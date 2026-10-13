Stanley Medical College Cutoff 2026: Check NEET Round-Wise Rank Analysis
This article details the NEET UG 2026 cutoff ranks for Stanley Medical College, Chennai, across various categories. It provides a round-wise analysis of opening and closing ranks for MBBS admissions, aiding prospective students.
NEET UG 2026: Stanley Medical College Cutoff 2026: Check NEET Round-Wi The 2023 Stanley Medical College admission during Round 3 opened at 2346 and closed at 5444 for general category. While Round 2 admission closed at 4284 (general) and Round 1 at 1180 rank (general). Candidates can check the opening and closing ranks shared here to find the minimum NEET marks required for obtaining admission in the prestigious MBBS program at Stanley Medical College, Chennai.
Being one of the oldest and the best government medical colleges of the country, attaining a seat in this college through the centralized counseling system requires entering into a competition with the best and the brightest among students from around the country. Studying the movement of sequences of closing rank of different categories gives the aspirants an idea about their position and makes it easy for them to select their medical college in the coming rounds.
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NEET UG 2026: Overview
Before checking the round-wise rank analysis, candidates must also check counselling and admission details for MBBS admission at Stanley Medical College, Chennai shared below.
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Particulars
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Description
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Registration Date
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September 22 to 27, 2026
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Round 3 Result
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October 26, 2026
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NEET UG 2026 Round 3
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General- 2346-5444 (All India Quota)
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Selection Process
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Medical Seats (as per NMC seat matrix)
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250 MBBS seats
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Seat Quotas
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Academic Eligibility
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Candidates must have completed Class 12 (10+2) with Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology, and English from a recognized board.
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Factors Influencing Cutoff
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Official Website
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mcc.nic.in/
Stanley Medical College Cutoff 2026: Round 3 Opening and Closing Ranks
Check Round 3 opening and closing ranks for admission to All India Quota seat shared below. The general category admission opened at 2346 and closed at 5444.
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Category
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Opening Rank
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Closing Rank
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General
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2346
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5444
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OBC
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4126
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6238
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EWS
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16303
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18129
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SC
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27762
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29977
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ST
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51389
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51389
Stanley Medical College Cutoff 2026: Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks
Check the Round 2 opening and closing ranks shared below. The admission opened at 693 and closed at 4284 for general category.
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Category
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Opening Rank
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Closing Rank
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General
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693
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4284
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OBC
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1330
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4987
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EWS
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5823
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8777
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SC
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23836
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27762
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ST
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45302
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61551
Stanley Medical College Cutoff 2026: Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks
Admission during Round 1 opened at 693 and closed at 1180 for general category. Check the complete category-wise rank distribution shared below.
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Category
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Opening Rank
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Closing Rank
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General
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693
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1180
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OBC
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1024
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1537
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EWS
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4867
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6417
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SC
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4671
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8559
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ST
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24304
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45302
Stanley Medical College Cutoff 2026: Rank Movement
The rank evolution at Stanley Medical College shows considerable evolution and competition indifference at every reservation level:
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General and OBC Categories: The two categories witness the opening rounds moving with high ranks, with the general finishing at position 1,180 and OBC at 1,537 in Round 1. After this, the two categories can see the positions loosening more and more during different rounds so that at the end of Round 3, the ranks become 5,444 and 6,238 for General and OBC, respectively.
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EWS and SC Categories: The ranks of these two categories are quite successfully improving. For example, the rank of EWS changes from 6,417 at the beginning of Round 1 to 8,777 at the end of Round 2 and finally to 18,129 at the end of the round. The SC category shows a significant expansion as well, with ranks improving from 8,559 in Round 1 to 27,762 in Round 2 and around 29,977 at the end of the race.
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ST Category: The path of the ST category is fairly different, as it shows quite a significant tension, with 4,530 at the beginning of Round 1, widening sharply to 61,551 in Round 2 and then once again declining to 51,389 in Round 3.
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Category
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R1 Closing
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R2 Closing
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R3 Closing
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R1→R2
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R2→R3
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R1→R3
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General
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1180
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4284
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5444
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3104
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1160
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4264
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OBC
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1537
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4987
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6238
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3450
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1251
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4701
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EWS
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6417
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8777
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18129
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2360
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9352
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11712
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SC
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8559
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27762
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29977
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19203
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2215
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21418
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ST
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45302
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61551
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51389
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16249
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-10162
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6087
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