The Indian cricket team features some of the greatest batters in the world. Over the years, India's dominance in T20 cricket has been evident, with back-to-back T20 World Cup titles. Much of this success has come from the batters' six hitting prowess. Hitting a six in cricket has always been considered special, and several Indian batters have mastered this art over the years. The same was on display during the India vs West Indies 4th T20I in Hyderabad on Wednesday, October 14. Sanju Samson became the 6th Indian batter to cross the 100 sixes mark in men's T20I cricket. List of Indian Players With 100 or More Sixes in Men's T20I Cricket Former Indian captain Rohit Sharma occupies the top spot. The legendary player has already retired but left a mark that will be remembered for ages. Below is the complete list of players with 100 or more sixes in T20Is.

1. Rohit Sharma Rohit Sharma has been India's highest run-scorer in T20I cricket. He also tops the list of players with the most sixes in men's T20Is, having hit 205 sixes in 159 matches. He has played some of the most iconic knocks of his career in the format, including scoring 5 centuries. Rohit also led India to the T20 World Cup 2024 title. 2. Suryakumar Yadav Another former Indian skipper, Suryakumar Yadav comes second on the list. He has played 113 matches in which he has hit 179 sixes. As a middle order batter, these numbers highlight Suryakumar's ability in the shortest format. He also captained India to the T20 World Cup 2026 title, helping the team lift the trophy for the 2nd consecutive time. 3. Abhishek Sharma Undoubtedly one of the most explosive batters in the game, Abhishek Sharma comes 3rd on the list with 142 sixes in just 65 innings. Given the talent he possesses, he could climb further up the list in the coming years. Abhishek has a strike rate of 194.26 and is widely known for his six hitting prowess.

4. Hardik Pandya Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya is next on the list, with 126 sixes in 109 innings. Batting lower down the order, he often provides the finishing touches for India. Hardik is regarded as one of the best finishers in world cricket. 5. Virat Kohli Legendary batter Virat Kohli comes 5th on the list, with 124 sixes in 117 innings. Kohli is known for his elegance and class in the format and has often stepped up in pressure situations. He has played some of the most iconic knocks in T20I cricket, including his famous innings against Pakistan in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. 6. Sanju Samson The latest entrant on the list is Sanju Samson, who has hit 102 sixes in 76 innings. Samson played a key role in India's T20 World Cup triumph earlier this year and has now achieved another milestone in his career by crossing the 100-sixes mark in men's T20I cricket.

Most Sixes: Indian Players Player Name Matches Innings Runs Sixes T20I Status Rohit Sharma 159 151 4231 205 Retired Suryakumar Yadav 113 107 2721 179 Active Abhishek Sharma 66 65 2065 142 Active Hardik Pandya 138 109 2288 126 Active Virat Kohli 125 117 4188 124 Retired Sanju Samson 76 68 1719 102 Active KL Rahul 72 68 2265 99 Active Tilak Varma 69 65 1834 93 Active Ishan Kishan 65 65 1924 89 Active Yuvraj Singh 58 51 1177 74 Retired Which Indian player has hit the most sixes in T20 Internationals? Rohit Sharma has hit the most sixes for India in men's T20Is, with 205 sixes in 159 matches. How many Indian players have hit 100 or more sixes in T20Is?