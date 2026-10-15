Who is Imran Khan? Know His Citizenship and Why He Was Asked to Leave India
Bollywood actor Imran Khan has been asked to leave India by October 28. Know about his citizenship and the reported reasons behind action.
Bollywood actor Imran Khan recently came into spotlight after he was asked by the Mumbai Police to leave India. Imran is a foreign national and has violated Indian rules in recent events.
There are strict laws governing the actions of foreign nationals in India and those found violating those can be held accountable and face consequences.
Imran Khan, who has featured in numerous Bollywood films, is now under scrutiny. In this article, we will explain his citizenship and why he was asked to leave India by the government.
What is Imran Khan’s Citizenship? Know About His Nationality and OCI Card
Imran Khan was born on January 13, 1983, in Madison, Wisconsin, United States (USA). He is the nephew of popular Bollywood actor Aamir Khan. Imran pursued his education from New York Film Academy.
After appearing in several films as a child artist, he made his adult acting debut in Bollywood in 2008 with Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na.
Imran Khan holds US citizenship and is also an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholder. An OCI card is granted to eligible foreign citizens of Indian origin and provides certain benefits, including a lifelong visa for visiting India. However, OCI card holders do have the right to take part in political protests. This can face serious legal actions, including deportation of OCI cancellation.
Imran Khan: Basic Details
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Particulars
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Details
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Full Name
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Imran Khan
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Date of Birth
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January 13, 1983
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Age
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43 years
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Birthplace
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Madison, Wisconsin, USA
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Nationality
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American
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Profession
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Actor and Filmmaker
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Debut Film as an Adult Actor
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Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na (2008)
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Education
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New York Film Academy
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Citizenship
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United States of America
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OCI Status
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Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholder
Why Was Imran Khan Asked to Leave India?
Imran Khan recently took part in the CJP protests in Mumbai on October 10. Being a foreign national, his participation drew attention from the authorities.
As reported by PTI, the Mumbai Police has asked Imran Khan to leave India by October 28 for violating provisions of the Immigration and Foreigners Act. During the protest, the police had also briefly taken him in custody.
STORY | Mumbai Police asks actor Imran Khan to leave India by Oct 28 The Mumbai Police have issued a notice to Bollywood actor Imran Khan, an American national, directing him to leave India by October 28 for allegedly violating provisions of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, officials said on Thursday. The action comes after the actor, nephew of superstar Aamir Khan, participated in an agitation on October 10 in Mumbai, where protesters demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, the police official said. During the demonstration, the police had also briefly taken the actor into custody. "Imran Khan holds foreign citizenship and is not an Indian national. Under relevant provisions of the Foreigners/Immigration Act, foreign nationals are prohibited from participating in political protests or political activities on Indian soil," a police official said. A formal notice directing the actor to leave the country by October 28 has been served on him, and he has received a copy, the police said. Further administrative procedures in the matter are underway, they added. Former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya had urged Mumbai police to act against Imran Khan for joining a protest here in support of the Cockroach Janta Party despite being a “foreign citizen" and sought clarity on whether he can participate in such agitations.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 15, 2026
"Imran Khan holds foreign citizenship and is not an Indian national. Under relevant provisions of the Foreigners/Immigration Act, foreign nationals are prohibited from participating in political protests or political activities on Indian soil," a police official said as reported by PTI.
The police said a formal notice directing the actor to leave the country by October 28.
Senior Executive - Editorial
Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events.
He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.
For inquiries or professional insights, you can reach him directly at varun.verma@jagrannewmedia.com