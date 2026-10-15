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Which UT Becomes the First Fully Functional Literate Union Territory in India?

By Prabhat Mishra
Last Updated: Oct 15, 2026, 13:06 IST

Ladakh became India's first fully functional literate Union Territory in June 2024. Know about the ULLAS programme, its objectives, key facts and importance.

Ladakh became India's first fully functional literate Union Territory in June 2024
Ladakh became India's first fully functional literate Union Territory in June 2024

First Fully Functional Literate Union Territory in India: Ladakh became the first Union Territory in India is declared a fully functional literate Union Territory in June 2024.

This announcement was made during the ULLAS Mela held in Leh on June 24, 2024. During this event, Lieutenant Governor Brigadier (Dr) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) also took part and congratulated the people of Ladakh on achieving the first fully functional literate Union Territory in India by more than 97% in Literacy Rate as per the PLFS report (ULLAS).

This was a major step toward the implementation and improvement of the education level ad helping the people who had missed the chance to learn how to read and how to write during their schooling years, which they did not attend in their childhood.

What Does Fully Functional Literate Union Territory Mean?

A fully functional literate Union Territory is a region where a number of people know how to write and read and especially those who did not attend formal schooling and get the basic education.

In Ladakh, this achievement was linked with the common and local people, who made efforts to learn how to write and read, those who are 15 years and above.

Note: The declaration was made under the ULLAS literacy programme. It does not mean that every person in Ladakh can automatically read and write without difficulty.

What Is the ULLAS Programme?

ULLAS which stand for “Understanding of Lifelong Learning for All in Society” is a Nav Bharat Saaksharta Karyakram, which is also known as New India Literacy Programme (NILP).

According to ULLAS, “It is a centrally sponsored initiative that aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. It aims to empower adults aged 15 and above from all backgrounds who missed formal schooling, helping them integrate into society and contribute to the growth of the Nation. The implementation of ULLAS is in Hybrid (both in online and offline) mode. ULLAS is completely volunteer based. Volunteer teachers are students from Schools, Higher Education Institutions, Teacher Education Institutions and other universities. Literate individuals who are willing to contribute such as those from NYSK, NSS, NCC, CSOs community members , housewives , Anganwadi workers , Asha workers and teachers can also become volunteer teachers.”

Here are some important facts about the ULLAS programme:

  • Target group: Non-literate people aged 15 years and above.

  • Main aim: To improve adult literacy and provide learning opportunities.

  • Implementation: Both online and offline.

  • Teaching method: The programme depends on volunteers who help learners.

  • Motto: Jan-Jan Sakshar, which means making every person literate.

  • Programme period: 2022–2027.

Key Facts: Ladakh & Leh District (Census 2011)

Category

Indicator / Feature

Statistical Detail / Overview

Geographical Profile (Leh District)

Latitude & Longitude

Latitude: 32° to 36° North


Longitude: 75° to 80° East
 

Altitude

2,900 meters to 5,900 meters above sea level
 

Temperature Range

+26.17°C to -20.53°C

Demographics (Leh District)

Total Population

133,487 souls
 

Male Population

78,971 (59.16%)
 

Female Population

54,516 (40.84%)
 

Population Density

3 persons per sq. km
 

Sex Ratio

690 females per 1,000 males

Literacy Rates (Leh District)

Average Literacy

77.20%
 

Male Literacy

86.31%
 

Female Literacy

63.56%

Administrative Setup (Leh District)

Sub-Divisions

6
 

Tehsils

8
 

Development Blocks

16
 

Gram Panchayats

95
 

Inhabited Villages

113

Union Territory Overview (Ladakh)

Total Geographical Area

~59,146 sq. km
 

Total Population (2011 Census)

~274,289
 

Districts Included

Leh and Kargil
 

Capital Cities

Leh & Kargil (Joint Headquarters)

Why Is Ladakh's Achievement Important?

Ladakh's declaration as a fully functional literate Union Territory in 2024 was an important milestone for education in the region.

It recognised the efforts of learners, teachers, volunteers and government departments working to improve literacy. The programme also encouraged older people to learn, showing that education is not limited to children and young adults.

At the event in Leh, newly literate people from Leh and Kargil were honoured. Officials also highlighted the need to improve educational opportunities and encourage young people to develop skills and become entrepreneurs.

The achievement supports India's broader goal of reaching 100% literacy by 2030.

Important Facts About Ladakh's Literacy Achievement

Facts

Detail

Which UT became the first fully functional literate Union Territory in India?

Ladakh

When was the declaration made?

June 24, 2024

Where was the event held?

Leh, Ladakh

What was the event called?

ULLAS Mela

Who was the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh at the time?

Brigadier (Dr) B. D. Mishra (Retd.)

What does ULLAS stand for?

Understanding of Lifelong Learning for All in Society

What is the other name of ULLAS?

New India Literacy Programme (NILP)

Which age group does the programme target?

Non-literate people aged 15 years and above

What is its motto?

Jan-Jan Sakshar

What is India's literacy goal under the programme?

100% literacy by 2030

Prabhat Mishra
Prabhat Mishra

Executive - Editorial

    Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.

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    First Published: Oct 15, 2026, 13:06 IST
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