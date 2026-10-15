AIBE 22 Syllabus Released: Check Subject-Wise Weightage Across 19 Law Subjects at allindiabarexamination.com

AIBE 22 Syllabus: The Bar Council of India (BCI) has formally announced the full syllabus along with the number of questions per subject in the All India Bar Examination (AIBE XXII). Aspirants appearing for the exam can download the entire syllabus document via the official BCI website at allindiabarexamination.com. The exam involves 100 MCQs scored in 19 subjects based on the regular law undergraduate syllabus. Some important high weightage subjects include Constitutional Law, the Code of Civil Procedure (CPC), and the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) along with the newly introduced Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) with each of them having 10 questions.

Other notable subjects include the Indian Penal Code (IPC) / Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) (8 questions), Evidence Act / Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) (8 questions), Family Law (8 questions), and the Law of Contract, Specific Relief, Property Laws, and Negotiable Instruments Act (8 questions). Other basic subjects include professional ethics, public interest litigation (PIL), alternative dispute resolution (ADR), taxation, the law of Torts, administrative law, company law, cyber law, environmental law, and intellectual property rights.