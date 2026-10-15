Himachal Pradesh To Introduce Moral Education In Schools From Next Year, Announces CM Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has announced plans to introduce Moral Education in the school curriculum from next year. He made the announcement on October 14 while interacting with students of a Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)-affiliated school in Kaza, located in the Lahaul and Spiti district. During the interaction, students raised concerns about facilities at their school and hostel. One student informed the Chief Minister that the school had 85 students, including 46 girls living in the hostel. The student also highlighted a shortage of a cook, cleaning staff and a female warden. Responding to these concerns, Sukhu said separate hostels would be constructed for boys and girls to improve residential facilities. He also announced plans for separate accommodation for teachers and assured the students that adequate funds would be provided to develop better school infrastructure in the region.

Environmental Studies and Skill Training Also Discussed The Chief Minister also stressed the importance of environmental awareness during the interaction. When a student requested the inclusion of Environmental Studies in the curriculum, Sukhu underlined the need to protect the environment. “Environmental protection is an extremely important subject. Only if the environment survives, will we survive,” he said. Sukhu also announced plans to introduce skill training courses in the region. The government would consider specialised courses related to tourism to help local youth develop practical skills and explore self-employment opportunities. The proposed courses are aimed at connecting education with local employment opportunities, particularly in a region where tourism can offer avenues for young people.