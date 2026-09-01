Do you know which river is flowing through the Grand Canyon in Arizona, USA becomes important when the Canyon is going through severe weather alerts.

The National Park Service reported fatal Grand Canyon flash flood surges near Phantom Ranch after violent monsoons battered northern Arizona. Torrential rain pushed floodwaters through Bright Angel Creek.

The aftermath left two dead and prompted dozens of helicopter rescues. Hydrologic experts further confirm that the Colorado River acts as the main drainage channel for these runoff surges while carrying water and heavy debris through the canyon floor.

How Flash Floods Reshape the Grand Canyon Corridor

Summer storms in northern Arizona often result in a large amount of rain in a very short time. When rain falls on hard and dry ground or areas that recently burned by wildfires then the soil cannot soak up the water fast enough.