AIIMS Raipur Cutoff 2026: Check NEET Round-Wise Rank Analysis

NEET UG 2026: AIIMS Raipur admission under open seat quota during Round 3 opened at 730 and closed at 1005 (general category). While the Round 2 admission opened at 609 and closed at 1005 rank. With an ongoing admission for different MBBS seats the college remains the preferred choice among aspiring medical candidates in terms of medical education, clinical education programs, healthcare research, etc. To get through the MBBS course offered at this institute, candidates have to qualify for the NEET-UG examination and appear for centralized counseling process managed by Medical Counseling Committee (MCC). Candidates can assess their standing for admission; they will need to look at the round-wise ranks, closing ranks for different categories, etc. Check| JIPMER Puducherry Cutoff 2026: Check NEET Round-Wise Rank Analysis

AIIMS Raipur Cutoff 2026: Overview Particulars Description Registration Date September 22 to 27, 2026 Round 3 Result October 26, 2026 NEET UG 2026 Round 3 OBC- 730-1005 (Open Seat Quota) Selection Process Qualify for the NEET UG 2026 exam

Register for MCC (Medical Counselling Committee) and State Counselling for the counselling process. Seat Quotas All India Quota- 15% reservation

State Quota- 85% reservation Academic Eligibility Candidates must have completed Class 12 (10+2) with Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology, and English from a recognized board. Factors Influencing Cutoff Number of Candidates

Seat Quota and Category Reservation

Exam Paper Difficulty

Seat Availability Official Website mcc.nic.in/

Check| AIIMS New Delhi Cutoff 2026: Check NEET Round-Wise Rank Analysis What is AIIMS Raipur Cutoff 2026? The cutoff scores for AIIMS Raipur in 2026 mean the lowest ranks in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) that applicants need to achieve to get admission in the Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) program in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Raipur. This cutoff, declared publicly by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) through various rounds of counseling, is given for every different category (General, OBC, SC, ST, and EWS). AIIMS Raipur Cutoff 2026: Round 3 Opening and Closing Ranks Check Round 3 opening and closing ranks shared below. Under open seat quota, general category admission opened at 730 and closed 1005 rank. Candidate Category Opening Rank Closing Rank General 730 1005 OBC 1432 1837 EWS 2448 2448 SC 9463 13075 ST 13899 16494

AIIMS Raipur Cutoff 2026: Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks Check the admission Round 2 opening and closing rank shared below. Under open seat quota, general category admission opened at 609 and closed at 1005. Candidate Category Opening Rank Closing Rank General 609 1005 OBC 1287 1752 EWS 1977 2216 SC 8512 12796 ST 13037 16950 AIIMS Raipur Cutoff 2026: Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks Check Round 1 opening and closing ranks. The table highlights category-wise cutoff shared below. Candidate Category Opening Rank Closing Rank General 323 1008 OBC 1185 1683 EWS 1964 2323 SC 8512 12796 ST 13538 16950 AIIMS Raipur Cutoff 2026: Rank Movement As per the rank movement shared below, in the counselling rounds at AIIMS Raipur, appears to be consistent for General category and the SC category. The admission to these categories ranges between 1008 and 13075 respectively. Both the OBC and EWS categories show steady rank movements moving outwards to ranks 1837 for OBC and 2448 for EWS, respectively, by Round 3.