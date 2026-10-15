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XLRI Jamshedpur MBA Fees: Does the HR Program Guarantee Better Returns Than Business Management?

By Vikrant Kumar
Last Updated: Oct 15, 2026, 12:58 IST

This article breaks down the XLRI Jamshedpur fees for MBA in 2026 with overall college overview, YoY trends, ROI table specifically on HR program and Business Management and Top Recruiters. The article includes the latest year placement analysis with year on year growth of the institute.

XLRI Jamshedpur MBA Fees: Does the HR Program Guarantee Better Returns Than Business Management?
XLRI Jamshedpur MBA Fees: Does the HR Program Guarantee Better Returns Than Business Management?

XLRI Jamshedpur is one of the top private institutes for MBA in India with NIRF Ranking of 10th in Management. XLRI Jamshedpur conducts Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) and accepts it as the primary entrance exam and CAT score is not valid for admission in XLRI Jamshedpur. Flagship programs offered are PGDM in Business Management (BM) and PGDM in Human Resources (HR). Fees for the 2 year program is INR 30.60 Lakhs with average package going up to INR 31.40 LPA. Highest domestic offer is INR 59 LPA and highest international offer received is INR 1.10 Crore. The latest year has shown +5.05% growth from the previous year with ROI for Business Management is 1.07x and ROI for Human Resources is 1.00x.

Job roles offered are such as Management Consultant, Investment Banking Associate, Product Manager, HR Manager in top companies such as American Express, Goldman Sachs, Bank Of America, Amazon, Asian Paints etc. Candidates can find the overview of the institute with YoY Growth, ROI and top recruiters in various domains below.

To know about your college with the help of your percentile and complete profile you can check out MBA Profilizer.

Check | IIT Bombay MBA 2026: Check Average Package and ROI Details Here 

XLRI Jamshedpur MBA Fees: Overview

XLRI Jamshedpur holds 10th rank in NIRF ranking in Management. Candidates can check the detailed overview of the institute below.

Metric

Value

Institution Name

XLRI – Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur

NIRF Management Ranking

10th Rank in India

Primary Accepted Entrance Exam

XAT (Xavier Aptitude Test) / GMAT

Flagship Programs Offered

PGDM (Business Management) & PGDM (Human Resource Management)

Total 2-Year Tuition Fee (BM)

INR 30.60 Lakhs

Total 2-Year Tuition Fee (HRM)

INR 30.60 Lakhs

Overall Batch Average Package

INR 31.40 LPA

Program-Wise Average Package (BM)

INR 32.70 LPA

Program-Wise Average Package (HRM)

INR 30.70 LPA

Overall Batch Median Package

INR 29.00 LPA

Highest International Package

INR 1.10 Crore

Highest Domestic Package

INR 59.00 LPA

Pre-Placement Offer (PPO) Rate

42.5% of the Cohort

XLRI Jamshedpur MBA Fees: YoY Growth Analysis

XLRI Jamshedpur has shown +5.05% growth from last year with the highest domestic package going up to INR 59 LPA. Candidates can find the YoY Growth Analysis with average package of Business Management and Human Resources in detail below.

Placement Batch 

Overall Average Package (LPA)

BM Average Package (LPA)

HRM Average Package (LPA)

Highest Domestic CTC

YoY Growth Rate % (Average CTC)

2024–2026

INR 31.40 LPA

INR 32.70 LPA

INR 30.70 LPA

INR 59.00 LPA

+5.05%

2023–2025

INR 29.89 LPA

INR 30.90 LPA

INR 28.80 LPA

INR 75.00 LPA

-8.62%

2022–2024

INR 32.70 LPA

INR 33.80 LPA

INR 31.10 LPA

INR 78.20 LPA

+6.51%

2021–2023

INR 30.70 LPA

INR 31.50 LPA

INR 29.80 LPA

INR 60.00 LPA

Baseline

XLRI Jamshedpur MBA Fees: ROI

Calculating ROI is important before enrolling for MBA in XLRI Jamshedpur where the ROI for PGDM in Business Management is 1.07x with average package of INR 32.70 LPA. Candidates can check the detailed analysis below.

XLRI PGDM Specialization

Total 2-Year Tuition Fee

Program Average CTC

Program Median CTC

Highest Domestic Package

Tuition ROI Ratio

PGDM (Business Management - BM)

INR 30.60 Lakhs

INR 32.70 LPA

INR 30.00 LPA

INR 59.00 LPA

1.07x

PGDM (Human Resource Management - HRM)

INR 30.60 Lakhs

INR 30.70 LPA

INR 28.50 LPA

INR 48.00 LPA

1.00x

XLRI Jamshedpur MBA Fees: Top Recruiters 

Job roles offered to students are Strategy Associate, Commercial Banking Lead, Tech Consultant etc in companies such as KPMG, J.P. Morgan, Microsoft, GCPL etc. Candidates can check the detailed list below.

Domain

Job Roles Offered

Top Recruiting Partners

Consulting & Strategy (36%)

Management Consultant, Strategy Associate, Advisory Lead, HR Transformation Consultant

Accenture Strategy, Bain & Co., BCG, Deloitte, EY PAS, KPMG, McKinsey & Co., PwC

BFSI & Corporate Finance (18%)

Investment Banking Associate, Financial Risk Analyst, Credit Risk Manager, Commercial Banking Lead

American Express, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Pine Labs

ITES, E-Commerce & Big Tech (15%)

Product Manager, Tech Consultant, HR Tech Lead, Analytics Manager, Business Analyst

Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Flipkart, HCL Tech, Media.net, Meesho, Nykaa, Ola, Waaree

FMCG, Pharma & Retail (12%)

Brand Manager, Area Sales Lead, HR Business Partner (HRBP), Supply Chain Manager

AB InBev, Asian Paints, Colgate-Palmolive, Dabur, GCPL, HUL, ITC, L'Oréal, Marico, Nestlé, P&G, Reckitt

Core Human Resource Management (HR)

HR Manager, Talent Acquisition Lead, Industrial Relations Manager, Compensation & Benefits Specialist

Aditya Birla Group, Airtel, Amazon, Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto, EY PAS, HUL, ITC, Reliance, Sun Pharma, TAS, Tata Steel

Vikrant Kumar
Vikrant Kumar

Senior Executive - Editorial

Vikrant Kumar is a Senior Executive – Data & Research, specialising in data-driven content analysis and editorial research. He works with large datasets to identify trends, patterns, insights, and emerging developments across key subjects and converts these findings into clear, engaging, and informative content. His role combines data analysis with editorial storytelling, using tools and research methodologies to support fact-based articles, reports, rankings, and analytical content. He focuses on turning complex data into meaningful insights that can strengthen content quality and help readers understand important trends and developments.

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First Published: Oct 15, 2026, 12:58 IST
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