TNPSC Group 2 Answer Key 2026 Out at tnpsc.gov.in: Download Mains Response Sheet PDF Link
TNPSC Group 2 Mains Answer Key 2026 has been released by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) on October 15, for the Combined Civil Services Examination-II (Group II and IIA Services) on its website. Candidates who can download their copy of descriptive answer booklets (Paper I & II) through the official website-https://www.tnpsc.gov.in. Check all details here.
TNPSC Group 2 Mains Answer Key 2026: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) on October 15, has released the Combined Civil Services Examination-II (Group II and IIA Services) on its website. Candidates who appeared in the mains exam for the above posts can download their copy of descriptive answer booklets (Paper I & II) through their One Time Registration ID, by paying the required fee through the link available at the official website-https://www.tnpsc.gov.in.
TNPSC Group 2 Answer Key 2026 Download Link
The Answer Booklets relating to the Main Written Examination for direct recruitment to the posts included in Combined Civil Services Examination-II (Group II and IIA Services) against notification No. 08/2024 is available on the official website. Candidates can download their Descriptive Answer Booklets (Paper I & II) through their One Time Registration ID, by paying the required fee through the link given below-
|TNPSC Group 2 Answer Key 2026
|Download Link
TNPSC Group 2 Mains Answer Key 2026 Key Highlights
The written exam was held on February 08, 2025 AN for Paper-I Tamil Eligibility Test and on February 23,2025 FN for Paper-II General Studies for Group-II Services. Candidates appeared in the exam can downlaod their descriptive answer booklets (Paper I & II) through their One Time Registration ID, by paying the required fee.
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TNPSC Group 2 Mains Answer Key 2026- Highlights
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Organization
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Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC)
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Exam Name
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Combined Civil Services Examination-II (Group II and IIA Services)
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Answer Key Release Date
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October 15, 2026
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Job Location
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Tamil Nadu
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Type of Exam
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Descriptive Answer Booklets (Paper I & II)
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Official website
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osssc.gov.in
How to Download TNPSC Group 2 Mains Answer Key 2026?
Candidates can download the their Descriptive Answer Booklets (Paper I & II) through their One Time Registration ID through the link on the official website. You can download the pdf after following the steps given below-
- Step 1 : Visit the official website of Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) -https://tnpsc.gov.in
- Step 2: Click on the link Combined Civil Services Examination-II (Group II and IIA Services) (Notification No. 08/2024, dated 20.06.2024) held on 08.02.2025 AN for Paper-I Tamil Eligibility Test and 23.02.2025 FN for Paper-II General Studies for Group-II Services have been hosted Downloading of OMR Answer sheets through OTR on the home page.
- Step 3: You will get the pdf in a new window.
- Step 4: You will have to use the login credentials to the link.
- Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.
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