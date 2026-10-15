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Who is Imran Khan? Know His Citizenship and Why He Was Asked to Leave India

By Varun Verma
Last Updated: Oct 15, 2026, 13:52 IST

Bollywood actor Imran Khan has been asked to leave India by October 28. Know about his citizenship and the reported reasons behind action.

Imran Khan (Image Source: X.com)
Imran Khan (Image Source: X.com)

Bollywood actor Imran Khan recently came into spotlight after he was asked by the Mumbai Police to leave India. Imran is a foreign national and has violated Indian rules in recent events.

There are strict laws governing the actions of foreign nationals in India and those found violating those can be held accountable and face consequences.

Imran Khan, who has featured in numerous Bollywood films, is now under scrutiny. In this article, we will explain his citizenship and why he was asked to leave India by the government.

What is Imran Khan’s Citizenship? Know About His Nationality and OCI Card

Imran Khan was born on January 13, 1983, in Madison, Wisconsin, United States (USA). He is the nephew of popular Bollywood actor Aamir Khan. Imran pursued his education from New York Film Academy.

After appearing in several films as a child artist, he made his adult acting debut in Bollywood in 2008 with Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na

Imran Khan holds US citizenship and is also an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholder. An OCI card is granted to eligible foreign citizens of Indian origin and provides certain benefits, including a lifelong visa for visiting India. However, OCI card holders do have the right to take part in political protests. This can face serious legal actions, including deportation of OCI cancellation.  

Imran Khan: Basic Details

Particulars

Details

Full Name

Imran Khan

Date of Birth

January 13, 1983

Age

43 years

Birthplace

Madison, Wisconsin, USA

Nationality

American

Profession

Actor and Filmmaker

Debut Film as an Adult Actor

Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na (2008)

Education

New York Film Academy

Citizenship

United States of America

OCI Status

Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholder

Why Was Imran Khan Asked to Leave India?

Imran Khan recently took part in the CJP protests in Mumbai on October 10. Being a foreign national, his participation drew attention from the authorities.

As reported by PTI, the Mumbai Police has asked Imran Khan to leave India by October 28 for violating provisions of the Immigration and Foreigners Act. During the protest, the police had also briefly taken him in custody.


"Imran Khan holds foreign citizenship and is not an Indian national. Under relevant provisions of the Foreigners/Immigration Act, foreign nationals are prohibited from participating in political protests or political activities on Indian soil," a police official said as reported by PTI. 

The police said a formal notice directing the actor to leave the country by October 28. 

Varun Verma
Varun Verma

Senior Executive - Editorial

Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events.

He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.

For inquiries or professional insights, you can reach him directly at varun.verma@jagrannewmedia.com

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First Published: Oct 15, 2026, 12:47 IST
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