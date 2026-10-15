AIBE 22 Syllabus Released: Check Subject-Wise Weightage Across 19 Law Subjects at allindiabarexamination.com
The Bar Council of India (BCI) has released the syllabus and subject-wise question distribution for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE XXII). The exam comprises 100 multiple-choice questions evaluated across 19 core law subjects, including Constitutional Law, Civil Procedure Code, criminal laws (including new statutes BNS, BNSS, BSA), and Professional Ethics.
AIBE 22 Syllabus: The Bar Council of India (BCI) has formally announced the full syllabus along with the number of questions per subject in the All India Bar Examination (AIBE XXII). Aspirants appearing for the exam can download the entire syllabus document via the official BCI website at allindiabarexamination.com. The exam involves 100 MCQs scored in 19 subjects based on the regular law undergraduate syllabus. Some important high weightage subjects include Constitutional Law, the Code of Civil Procedure (CPC), and the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) along with the newly introduced Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) with each of them having 10 questions.
Other notable subjects include the Indian Penal Code (IPC) / Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) (8 questions), Evidence Act / Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) (8 questions), Family Law (8 questions), and the Law of Contract, Specific Relief, Property Laws, and Negotiable Instruments Act (8 questions). Other basic subjects include professional ethics, public interest litigation (PIL), alternative dispute resolution (ADR), taxation, the law of Torts, administrative law, company law, cyber law, environmental law, and intellectual property rights.
AIBE 22 Syllabus 2026: Subject-Wise Question Distribution
Constitutional Law, Code of Civil Procedure, and Criminal Procedure have ten questions each. Indian Penal Code and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita have eight questions each, whereas the Evidence Act and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam have another eight questions. Subjects included in the syllabus and number of questions for each subject are as follows:
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Constitutional Law: 10 questions
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Indian Penal Code & Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita: 8 questions
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Criminal Procedure Code & Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita: 10 questions
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Code of Civil Procedure: 10 questions
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Evidence Act & Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam: 8 questions
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Alternative Dispute Redressal and Arbitration Act: 4 questions
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Family Law: 4 questions
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Public Interest Litigation: 4 questions
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Administrative Law: 3 questions
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Professional Ethics and Professional Misconduct as per Bar Council of India Rules: 4 questions
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Company Law: 2 questions
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Environmental Law: 2 questions
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Cyber Law: 2 questions
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Labour & Industrial Law: 4 questions
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Law of Tort, Motor Vehicle Act & Consumer Protection Law: 5 questions
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Law pertaining to Taxation: 4 questions
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Contract Law, Specific Relief, Property Laws & Negotiable Instruments Act: 8 questions
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Land Acquisition Act: 2 questions
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Intellectual Property Laws: 2 questions
AIBE 22 Syllabus 2026: Key Exam Pattern Highlights & Qualifying Criteria
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Exam Duration and Pattern: OMR-based offline test for 3 hours 30 minutes duration and 100 multiple choice type questions (each question carrying 1 mark).
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Negative Marking: No negative marking for the wrong answer or no attempt.
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Bare Act Rule: Candidates will be allowed to carry unmarked Bare Acts or Bare Acts with some brief notes as per BCI guidelines to the exam hall.
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Minimum Qualifying Marks: For General & OBC categories, candidates should score at least 45% (45 marks out of 100), whereas for SC, ST and PwD categories, candidates should secure 40% (40 marks out of 100) to get Certificate of Practice (COP).
Also Read: NEET UG Counselling 2026: MCC Extends Stray Vacancy Round Schedule; Check Revised Registration & Allotment Dates
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Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.