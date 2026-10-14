India could witness a challenging winter and an abnormally hot summer in 2027 as a potentially powerful El Niño-turned-Super El Niño originates in the Pacific Ocean. The new weather pattern follows a deficient 2026 monsoon, thus igniting concerns about water availability, agricultural production, electricity demand and public health. Notably, this year, India’s monsoon ended with a 12.6 per cent rainfall deficit, which left several regions vulnerable to soil moisture shortages and reduced water reserves. Globally, El Niño is expected to aggravate further, peak in December and persist until February 2027, raising the risk of unusual heat and disrupted rainfall across the world, the World Meteorological Organisation stated. “WMO forecasts indicate a near-100% likelihood that it [El Niño] will persist through February 2027, potentially being one of the strongest since at least 1950,” WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo said in a statement accompanying the agency’s monthly climate bulletin. Meanwhile, Japan’s Meteorological Agency predicted that El Niño had aggravated to its most powerful level on record since September, with a 100% chance of the phenomenon continuing through the Northern Hemisphere winter.

What Is a Super El Niño? El Niño, Spanish for “the little boy”, is a climate weather pattern marked by warmer-than-normal sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern tropical Pacific. It changes atmospheric circulation and shifts rainfall patterns globally. Meanwhile, a “Super El Niño” is an informal term for an extraordinarily powerful event, rather than an official meteorological category. The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has predicted that Pacific Ocean temperatures could be around 3.7 degrees Celsius above normal during October-December 2026, thus possibly turning the event into one of the strongest ever. This pattern could sustain into early 2027. Why Is India Vulnerable to Super El Niño Effect in 2026 and 2027? India secured 759.4 mm of rainfall between June and September 2026, against the long-period average of 868.6 mm, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which in turn presented a deficit of 12.6 per cent.

The shortfall was especially intense in eastern and northeastern India, while the southern peninsula also saw massive deficient rainfall. Lowered precipitation can affect groundwater recharge, reservoirs, rivers and soil moisture, with consequences reaching beyond the monsoon season. While El Niño boosts the possibility of below-normal monsoon rainfall in India, it does not identifies the consequences on its own. Other atmospheric and oceanic conditions also impact the country's weather. Impact on Water and Agriculture in India A warmer, drier winter could elevate irrigation needs just as farmers prepare for the rabi season, which includes wheat, mustard and pulses. Farmers in rainy areas may face difficult decisions about sowing, crop selection and water management. Lower reservoir levels and groundwater reserves could also aggravate competition for water between households, agriculture and industry. Minimal Himalayan snowfall, if it happens, could accentuate river flows and water availability during summer.

Electricity Demand and Supply Risks Due to El Niño Soaring temperatures and heat could skyrocket electricity consumption as households and businesses use more air conditioning and cooling equipment. Simultaneously, reduced water availability could restrict hydropower generation. A July 2026 analysis by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air projected that extra cooling demand could reach 10 terawatt-hours between July 2026 and June 2027. Health Risks and Heat-Related Deaths in India due to Super El Niño Prolonged heat can trigger dehydration, heat exhaustion, and possibly fatal heatstroke. Outdoor workers, older people, children, and those with health conditions are more vulnerable. A Climate Impact Lab study forecasted 15,800 additional heat-related deaths in India over six months, although estimates aren’t guaranteed predictions.