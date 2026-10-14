HBT Medical College Cutoff 2026: Maharashtra NEET UG Round-Wise Rank Analysis

While the admission process for Round 3 on All India Quota seats is ongoing, MBBS aspiring candidates must check seats across Maharashtra through the state quota. The Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Medical College in Juhu, Mumbai accepts admission on its state quota seats through the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra counselling. The Round 2 admission opened at 5484 and closed at 11023 (open category). While Round 1 admission opened and closed around 5484-8345. The article offers a comprehensive analysis of round-wise opening and closing ranks. The analysis will help candidates identify seat allocation, rank movement and options for seat upgradation on state quote during later rounds Check| Maharashtra NEET UG 2026: Check GMC, Mumbai Round 3 Opening and Closing Ranks Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2026: Key Highlights

While the admission to HBT Medical College, Mumbai is ongoing, candidates can check the essential highlights on counsellinga and admission details shared below. Particular Details Counselling Authority State CET Cell, Maharashtra Eligible Courses MBBS and BDS Academic Session 2026–2027 Round-Wise Opening and Closing Ranks Round 3- 5484-11023 (open category)

Round 1- 5484-8345 (open category)







Rounds CAP Round 1, Round 2, Round 3 (Mop-Up), and Online Stray Vacancy Rounds Total Medical Seats 200 Quota Structure State Quota (85%) and Institutional/Management Quotas Official Website medical2026.mahacet.org HBT Medical College Cutoff 2026: Round 3 Opening and Closing Ranks The Round 3 opening and closing ranks are provided below. As per the State Cell, the open category admission during the third round opened at 5484 and closed at 11023. While the overall admission closed at 198516 rank.

Quota Opening AIR Closing AIR OPEN 5484 11023 OBC 12375 20550 EWS 11290 26386 SC 64844 76745 ST 170574 198516 HBT Medical College Cutoff 2026: Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks Admission to HBT Medical College during Round 1 opened at 5484 and closed at 8345 for open category. Check the category-wise ranks shared below. Quota Opening AIR Closing AIR OPEN 5484 8345 OBC 12375 16328 EWS 11290 26386 SC 64844 73236 ST 170574 192077 HBT Medical College Cutoff 2026: Rank Movement During the counselling process from the first round to the third round for HBT Medical College & Dr. R.N. Cooper Municipal General Hospital, relfect distinctive movement across categories. The reserved categories showed significant relaxation in terms of ranks with considerable upward progress on the part of students seeking admission through various stages. For instance, the ST community showed an exceptional 6,439-rank relaxation, while OBC students enjoyed a rank improvement of 4,222. In contrast, the EWS category did not show a rank fluctuation by any means with the closing cutoff of 26,386 being unperturbed throughout the rounds.