HBT Medical College Cutoff 2026: Maharashtra NEET UG Round-Wise Rank Analysis
Candidates can find the admission options at Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Medical College for state quota seats, based on the NEET UG 2026 results. The article includes round-wise rank analysis to help candidates check the rank movement from the past three rounds.
While the admission process for Round 3 on All India Quota seats is ongoing, MBBS aspiring candidates must check seats across Maharashtra through the state quota. The Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Medical College in Juhu, Mumbai accepts admission on its state quota seats through the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra counselling. The Round 2 admission opened at 5484 and closed at 11023 (open category). While Round 1 admission opened and closed around 5484-8345.
The article offers a comprehensive analysis of round-wise opening and closing ranks. The analysis will help candidates identify seat allocation, rank movement and options for seat upgradation on state quote during later rounds
Check| Maharashtra NEET UG 2026: Check GMC, Mumbai Round 3 Opening and Closing Ranks
Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2026: Key Highlights
While the admission to HBT Medical College, Mumbai is ongoing, candidates can check the essential highlights on counsellinga and admission details shared below.
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Particular
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Details
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Counselling Authority
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State CET Cell, Maharashtra
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Eligible Courses
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MBBS and BDS
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Academic Session
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2026–2027
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Round-Wise Opening and Closing Ranks
|
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Rounds
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CAP Round 1, Round 2, Round 3 (Mop-Up), and Online Stray Vacancy Rounds
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Total Medical Seats
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200
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Quota Structure
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State Quota (85%) and Institutional/Management Quotas
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Official Website
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medical2026.mahacet.org
HBT Medical College Cutoff 2026: Round 3 Opening and Closing Ranks
The Round 3 opening and closing ranks are provided below. As per the State Cell, the open category admission during the third round opened at 5484 and closed at 11023. While the overall admission closed at 198516 rank.
|
Quota
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Opening AIR
|
Closing AIR
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OPEN
|
5484
|
11023
|
OBC
|
12375
|
20550
|
EWS
|
11290
|
26386
|
SC
|
64844
|
76745
|
ST
|
170574
|
198516
HBT Medical College Cutoff 2026: Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks
Admission to HBT Medical College during Round 1 opened at 5484 and closed at 8345 for open category. Check the category-wise ranks shared below.
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Quota
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Opening AIR
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Closing AIR
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OPEN
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5484
|
8345
|
OBC
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12375
|
16328
|
EWS
|
11290
|
26386
|
SC
|
64844
|
73236
|
ST
|
170574
|
192077
HBT Medical College Cutoff 2026: Rank Movement
During the counselling process from the first round to the third round for HBT Medical College & Dr. R.N. Cooper Municipal General Hospital, relfect distinctive movement across categories.
The reserved categories showed significant relaxation in terms of ranks with considerable upward progress on the part of students seeking admission through various stages. For instance, the ST community showed an exceptional 6,439-rank relaxation, while OBC students enjoyed a rank improvement of 4,222. In contrast, the EWS category did not show a rank fluctuation by any means with the closing cutoff of 26,386 being unperturbed throughout the rounds.
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Quota
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R1 Closing Rank
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R3 Closing Rank
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R1→R3 Movement
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Trend
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OPEN
|
8345
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11023
|
2678
|
Relaxation
|
OBC
|
16328
|
20550
|
4222
|
Relaxation
|
EWS
|
26386
|
26386
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0
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No Change
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SC
|
73236
|
76745
|
3509
|
Relaxation
|
ST
|
192077
|
198516
|
6439
|
Relaxation
Read More|
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.