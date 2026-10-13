AIIMS Raipur Cutoff 2026: Check NEET Round-Wise Rank Analysis
Check AIIMS Raipur's NEET UG 2026 admission opening and closing ranks for Round 3 shared below. The analysis highlights rank movements, with General and SC categories remaining consistent, while OBC and EWS show relaxation.
NEET UG 2026: AIIMS Raipur admission under open seat quota during Round 3 opened at 730 and closed at 1005 (general category). While the Round 2 admission opened at 609 and closed at 1005 rank. With an ongoing admission for different MBBS seats the college remains the preferred choice among aspiring medical candidates in terms of medical education, clinical education programs, healthcare research, etc.
To get through the MBBS course offered at this institute, candidates have to qualify for the NEET-UG examination and appear for centralized counseling process managed by Medical Counseling Committee (MCC). Candidates can assess their standing for admission; they will need to look at the round-wise ranks, closing ranks for different categories, etc.
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AIIMS Raipur Cutoff 2026: Overview
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Particulars
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Description
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Registration Date
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September 22 to 27, 2026
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Round 3 Result
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October 26, 2026
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NEET UG 2026 Round 3
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OBC- 730-1005 (Open Seat Quota)
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Selection Process
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Seat Quotas
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Academic Eligibility
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Candidates must have completed Class 12 (10+2) with Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology, and English from a recognized board.
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Factors Influencing Cutoff
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Official Website
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mcc.nic.in/
Check| AIIMS New Delhi Cutoff 2026: Check NEET Round-Wise Rank Analysis
What is AIIMS Raipur Cutoff 2026?
The cutoff scores for AIIMS Raipur in 2026 mean the lowest ranks in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) that applicants need to achieve to get admission in the Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) program in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Raipur. This cutoff, declared publicly by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) through various rounds of counseling, is given for every different category (General, OBC, SC, ST, and EWS).
AIIMS Raipur Cutoff 2026: Round 3 Opening and Closing Ranks
Check Round 3 opening and closing ranks shared below. Under open seat quota, general category admission opened at 730 and closed 1005 rank.
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Candidate Category
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Opening Rank
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Closing Rank
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General
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730
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1005
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OBC
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1432
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1837
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EWS
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2448
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2448
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SC
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9463
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13075
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ST
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13899
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16494
AIIMS Raipur Cutoff 2026: Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks
Check the admission Round 2 opening and closing rank shared below. Under open seat quota, general category admission opened at 609 and closed at 1005.
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Candidate Category
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Opening Rank
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Closing Rank
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General
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609
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1005
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OBC
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1287
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1752
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EWS
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1977
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2216
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SC
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8512
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12796
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ST
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13037
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16950
AIIMS Raipur Cutoff 2026: Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks
Check Round 1 opening and closing ranks. The table highlights category-wise cutoff shared below.
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Candidate Category
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Opening Rank
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Closing Rank
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General
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323
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1008
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OBC
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1185
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1683
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EWS
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1964
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2323
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SC
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8512
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12796
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ST
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13538
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16950
AIIMS Raipur Cutoff 2026: Rank Movement
As per the rank movement shared below, in the counselling rounds at AIIMS Raipur, appears to be consistent for General category and the SC category. The admission to these categories ranges between 1008 and 13075 respectively. Both the OBC and EWS categories show steady rank movements moving outwards to ranks 1837 for OBC and 2448 for EWS, respectively, by Round 3.
In contrast to the trends observed with these categories, the ST category shows tightening of ranks shifting from a rank of 16950 to that of 16494.
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Category
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R1 Closing
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R2 Closing
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R3 Closing
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R1→R2
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R2→R3
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R1→R3
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Trend
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General
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1008
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1005
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1005
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-3
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0
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-3
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Almost Static
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OBC
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1683
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1752
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1837
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69
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85
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154
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Steady Relaxation
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EWS
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2323
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2216
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2448
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-107
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232
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125
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Net Relaxation
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SC
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12796
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12796
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13075
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0
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279
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279
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Slight Relaxation
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ST
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16950
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16950
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16494
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0
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-456
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-456
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Rank Tightening
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