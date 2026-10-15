Himachal Pradesh To Introduce Moral Education In Schools From Next Year, Announces CM Sukhu
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has announced that Moral Education will be added to the school curriculum from next year. During his visit to Kaza in Lahaul and Spiti, he also promised better hostel facilities, improved school infrastructure and skill-based training opportunities for local students.
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has announced plans to introduce Moral Education in the school curriculum from next year. He made the announcement on October 14 while interacting with students of a Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)-affiliated school in Kaza, located in the Lahaul and Spiti district.
During the interaction, students raised concerns about facilities at their school and hostel. One student informed the Chief Minister that the school had 85 students, including 46 girls living in the hostel. The student also highlighted a shortage of a cook, cleaning staff and a female warden.
Responding to these concerns, Sukhu said separate hostels would be constructed for boys and girls to improve residential facilities. He also announced plans for separate accommodation for teachers and assured the students that adequate funds would be provided to develop better school infrastructure in the region.
Environmental Studies and Skill Training Also Discussed
The Chief Minister also stressed the importance of environmental awareness during the interaction. When a student requested the inclusion of Environmental Studies in the curriculum, Sukhu underlined the need to protect the environment.
“Environmental protection is an extremely important subject. Only if the environment survives, will we survive,” he said.
Sukhu also announced plans to introduce skill training courses in the region. The government would consider specialised courses related to tourism to help local youth develop practical skills and explore self-employment opportunities.
The proposed courses are aimed at connecting education with local employment opportunities, particularly in a region where tourism can offer avenues for young people.
Himachal Pradesh’s Focus on Improving School Education
The announcement comes as Himachal Pradesh continues to work on strengthening school education. In January 2026, the state government issued a notification for implementing its scheme for CBSE-affiliated Schools of Excellence in 130 government schools. The plan included the creation of teaching and support staff positions, including special educators, to strengthen school facilities and academic support.
The initiative reflects the state’s broader efforts to improve the quality of education in government schools. The proposed introduction of Moral Education, along with better residential facilities and vocational training, could further expand the focus beyond classroom learning to students’ personal development and practical skills.
The additional education initiative is based on the state government’s January 2026 notification on CBSE Schools of Excellence. It provides for 130 government schools, including 560 teaching posts across 100 schools, 130 special educator posts and additional English and Mathematics teachers.
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.