

226131

RGMC Cutoff 2026: Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks

Round 1 results for state quota admission in Rajiv Gandhi Medical College were declared on 30th August 2026 where the opening rank was 8832 and closing rank was 10322 for general category. Candidates can check the detailed round 1 rankings for various categories below.

Quota

Opening Air

Closing Air

OPEN

8832

10322

OBC

16896

23209

EWS

21420

33643

SC

75202

82132

ST

206375

220765

RGMC Cutoff 2026: Rank Movement Analysis 

For detailed admission analysis it is important to know the rank movement of various categories across rounds and overall movement of ranks with trend conclusions. The Rank movement for various categories is as follows:

  • Open - Movement expanded from 10322  in round 1 to 13034 in round 3 shifting ahead with +2712 ranks it shows moderate expansion.

  • OBC - Shifted from 23209 in round 1 to 26926 in round 3 showing steady shift across rounds.

  • EWS - This category showed almost stable ranks across rounds where round 1 closed at 33643 and round 3 closed at 34348. 

  • SC - Showing mild shifts rank movement was from 82132 in round 1 to 84167 in round 3 the total rank movement was 2035.

  • ST - Showing high expansion there was a total rank movement of 5366 ranks across the rounds.

Candidates can find the detailed analysis below.

Quota

R1 Closing Rank

R3 Closing Rank

R1→R3 Movement

Trend

OPEN

10322

13034

2712

Moderate Expansion

OBC

23209

26926

3717

Steady Shift

EWS

33643

34348

705

Nearly Stable

SC

82132

84167

2035

Mild Shift

ST

220765

226131

5366

High Expansion

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2026: Overview

Students while checking admission at RGMC, can check out Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2026 overview below.

Particular

Details

Counselling Authority

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra (State CET Cell)

Eligible Courses

MBBS

Academic Session

2026–2027

Round-Wise Opening and Closing Ranks

• Round 3: 11,350 – 13,034 (Open Category)

• Round 1: 8,832 – 10,322 (Open Category)

Rounds

CAP Round 1, Round 2, Round 3 (Mop-Up), and Online Stray Vacancy Rounds

Total Medical Seats

100

Quota Structure

State Quota (85%) and All India Quota (15%)

Official Website

medical2026.mahacet.org

Check |




 

Vikrant Kumar
Vikrant Kumar

Senior Executive - Editorial

Vikrant Kumar is a Senior Executive – Data & Research, specialising in data-driven content analysis and editorial research. He works with large datasets to identify trends, patterns, insights, and emerging developments across key subjects and converts these findings into clear, engaging, and informative content. His role combines data analysis with editorial storytelling, using tools and research methodologies to support fact-based articles, reports, rankings, and analytical content. He focuses on turning complex data into meaningful insights that can strengthen content quality and help readers understand important trends and developments.

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First Published: Oct 14, 2026, 18:28 IST
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