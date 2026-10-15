XLRI Jamshedpur MBA Fees: Does the HR Program Guarantee Better Returns Than Business Management?
This article breaks down the XLRI Jamshedpur fees for MBA in 2026 with overall college overview, YoY trends, ROI table specifically on HR program and Business Management and Top Recruiters. The article includes the latest year placement analysis with year on year growth of the institute.
XLRI Jamshedpur is one of the top private institutes for MBA in India with NIRF Ranking of 10th in Management. XLRI Jamshedpur conducts Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) and accepts it as the primary entrance exam and CAT score is not valid for admission in XLRI Jamshedpur. Flagship programs offered are PGDM in Business Management (BM) and PGDM in Human Resources (HR). Fees for the 2 year program is INR 30.60 Lakhs with average package going up to INR 31.40 LPA. Highest domestic offer is INR 59 LPA and highest international offer received is INR 1.10 Crore. The latest year has shown +5.05% growth from the previous year with ROI for Business Management is 1.07x and ROI for Human Resources is 1.00x.
Job roles offered are such as Management Consultant, Investment Banking Associate, Product Manager, HR Manager in top companies such as American Express, Goldman Sachs, Bank Of America, Amazon, Asian Paints etc. Candidates can find the overview of the institute with YoY Growth, ROI and top recruiters in various domains below.
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Check | IIT Bombay MBA 2026: Check Average Package and ROI Details Here
XLRI Jamshedpur MBA Fees: Overview
XLRI Jamshedpur holds 10th rank in NIRF ranking in Management. Candidates can check the detailed overview of the institute below.
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Metric
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Value
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Institution Name
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XLRI – Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur
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NIRF Management Ranking
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10th Rank in India
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Primary Accepted Entrance Exam
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XAT (Xavier Aptitude Test) / GMAT
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Flagship Programs Offered
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PGDM (Business Management) & PGDM (Human Resource Management)
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Total 2-Year Tuition Fee (BM)
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INR 30.60 Lakhs
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Total 2-Year Tuition Fee (HRM)
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INR 30.60 Lakhs
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Overall Batch Average Package
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INR 31.40 LPA
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Program-Wise Average Package (BM)
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INR 32.70 LPA
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Program-Wise Average Package (HRM)
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INR 30.70 LPA
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Overall Batch Median Package
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INR 29.00 LPA
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Highest International Package
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INR 1.10 Crore
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Highest Domestic Package
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INR 59.00 LPA
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Pre-Placement Offer (PPO) Rate
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42.5% of the Cohort
XLRI Jamshedpur MBA Fees: YoY Growth Analysis
XLRI Jamshedpur has shown +5.05% growth from last year with the highest domestic package going up to INR 59 LPA. Candidates can find the YoY Growth Analysis with average package of Business Management and Human Resources in detail below.
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Placement Batch
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Overall Average Package (LPA)
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BM Average Package (LPA)
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HRM Average Package (LPA)
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Highest Domestic CTC
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YoY Growth Rate % (Average CTC)
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2024–2026
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INR 31.40 LPA
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INR 32.70 LPA
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INR 30.70 LPA
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INR 59.00 LPA
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+5.05%
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2023–2025
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INR 29.89 LPA
|
INR 30.90 LPA
|
INR 28.80 LPA
|
INR 75.00 LPA
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-8.62%
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2022–2024
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INR 32.70 LPA
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INR 33.80 LPA
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INR 31.10 LPA
|
INR 78.20 LPA
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+6.51%
|
2021–2023
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INR 30.70 LPA
|
INR 31.50 LPA
|
INR 29.80 LPA
|
INR 60.00 LPA
|
Baseline
XLRI Jamshedpur MBA Fees: ROI
Calculating ROI is important before enrolling for MBA in XLRI Jamshedpur where the ROI for PGDM in Business Management is 1.07x with average package of INR 32.70 LPA. Candidates can check the detailed analysis below.
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XLRI PGDM Specialization
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Total 2-Year Tuition Fee
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Program Average CTC
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Program Median CTC
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Highest Domestic Package
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Tuition ROI Ratio
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PGDM (Business Management - BM)
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INR 30.60 Lakhs
|
INR 32.70 LPA
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INR 30.00 LPA
|
INR 59.00 LPA
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1.07x
|
PGDM (Human Resource Management - HRM)
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INR 30.60 Lakhs
|
INR 30.70 LPA
|
INR 28.50 LPA
|
INR 48.00 LPA
|
1.00x
XLRI Jamshedpur MBA Fees: Top Recruiters
Job roles offered to students are Strategy Associate, Commercial Banking Lead, Tech Consultant etc in companies such as KPMG, J.P. Morgan, Microsoft, GCPL etc. Candidates can check the detailed list below.
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Domain
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Job Roles Offered
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Top Recruiting Partners
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Consulting & Strategy (36%)
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Management Consultant, Strategy Associate, Advisory Lead, HR Transformation Consultant
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Accenture Strategy, Bain & Co., BCG, Deloitte, EY PAS, KPMG, McKinsey & Co., PwC
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BFSI & Corporate Finance (18%)
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Investment Banking Associate, Financial Risk Analyst, Credit Risk Manager, Commercial Banking Lead
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American Express, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Pine Labs
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ITES, E-Commerce & Big Tech (15%)
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Product Manager, Tech Consultant, HR Tech Lead, Analytics Manager, Business Analyst
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Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Flipkart, HCL Tech, Media.net, Meesho, Nykaa, Ola, Waaree
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FMCG, Pharma & Retail (12%)
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Brand Manager, Area Sales Lead, HR Business Partner (HRBP), Supply Chain Manager
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AB InBev, Asian Paints, Colgate-Palmolive, Dabur, GCPL, HUL, ITC, L'Oréal, Marico, Nestlé, P&G, Reckitt
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Core Human Resource Management (HR)
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HR Manager, Talent Acquisition Lead, Industrial Relations Manager, Compensation & Benefits Specialist
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Aditya Birla Group, Airtel, Amazon, Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto, EY PAS, HUL, ITC, Reliance, Sun Pharma, TAS, Tata Steel
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