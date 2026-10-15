NIT Trichy CSE Cutoff 2026: Check Round-Wise Closing Ranks for HS & OS Quota

NIT Trichy CSE Cutoff 2026: The National Institute of Technology (NIT) conducts admissions through the JEE Main exam. The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) releases the opening and closing ranks for each round for admission. Candidates can now check the branch-wise JEE Main cutoff ranks for NIT Trichy CSE.

The NIT Trichy CSE cutoff provides insight into the admission competition for both the Home State (HS) and Other State (OS) quotas. The opening rank is the rank of the first candidate at which a student from a particular category gets admitted, while the closing rank is the last rank of a candidate at which a student from a particular category gets admitted.

NIT Trichy CSE Cutoff 2026: Rank Movements

As per the JoSAA 2026 data, the maximum movement of rank was seen in the Home State Quota of the open seat type. Candidates can check the table below for movement of ranks from Round 1 to Round 5 for each category and quota type