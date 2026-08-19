Virat Kohli Made History With a Wicket on His 0th T20I Ball: Know the Rare Record

Virat Kohli is known to be one of the finest batsmen in the world however he also holds a very strange record in bowling that not many fans know about. He took a wicket even before he bowled his first legal ball in T20I cricket.

This wicket happened on what is known as the 0th ball of his career in T20I. This might sound a bit confusing but has a simple explanation and it is linked to the very first time Kohli bowled in a T20I match.

What is Virat Kohli's 0th-Ball T20I Wicket Record?

Virat Kohli took a wicket in T20Is even before he bowled a legal delivery and it was credited to him as a bowler even though the ball was not counted as a proper delivery.

His historic rare record was made on August 31, 2011 at Old Trafford and this match was played between India and England. He took the wicket of England's Kevin Pietersen.