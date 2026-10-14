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HBT Medical College Cutoff 2026: Maharashtra NEET UG Round-Wise Rank Analysis

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Oct 14, 2026, 12:51 IST

Candidates can find the admission options at Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Medical College for state quota seats, based on the NEET UG 2026 results. The article includes round-wise rank analysis to help candidates check the rank movement from the past three rounds. 

HBT Medical College Cutoff 2026: Maharashtra NEET UG Round-Wise Rank Analysis
HBT Medical College Cutoff 2026: Maharashtra NEET UG Round-Wise Rank Analysis

While the admission process for Round 3 on All India Quota seats is ongoing, MBBS aspiring candidates must check seats across Maharashtra through the state quota. The  Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Medical College in Juhu, Mumbai accepts admission on its state quota seats through the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra counselling. The Round 2 admission opened at 5484 and closed at 11023 (open category). While Round 1 admission opened and closed around 5484-8345. 

The article offers a comprehensive analysis of round-wise opening and closing ranks. The analysis will help candidates identify seat allocation, rank movement and options for seat upgradation on state quote during later rounds

Check| Maharashtra NEET UG 2026: Check GMC, Mumbai Round 3 Opening and Closing Ranks

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2026: Key Highlights 

While the admission to HBT Medical College, Mumbai is ongoing, candidates can check the essential highlights on counsellinga and admission details shared below. 

Particular

Details

Counselling Authority

State CET Cell, Maharashtra

Eligible Courses

MBBS and BDS

Academic Session

2026–2027

Round-Wise Opening and Closing Ranks 

  • Round 3- 5484-11023 (open category)

  • Round 1- 5484-8345 (open category)

Rounds

CAP Round 1, Round 2, Round 3 (Mop-Up), and Online Stray Vacancy Rounds

Total Medical Seats

200

Quota Structure

State Quota (85%) and Institutional/Management Quotas

Official Website

medical2026.mahacet.org

HBT Medical College Cutoff 2026: Round 3 Opening and Closing Ranks 

The Round 3 opening and closing ranks are provided below. As per the State Cell, the open category admission during the third round opened at 5484 and closed at 11023. While the overall admission closed at 198516 rank.

Quota

Opening AIR

Closing AIR

OPEN

5484

11023

OBC

12375

20550

EWS

11290

26386

SC

64844

76745

ST

170574

198516

HBT Medical College Cutoff 2026: Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks 

Admission to HBT Medical College during Round 1 opened at 5484 and closed at 8345 for open category. Check the category-wise ranks shared below. 

Quota

Opening AIR

Closing AIR

OPEN

5484

8345

OBC

12375

16328

EWS

11290

26386

SC

64844

73236

ST

170574

192077

HBT Medical College Cutoff 2026: Rank Movement 

During the counselling process from the first round to the third round for HBT Medical College & Dr. R.N. Cooper Municipal General Hospital, relfect distinctive movement across categories.

The reserved categories showed significant relaxation in terms of ranks with considerable upward progress on the part of students seeking admission through various stages. For instance, the ST community showed an exceptional 6,439-rank relaxation, while OBC students enjoyed a rank improvement of 4,222. In contrast, the EWS category did not show a rank fluctuation by any means with the closing cutoff of 26,386 being unperturbed throughout the rounds.

Quota

R1 Closing Rank

R3 Closing Rank

R1→R3 Movement

Trend

OPEN

8345

11023

2678

Relaxation

OBC

16328

20550

4222

Relaxation

EWS

26386

26386

0

No Change

SC

73236

76745

3509

Relaxation

ST

192077

198516

6439

Relaxation

Read More| 

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Oct 14, 2026, 12:51 IST
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