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IIT JAM 2027 Registration Deadline Extended Again; Check Revised Date & Steps to Apply at jam.iitkgp.ac.in

By Siddhi Sharma
Last Updated: Oct 23, 2026, 10:09 IST

IIT JAM 2027: IIT Kharagpur has further extended the IIT JAM 2027 registration deadline to October 24, 2026. Candidates seeking admission across 3,000 M.Sc. and postgraduate science seats in 23 IITs can apply online via the JOAPS portal at jam.iitkgp.ac.in. The application process involves user registration, uploading documents, selecting exam preferences, and paying the required registration fee.

IIT JAM 2027 Registration Deadline Extended Again; Check Revised Date & Steps to Apply at jam.iitkgp.ac.in
IIT JAM 2027 Registration Deadline Extended Again; Check Revised Date & Steps to Apply at jam.iitkgp.ac.in
Register for Result Updates

IIT JAM 2027: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur, which is responsible for conducting the Joint Admission Test for Masters (IIT JAM 2027), has again extended the application submission deadline until October 24, 2026. Students interested in obtaining admission to 3,000 vacancies in 89 postgraduate programmes in science and technology courses, including M.Sc., Joint M.Sc.-Ph.D., M.Sc.-Ph.D. Dual Degree, and Integrated Ph.D., offered by 23 IITs, can register themselves at the official JOAPS portal jam.iitkgp.ac.in. 

The procedure for applying consists of visiting the official website, accessing the JOAPS candidate portal, and clicking "Register Here" to get their Enrolment ID and password by entering basic personal information. Upon logging in, the applicants have to enter information about their education background, qualifications obtained, preferred cities for taking the examinations, and test paper selection. Applicants must attach scanned photographs, signatures, and category certificates in the format specified.

IIT JAM 2027: Key Revised Dates & Exam Overview

Below are the key revised dates & exam overview IIT JAM 2027:

Event 

Official Date

Organising Institute

IIT Kharagpur

Application Portal Opens

September 11, 2026

Revised Registration Deadline

October 24, 2026

Application Correction Window (Paid)

November 10, 2026 (Tentative)

Admit Card Release Date

January 2027

IIT JAM 2027 Examination Date

February 14, 2027

Declaration of Results

March 18, 2027

IIT JAM 2027: Registration Process

Applications for IIT JAM 2027 can be done through the JOAPS portal. The procedure for filling and submitting the IIT JAM 2027 application form is given below.

  • Visit the official website of IIT JAM 2027, jam.iitkgp.ac.in.

  • Click on the application portal link.

  • Register yourself and fill the application form.

  • Upload photo, signature, and certificate.

  • Make payment of the application fee.

IIT JAM 2027 Registration Fee Structure

Below is the IIT JAM 2027 registration fee structure:

Category

Fee for One Test Paper

Fee for Two Test Papers

Female / SC / ST / PwD Candidates

₹1,000

₹1,350

All Other Candidates (General / OBC / EWS)

₹2,000

₹2,700

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Siddhi Sharma
Siddhi Sharma

Executive - Editorial

Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.

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First Published: Oct 23, 2026, 10:09 IST
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