NIT Trichy CSE Cutoff 2026: Check Round-Wise Closing Ranks for HS & OS Quota
The NIT Trichy CSE Cutoff 2026 has been decided on the basis of JEE Main opening and closing ranks across rounds 1 to 5 for Home State and Other State quotas. Candidates can check the category-wise rank movements, seat allocations, and trend shifts from JoSAA counselling data to analyse admission chances for Computer Science and Engineering
NIT Trichy CSE Cutoff 2026: The National Institute of Technology (NIT) conducts admissions through the JEE Main exam. The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) releases the opening and closing ranks for each round for admission. Candidates can now check the branch-wise JEE Main cutoff ranks for NIT Trichy CSE.
The NIT Trichy CSE cutoff provides insight into the admission competition for both the Home State (HS) and Other State (OS) quotas. The opening rank is the rank of the first candidate at which a student from a particular category gets admitted, while the closing rank is the last rank of a candidate at which a student from a particular category gets admitted.
NIT Trichy CSE Cutoff 2026: Rank Movements
As per the JoSAA 2026 data, the maximum movement of rank was seen in the Home State Quota of the open seat type. Candidates can check the table below for movement of ranks from Round 1 to Round 5 for each category and quota type
|
Quota
|
Seat Type
|
R1 Closing Rank
|
R5 Closing Rank
|
Total Movement
|
Trend
|
HS
|
OPEN
|
3812
|
4015
|
203
|
Relaxation
|
HS
|
EWS
|
2470
|
2470
|
0
|
No change
|
HS
|
OBC-NCL
|
1219
|
1262
|
43
|
Relaxation
|
HS
|
SC
|
737
|
737
|
0
|
No change
|
HS
|
ST
|
500
|
500
|
0
|
No change
|
OS
|
OPEN
|
1317
|
1373
|
56
|
Relaxation
|
OS
|
EWS
|
248
|
287
|
39
|
Relaxation
|
OS
|
OBC-NCL
|
436
|
459
|
23
|
Relaxation
|
OS
|
SC
|
154
|
154
|
0
|
No change
|
OS
|
ST
|
95
|
95
|
0
|
No change
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NIT Trichy CSE Cutoff 2026: Round 1
For NIT Trichy CSE Admission 2026, the opening and closing ranks of Round 1 for Home State Quota students of the open seat type were 1034 and 3812. Candidates can check the table below for detailed information
|
Quota
|
Seat Type
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
HS
|
OPEN
|
1034
|
3812
|
HS
|
EWS
|
727
|
2470
|
HS
|
OBC-NCL
|
783
|
1219
|
HS
|
SC
|
250
|
737
|
HS
|
ST
|
78
|
500
|
OS
|
OPEN
|
103
|
1317
|
OS
|
EWS
|
140
|
248
|
OS
|
OBC-NCL
|
266
|
436
|
OS
|
SC
|
20
|
154
|
OS
|
ST
|
47
|
95
NIT Trichy CSE Cutoff 2026: Round 2
For NIT Trichy CSE Admission 2026, the opening and closing ranks of Round 2 for Home State Quota students of the open seat type remained the same as Round 1, and the movement of the closing rank of Other State Quota Open Seat type. Candidates can check the table below for detailed information
|
Quota
|
Seat Type
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
HS
|
OPEN
|
1034
|
3812
|
HS
|
EWS
|
727
|
2470
|
HS
|
OBC-NCL
|
783
|
1219
|
HS
|
SC
|
250
|
737
|
HS
|
ST
|
78
|
500
|
OS
|
OPEN
|
103
|
1321
|
OS
|
EWS
|
140
|
275
|
OS
|
OBC-NCL
|
266
|
437
|
OS
|
SC
|
20
|
154
|
OS
|
ST
|
47
|
95
NIT Trichy CSE Cutoff 2026: Round 3
Candidates can check the table below for Round 3 NIT CSE Cutoff 2026
|
Quota
|
Seat Type
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
HS
|
OPEN
|
1034
|
3812
|
HS
|
EWS
|
727
|
2470
|
HS
|
OBC-NCL
|
783
|
1219
|
HS
|
SC
|
250
|
737
|
HS
|
ST
|
78
|
500
|
OS
|
OPEN
|
103
|
1321
|
OS
|
EWS
|
140
|
275
|
OS
|
OBC-NCL
|
266
|
437
|
OS
|
SC
|
20
|
154
|
OS
|
ST
|
47
|
95
NIT Trichy CSE Cutoff 2026: Round 4
Candidates can check the table below for Round 4 NIT CSE Cutoff 2026
|
Quota
|
Seat Type
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
HS
|
OPEN
|
1034
|
3812
|
HS
|
EWS
|
727
|
2470
|
HS
|
OBC-NCL
|
783
|
1219
|
HS
|
SC
|
250
|
737
|
HS
|
ST
|
78
|
500
|
OS
|
OPEN
|
103
|
1331
|
OS
|
EWS
|
141
|
275
|
OS
|
OBC-NCL
|
266
|
437
|
OS
|
SC
|
20
|
154
|
OS
|
ST
|
47
|
95
NIT Trichy CSE Cutoff 2026: Round 5
Candidates can check the table below for Round 5 NIT CSE Cutoff 2026
|
Quota
|
Seat Type
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
HS
|
OPEN
|
1034
|
4015
|
HS
|
EWS
|
727
|
2470
|
HS
|
OBC-NCL
|
971
|
1262
|
HS
|
SC
|
250
|
737
|
HS
|
ST
|
78
|
500
|
OS
|
OPEN
|
103
|
1373
|
OS
|
EWS
|
147
|
287
|
OS
|
OBC-NCL
|
266
|
459
|
OS
|
SC
|
20
|
154
|
OS
|
ST
|
47
|
95
Senior Executive - Editorial
Mohd Salman is a Senior Content Expert with over 6.5 years of experience in the education industry. He has a successful track record of building and scaling major content categories for exams such as SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. With his technical background, Salman connects editorial strategy with product innovation. Currently, he is driving the conceptualisation and development of interactive digital tools such as Rank Predictors and College Predictors for high stake competitive national examinations such as JEE, NEET and MBA.