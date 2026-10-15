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TNPSC Group 2 Answer Key 2026 Out at tnpsc.gov.in: Download Mains Response Sheet PDF Link

By Manish Kumar
Last Updated: Oct 15, 2026, 13:49 IST

TNPSC Group 2 Mains Answer Key 2026 has been released by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) on October 15, for the Combined Civil Services Examination-II (Group II and IIA Services) on its website. Candidates who can download their copy of descriptive answer booklets (Paper I & II) through the official website-https://www.tnpsc.gov.in. Check all details here.

TNPSC Group 2 Answer Key 2026 Out at tnpsc.gov.in: Download Mains Response Sheet PDF Link
TNPSC Group 2 Answer Key 2026 Out at tnpsc.gov.in: Download Mains Response Sheet PDF Link

TNPSC Group 2 Mains Answer Key 2026: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) on October 15, has released the Combined Civil Services Examination-II (Group II and IIA Services) on its website. Candidates who appeared in the mains exam for the above posts can download their copy of descriptive answer booklets (Paper I & II) through their One Time Registration ID, by paying the required fee through the link available at the official website-https://www.tnpsc.gov.in.

TNPSC Group 2 Answer Key 2026 Download Link

The Answer Booklets relating to the Main Written Examination for direct recruitment to the posts included in Combined Civil Services Examination-II (Group II and IIA Services)  against notification No. 08/2024 is available on the official website. Candidates can download  their Descriptive Answer Booklets (Paper I & II) through their One Time Registration ID, by paying the required fee through the link given below-

 

TNPSC Group 2 Answer Key 2026  Download Link 

TNPSC Group 2 Mains Answer Key 2026 Key Highlights 

The written exam was held on February 08, 2025 AN for Paper-I Tamil Eligibility Test and on February 23,2025 FN for Paper-II General Studies for Group-II Services. Candidates appeared in the exam can downlaod their descriptive answer booklets (Paper I & II) through their One Time Registration ID, by paying the required fee.

TNPSC Group 2 Mains Answer Key 2026- Highlights

Organization

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) 

Exam Name

Combined Civil Services Examination-II (Group II and IIA Services)

Answer Key Release Date 

October 15, 2026

Job Location

Tamil Nadu 

Type of Exam

Descriptive Answer Booklets (Paper I & II)

Official website

osssc.gov.in

How to Download TNPSC Group 2 Mains Answer Key 2026?

Candidates can download the  their Descriptive Answer Booklets (Paper I & II) through their One Time Registration ID through the link on the official website. You can download the  pdf after following the steps given below-

  • Step 1 : Visit the official website of Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) -https://tnpsc.gov.in
  • Step 2: Click on the link Combined Civil Services Examination-II (Group II and IIA Services) (Notification No. 08/2024, dated 20.06.2024) held on 08.02.2025 AN for Paper-I Tamil Eligibility Test and 23.02.2025 FN for Paper-II General Studies for Group-II Services have been hosted Downloading of OMR Answer sheets through OTR on the home page.
  • Step 3: You will get the pdf in a new window. 
  • Step 4: You will have to use the login credentials to the link.
  • Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

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First Published: Oct 15, 2026, 13:42 IST
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