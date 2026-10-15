TNPSC Group 2 Answer Key 2026 Out at tnpsc.gov.in: Download Mains Response Sheet PDF Link

TNPSC Group 2 Mains Answer Key 2026: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) on October 15, has released the Combined Civil Services Examination-II (Group II and IIA Services) on its website. Candidates who appeared in the mains exam for the above posts can download their copy of descriptive answer booklets (Paper I & II) through their One Time Registration ID, by paying the required fee through the link available at the official website-https://www.tnpsc.gov.in.

TNPSC Group 2 Answer Key 2026 Download Link

The Answer Booklets relating to the Main Written Examination for direct recruitment to the posts included in Combined Civil Services Examination-II (Group II and IIA Services) against notification No. 08/2024 is available on the official website. Candidates can download their Descriptive Answer Booklets (Paper I & II) through their One Time Registration ID, by paying the required fee through the link given below-