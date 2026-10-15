Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2026 Mop-Up Round Seat Allotment Out Download PDF at knruhs.telangana.gov.in

Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2026: Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences has released the mop-up round seat allotment results for NEET UG Counselling. Candidates who have participated in the Telangana NEET UG counselling can check the allotment result PDF through the link available on the official website.

Candidates who have applied for the mop-up round can check the allotment result through the PDF link available on the official website. According to the dates issued, the last date for students to report to the allotted colleges is 4 PM on October 18, 2026. Candidates reporting must make sure they carry all the required documents with them for admission.

Telangana NEET UG mop-up round allotment result is available on the official website - knruhs.telangana.gov.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to download the allotment PDF.