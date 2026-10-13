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AIIMS Raipur Cutoff 2026: Check NEET Round-Wise Rank Analysis

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Oct 13, 2026, 13:59 IST

Check AIIMS Raipur's NEET UG 2026 admission opening and closing ranks for Round 3 shared below. The analysis highlights rank movements, with General and SC categories remaining consistent, while OBC and EWS show relaxation.

AIIMS Raipur Cutoff 2026: Check NEET Round-Wise Rank Analysis
AIIMS Raipur Cutoff 2026: Check NEET Round-Wise Rank Analysis

NEET UG 2026: AIIMS Raipur admission under open seat quota during Round 3 opened at 730 and closed at 1005 (general category). While the Round 2 admission opened at 609 and closed at 1005 rank. With an ongoing admission for different MBBS seats the college remains the preferred choice among aspiring medical candidates in terms of medical education, clinical education programs, healthcare research, etc. 

To get through the MBBS course offered at this institute, candidates have to qualify for the NEET-UG examination and appear for centralized counseling process managed by Medical Counseling Committee (MCC). Candidates can assess their standing for admission; they will need to look at the round-wise ranks, closing ranks for different categories, etc.

Check| JIPMER Puducherry Cutoff 2026: Check NEET Round-Wise Rank Analysis

AIIMS Raipur Cutoff 2026: Overview 

Particulars 

Description

Registration Date

September 22 to 27, 2026

Round 3 Result 

October 26, 2026

NEET UG 2026 Round 3 

OBC- 730-1005 (Open Seat Quota) 

Selection Process

  • Qualify for the NEET UG 2026 exam

  • Register for MCC (Medical Counselling Committee) and State Counselling for the counselling process.

Seat Quotas

  • All India Quota- 15% reservation

  • State Quota- 85% reservation

Academic Eligibility 

Candidates must have completed Class 12 (10+2) with Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology, and English from a recognized board.

Factors Influencing Cutoff

  • Number of Candidates

  • Seat Quota and Category Reservation

  • Exam Paper Difficulty

  • Seat Availability

Official Website 

mcc.nic.in/

Check| AIIMS New Delhi Cutoff 2026: Check NEET Round-Wise Rank Analysis 

What is AIIMS Raipur Cutoff 2026? 

The cutoff scores for AIIMS Raipur in 2026 mean the lowest ranks in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) that applicants need to achieve to get admission in the Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) program in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Raipur. This cutoff, declared publicly by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) through various rounds of counseling, is given for every different category (General, OBC, SC, ST, and EWS).

AIIMS Raipur Cutoff 2026: Round 3 Opening and Closing Ranks 

Check Round 3 opening and closing ranks shared below. Under open seat quota, general category admission opened at 730 and closed 1005 rank. 

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

730

1005

OBC

1432

1837

EWS

2448

2448

SC

9463

13075

ST

13899

16494

AIIMS Raipur Cutoff 2026: Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks 

Check the admission Round 2 opening and closing rank shared below. Under open seat quota, general category admission opened at 609 and closed at 1005. 

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

609

1005

OBC

1287

1752

EWS

1977

2216

SC

8512

12796

ST

13037

16950

AIIMS Raipur Cutoff 2026: Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks 

Check Round 1 opening and closing ranks. The table highlights category-wise cutoff shared below. 

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

323

1008

OBC

1185

1683

EWS

1964

2323

SC

8512

12796

ST

13538

16950

AIIMS Raipur Cutoff 2026: Rank Movement

As per the rank movement shared below, in the counselling rounds at AIIMS Raipur, appears to be consistent for General category and the SC category. The admission to these categories ranges between 1008 and 13075 respectively. Both the OBC and EWS categories show steady rank movements moving outwards to ranks 1837 for OBC and 2448 for EWS, respectively, by Round 3.

In contrast to the trends observed with these categories, the ST category shows tightening of ranks shifting from a rank of 16950 to that of 16494.

Category

R1 Closing

R2 Closing

R3 Closing

R1→R2

R2→R3

R1→R3

Trend

General

1008

1005

1005

-3

0

-3

Almost Static

OBC

1683

1752

1837

69

85

154

Steady Relaxation

EWS

2323

2216

2448

-107

232

125

Net Relaxation

SC

12796

12796

13075

0

279

279

Slight Relaxation

ST

16950

16950

16494

0

-456

-456

Rank Tightening

Also Read| 

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Oct 13, 2026, 13:59 IST
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