IIT JAM 2027 Registration Deadline Extended Again; Check Revised Date & Steps to Apply at jam.iitkgp.ac.in

IIT JAM 2027: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur, which is responsible for conducting the Joint Admission Test for Masters (IIT JAM 2027), has again extended the application submission deadline until October 24, 2026. Students interested in obtaining admission to 3,000 vacancies in 89 postgraduate programmes in science and technology courses, including M.Sc., Joint M.Sc.-Ph.D., M.Sc.-Ph.D. Dual Degree, and Integrated Ph.D., offered by 23 IITs, can register themselves at the official JOAPS portal jam.iitkgp.ac.in.

The procedure for applying consists of visiting the official website, accessing the JOAPS candidate portal, and clicking "Register Here" to get their Enrolment ID and password by entering basic personal information. Upon logging in, the applicants have to enter information about their education background, qualifications obtained, preferred cities for taking the examinations, and test paper selection. Applicants must attach scanned photographs, signatures, and category certificates in the format specified.