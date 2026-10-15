Rajasthan CET Exam Center List 2026 OUT: Check Senior Secondary District-Wise Exam Centres Here
Rajasthan CET Exam Center 2026: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the district wise exam centre list for the Senior Secondary Level CET 2026. The examination will be conducted from December 1 to 3 across 38 districts. Candidates can check the complete district list and exam details here.
Key Points
- RSSB released district-wise exam centre list for Rajasthan CET 12th Level 2026.
- The exam is scheduled from December 1, 2026 to December 3, 2026.
- It will be conducted across 38 districts for over 20 lakh candidates.
Rajasthan CET Exam Centre 2026: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has officially released the district wise examination centre list for the Rajasthan Common Eligibility Test (CET) Senior Secondary Level 2026. According to the official notice, the examination will be conducted across 38 districts of Rajasthan. The RSSB CET 12 th level exam is going to take place from December 1, 2026 to December 3, 2026. Candidates who will appear for the 12th level CET can check the district names mentioned in the notice to know where the examination centres will be located.
The RSSB CET 12th Level Exam is conducted for those candidates who have passed Class 12 that is senior secondary level. It acts as a qualifying test for various Group C and ministerial level state government jobs in Rajasthan.
Rajasthan CET Exam Center List 2026: Key Highlights
The important details related to the Rajasthan CET Senior Secondary Level Exam Center List 2026 are provided below
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Exam Name: Rajasthan CET Senior Secondary Level Examination 2026
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Conducting Authority: Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB)
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Exam Level: Senior Secondary (12th Level)
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Exam Centre List: District-wise
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Total Districts Mentioned: 38
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Official Website: rssb.rajasthan.gov.in
Rajasthan CET 12th Level Exam Center List 2026: District-Wise List
The official notification states that the RSSB CET 12th level exam will be conducted across 38 districts in the entire state. Candidates can check the complete district-wise list below.
|
S.No
|
Name of District
|
01
|
Ajmer
|
02
|
Alwar
|
03
|
Banswara
|
04
|
Baran
|
05
|
Barmer
|
06
|
Beawar
|
07
|
Bharatpur
|
08
|
Bhilwara
|
09
|
Bikaner
|
10
|
Bundi
|
11
|
Churu
|
12
|
Chittorgarh
|
13
|
Dausa
|
14
|
Deeg
|
15
|
Dholpur
|
16
|
Didwana-Kuchaman
|
17
|
Dungarpur
|
18
|
Hanumangarh
|
19
|
Jaipur
|
20
|
Jaisalmer
|
21
|
Jalore
|
22
|
Jhalawar
|
23
|
Jhunjhunu
|
24
|
Jodhpur
|
25
|
Karauli
|
26
|
Khairthal-Tijara
|
27
|
Kota
|
28
|
Kotputli-Behror
|
29
|
Nagaur
|
30
|
Pali
|
31
|
Pratapgarh
|
32
|
Rajsamand
|
33
|
Sawai Madhopur
|
34
|
Sikar
|
35
|
Sirohi
|
36
|
Sri Ganganagar
|
37
|
Tonk
|
38
|
Udaipur
Candidates must note that this list provides district level information about the examination centres. It should not be treated as an individual candidate's allotted centre.
Rajasthan CET 12th Level Exam Date 2026
The RSSB CET Level exam will be conducted from December 1, 2026 to December 3, 2026. The test will be held across 2 shifts on each day to accommodate a large number of candidates. More than 20 lakh candidates have applied for the Rajasthan CET 12 th level exam this year.
|
Shift
|
Exam Name
|
Exam Level
|
Exam Date 2026
|
Shift 1
|
Rajasthan CET Senior Secondary Level Exam 2026
|
12th Pass / Intermediate
|
December 1–3, 2026
|
Shift 2
|
Rajasthan CET Senior Secondary Level Exam 2026
|
12th Pass / Intermediate
|
December 1–3, 2026
How to Check Rajasthan CET Exam Centre Details 2026
Candidates can follow these steps to check the Rajasthan CET exam centre information-
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Visit the official website of RSSB at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
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The homepage will open then you have to visit the What’s New Section.
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There you will find a text that reads Common Eligibility Test(Senior Secondary Level) 2026 : District List for Exam
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Click on the link to open the official PDF and check district wise list.
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Download the notice for future reference.
Rajasthan CET Exam Center 2026: Important Instructions for Candidates
Candidates are advised to read the official examination instructions before appearing for the test. The district wise list does provide the complete address of an individual examination centre. Candidates must check their admit cards for the allotted centre, reporting time and other examination day instructions.
For more details and official announcements related to the Rajasthan CET Exam 2026 candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.