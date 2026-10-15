Which UT Becomes the First Fully Functional Literate Union Territory in India?

First Fully Functional Literate Union Territory in India: Ladakh became the first Union Territory in India is declared a fully functional literate Union Territory in June 2024. This announcement was made during the ULLAS Mela held in Leh on June 24, 2024. During this event, Lieutenant Governor Brigadier (Dr) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) also took part and congratulated the people of Ladakh on achieving the first fully functional literate Union Territory in India by more than 97% in Literacy Rate as per the PLFS report (ULLAS). This was a major step toward the implementation and improvement of the education level ad helping the people who had missed the chance to learn how to read and how to write during their schooling years, which they did not attend in their childhood. On 24 June 2024 Ladakh has become the first administrative unit to become fully literate under ULLAS. With a literacy rate of over 97%, Ladakh has set a remarkable example for others to follow. ULLAS - Nav Bharat Saaksharta Karyakram or New India Literacy Programme (NILP) is a centrally sponsored scheme being implemented from 2022 to 2027. Aligning with the recommendations of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the scheme aims to empower adults aged 15 years and above from all backgrounds who could not receive due schooling and mainstream them with society to be able to contribute more to the growth story of the country. #100DaysofModi3 #NEP2020 #ULLAS — Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) September 20, 2024

What Does Fully Functional Literate Union Territory Mean? A fully functional literate Union Territory is a region where a number of people know how to write and read and especially those who did not attend formal schooling and get the basic education. In Ladakh, this achievement was linked with the common and local people, who made efforts to learn how to write and read, those who are 15 years and above. Note: The declaration was made under the ULLAS literacy programme. It does not mean that every person in Ladakh can automatically read and write without difficulty. What Is the ULLAS Programme? ULLAS which stand for “Understanding of Lifelong Learning for All in Society” is a Nav Bharat Saaksharta Karyakram, which is also known as New India Literacy Programme (NILP). According to ULLAS, “It is a centrally sponsored initiative that aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. It aims to empower adults aged 15 and above from all backgrounds who missed formal schooling, helping them integrate into society and contribute to the growth of the Nation. The implementation of ULLAS is in Hybrid (both in online and offline) mode. ULLAS is completely volunteer based. Volunteer teachers are students from Schools, Higher Education Institutions, Teacher Education Institutions and other universities. Literate individuals who are willing to contribute such as those from NYSK, NSS, NCC, CSOs community members , housewives , Anganwadi workers , Asha workers and teachers can also become volunteer teachers.”

Here are some important facts about the ULLAS programme: Target group: Non-literate people aged 15 years and above.

Main aim: To improve adult literacy and provide learning opportunities.

Implementation: Both online and offline.

Teaching method: The programme depends on volunteers who help learners.

Motto: Jan-Jan Sakshar, which means making every person literate.

Programme period: 2022–2027. Key Facts: Ladakh & Leh District (Census 2011) Category Indicator / Feature Statistical Detail / Overview Geographical Profile (Leh District) Latitude & Longitude Latitude: 32° to 36° North

Longitude: 75° to 80° East Altitude 2,900 meters to 5,900 meters above sea level Temperature Range +26.17°C to -20.53°C Demographics (Leh District) Total Population 133,487 souls Male Population 78,971 (59.16%) Female Population 54,516 (40.84%) Population Density 3 persons per sq. km Sex Ratio 690 females per 1,000 males Literacy Rates (Leh District) Average Literacy 77.20% Male Literacy 86.31% Female Literacy 63.56% Administrative Setup (Leh District) Sub-Divisions 6 Tehsils 8 Development Blocks 16 Gram Panchayats 95 Inhabited Villages 113 Union Territory Overview (Ladakh) Total Geographical Area ~59,146 sq. km Total Population (2011 Census) ~274,289 Districts Included Leh and Kargil Capital Cities Leh & Kargil (Joint Headquarters)