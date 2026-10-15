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NIT Trichy CSE Cutoff 2026: Check Round-Wise Closing Ranks for HS & OS Quota

By Mohd Salman
Last Updated: Oct 15, 2026, 15:18 IST

The NIT Trichy CSE Cutoff 2026 has been decided on the basis of JEE Main opening and closing ranks across rounds 1 to 5 for Home State and Other State quotas. Candidates can check the category-wise rank movements, seat allocations, and trend shifts from JoSAA counselling data to analyse admission chances for Computer Science and Engineering

NIT Trichy Cutoff 2026
NIT Trichy Cutoff 2026

NIT Trichy CSE Cutoff 2026: The National Institute of Technology (NIT) conducts admissions through the JEE Main exam. The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) releases the opening and closing ranks for each round for admission. Candidates can now check the branch-wise JEE Main cutoff ranks for NIT Trichy CSE.

The NIT Trichy CSE cutoff provides insight into the admission competition for both the Home State (HS) and Other State (OS) quotas. The opening rank is the rank of the first candidate at which a student from a particular category gets admitted, while the closing rank is the last rank of a candidate at which a student from a particular category gets admitted.

NIT Trichy CSE Cutoff 2026: Rank Movements

As per the JoSAA 2026 data, the maximum movement of rank was seen in the Home State Quota of the open seat type. Candidates can check the table below for movement of ranks from Round 1 to Round 5 for each category and quota type

Quota

Seat Type

R1 Closing Rank

R5 Closing Rank

Total Movement

Trend

HS

OPEN

3812

4015

203

Relaxation

HS

EWS

2470

2470

0

No change

HS

OBC-NCL

1219

1262

43

Relaxation

HS

SC

737

737

0

No change

HS

ST

500

500

0

No change

OS

OPEN

1317

1373

56

Relaxation

OS

EWS

248

287

39

Relaxation

OS

OBC-NCL

436

459

23

Relaxation

OS

SC

154

154

0

No change

OS

ST

95

95

0

No change

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NIT Trichy CSE Cutoff 2026: Round 1

For NIT Trichy CSE Admission 2026, the opening and closing ranks of Round 1 for Home State Quota students of the open seat type were 1034 and 3812. Candidates can check the table below for detailed information

Quota

Seat Type

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

HS

OPEN

1034

3812

HS

EWS

727

2470

HS

OBC-NCL

783

1219

HS

SC

250

737

HS

ST

78

500

OS

OPEN

103

1317

OS

EWS

140

248

OS

OBC-NCL

266

436

OS

SC

20

154

OS

ST

47

95

NIT Trichy CSE Cutoff 2026: Round 2

For NIT Trichy CSE Admission 2026, the opening and closing ranks of Round 2 for Home State Quota students of the open seat type remained the same as Round 1, and the movement of the closing rank of Other State Quota Open Seat type. Candidates can check the table below for detailed information

Quota

Seat Type

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

HS

OPEN

1034

3812

HS

EWS

727

2470

HS

OBC-NCL

783

1219

HS

SC

250

737

HS

ST

78

500

OS

OPEN

103

1321

OS

EWS

140

275

OS

OBC-NCL

266

437

OS

SC

20

154

OS

ST

47

95

NIT Trichy CSE Cutoff 2026: Round 3

Candidates can check the table below for Round 3 NIT CSE Cutoff 2026

Quota

Seat Type

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

HS

OPEN

1034

3812

HS

EWS

727

2470

HS

OBC-NCL

783

1219

HS

SC

250

737

HS

ST

78

500

OS

OPEN

103

1321

OS

EWS

140

275

OS

OBC-NCL

266

437

OS

SC

20

154

OS

ST

47

95

NIT Trichy CSE Cutoff 2026: Round 4

Candidates can check the table below for Round 4 NIT CSE Cutoff 2026

Quota

Seat Type

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

HS

OPEN

1034

3812

HS

EWS

727

2470

HS

OBC-NCL

783

1219

HS

SC

250

737

HS

ST

78

500

OS

OPEN

103

1331

OS

EWS

141

275

OS

OBC-NCL

266

437

OS

SC

20

154

OS

ST

47

95

NIT Trichy CSE Cutoff 2026: Round 5

Candidates can check the table below for Round 5 NIT CSE Cutoff 2026

Quota

Seat Type

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

HS

OPEN

1034

4015

HS

EWS

727

2470

HS

OBC-NCL

971

1262

HS

SC

250

737

HS

ST

78

500

OS

OPEN

103

1373

OS

EWS

147

287

OS

OBC-NCL

266

459

OS

SC

20

154

OS

ST

47

95

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive - Editorial

Mohd Salman is a Senior Content Expert with over 6.5 years of experience in the education industry. He has a successful track record of building and scaling major content categories for exams such as SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. With his technical background, Salman connects editorial strategy with product innovation. Currently, he is driving the conceptualisation and development of interactive digital tools such as Rank Predictors and College Predictors for high stake competitive national examinations such as JEE, NEET and MBA.

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First Published: Oct 15, 2026, 15:18 IST
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