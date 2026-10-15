Bollywood actor Imran Khan recently came into spotlight after he was asked by the Mumbai Police to leave India. Imran is a foreign national and has violated Indian rules in recent events.

There are strict laws governing the actions of foreign nationals in India and those found violating those can be held accountable and face consequences.

Imran Khan, who has featured in numerous Bollywood films, is now under scrutiny. In this article, we will explain his citizenship and why he was asked to leave India by the government.

What is Imran Khan’s Citizenship? Know About His Nationality and OCI Card

Imran Khan was born on January 13, 1983, in Madison, Wisconsin, United States (USA). He is the nephew of popular Bollywood actor Aamir Khan. Imran pursued his education from New York Film Academy.

After appearing in several films as a child artist, he made his adult acting debut in Bollywood in 2008 with Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na.