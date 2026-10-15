XLRI Jamshedpur MBA Fees: Does the HR Program Guarantee Better Returns Than Business Management?

XLRI Jamshedpur is one of the top private institutes for MBA in India with NIRF Ranking of 10th in Management. XLRI Jamshedpur conducts Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) and accepts it as the primary entrance exam and CAT score is not valid for admission in XLRI Jamshedpur. Flagship programs offered are PGDM in Business Management (BM) and PGDM in Human Resources (HR). Fees for the 2 year program is INR 30.60 Lakhs with average package going up to INR 31.40 LPA. Highest domestic offer is INR 59 LPA and highest international offer received is INR 1.10 Crore. The latest year has shown +5.05% growth from the previous year with ROI for Business Management is 1.07x and ROI for Human Resources is 1.00x.

Job roles offered are such as Management Consultant, Investment Banking Associate, Product Manager, HR Manager in top companies such as American Express, Goldman Sachs, Bank Of America, Amazon, Asian Paints etc. Candidates can find the overview of the institute with YoY Growth, ROI and top recruiters in various domains below.