Rajasthan CET Exam Center List 2026 OUT: Check Senior Secondary District-Wise Exam Centres Here

Key Points RSSB released district-wise exam centre list for Rajasthan CET 12th Level 2026.

The exam is scheduled from December 1, 2026 to December 3, 2026.

It will be conducted across 38 districts for over 20 lakh candidates.

Rajasthan CET Exam Centre 2026: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has officially released the district wise examination centre list for the Rajasthan Common Eligibility Test (CET) Senior Secondary Level 2026. According to the official notice, the examination will be conducted across 38 districts of Rajasthan. The RSSB CET 12 th level exam is going to take place from December 1, 2026 to December 3, 2026. Candidates who will appear for the 12th level CET can check the district names mentioned in the notice to know where the examination centres will be located. The RSSB CET 12th Level Exam is conducted for those candidates who have passed Class 12 that is senior secondary level. It acts as a qualifying test for various Group C and ministerial level state government jobs in Rajasthan. Rajasthan CET Exam Center List 2026: Key Highlights

The important details related to the Rajasthan CET Senior Secondary Level Exam Center List 2026 are provided below Exam Name: Rajasthan CET Senior Secondary Level Examination 2026

Conducting Authority: Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB)

Exam Level: Senior Secondary (12th Level)

Exam Centre List: District-wise

Total Districts Mentioned: 38

Official Website: rssb.rajasthan.gov.in Rajasthan CET 12th Level Exam Center List 2026: District-Wise List The official notification states that the RSSB CET 12th level exam will be conducted across 38 districts in the entire state. Candidates can check the complete district-wise list below. S.No Name of District 01 Ajmer 02 Alwar 03 Banswara 04 Baran 05 Barmer 06 Beawar 07 Bharatpur 08 Bhilwara 09 Bikaner 10 Bundi 11 Churu 12 Chittorgarh 13 Dausa 14 Deeg 15 Dholpur 16 Didwana-Kuchaman 17 Dungarpur 18 Hanumangarh 19 Jaipur 20 Jaisalmer 21 Jalore 22 Jhalawar 23 Jhunjhunu 24 Jodhpur 25 Karauli 26 Khairthal-Tijara 27 Kota 28 Kotputli-Behror 29 Nagaur 30 Pali 31 Pratapgarh 32 Rajsamand 33 Sawai Madhopur 34 Sikar 35 Sirohi 36 Sri Ganganagar 37 Tonk 38 Udaipur

Candidates must note that this list provides district level information about the examination centres. It should not be treated as an individual candidate's allotted centre. Rajasthan CET 12th Level Exam Date 2026 The RSSB CET Level exam will be conducted from December 1, 2026 to December 3, 2026. The test will be held across 2 shifts on each day to accommodate a large number of candidates. More than 20 lakh candidates have applied for the Rajasthan CET 12 th level exam this year. Shift Exam Name Exam Level Exam Date 2026 Shift 1 Rajasthan CET Senior Secondary Level Exam 2026 12th Pass / Intermediate December 1–3, 2026 Shift 2 Rajasthan CET Senior Secondary Level Exam 2026 12th Pass / Intermediate December 1–3, 2026 How to Check Rajasthan CET Exam Centre Details 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to check the Rajasthan CET exam centre information- Visit the official website of RSSB at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The homepage will open then you have to visit the What’s New Section.

There you will find a text that reads Common Eligibility Test(Senior Secondary Level) 2026 : District List for Exam

Click on the link to open the official PDF and check district wise list.

Download the notice for future reference. Rajasthan CET Exam Center 2026: Important Instructions for Candidates Candidates are advised to read the official examination instructions before appearing for the test. The district wise list does provide the complete address of an individual examination centre. Candidates must check their admit cards for the allotted centre, reporting time and other examination day instructions.