Stanley Medical College Cutoff 2026: Check NEET Round-Wise Rank Analysis

NEET UG 2026: Stanley Medical College Cutoff 2026: Check NEET Round-Wi The 2023 Stanley Medical College admission during Round 3 opened at 2346 and closed at 5444 for general category. While Round 2 admission closed at 4284 (general) and Round 1 at 1180 rank (general). Candidates can check the opening and closing ranks shared here to find the minimum NEET marks required for obtaining admission in the prestigious MBBS program at Stanley Medical College, Chennai.

Being one of the oldest and the best government medical colleges of the country, attaining a seat in this college through the centralized counseling system requires entering into a competition with the best and the brightest among students from around the country. Studying the movement of sequences of closing rank of different categories gives the aspirants an idea about their position and makes it easy for them to select their medical college in the coming rounds.