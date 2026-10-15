Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2026 Mop-Up Round Seat Allotment Out Download PDF at knruhs.telangana.gov.in
Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2026 ,mop-up round result declared. Students allotted seats in the counselling round can report to colleges with required documents until October 18, 2026
Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2026: Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences has released the mop-up round seat allotment results for NEET UG Counselling. Candidates who have participated in the Telangana NEET UG counselling can check the allotment result PDF through the link available on the official website.
Candidates who have applied for the mop-up round can check the allotment result through the PDF link available on the official website. According to the dates issued, the last date for students to report to the allotted colleges is 4 PM on October 18, 2026. Candidates reporting must make sure they carry all the required documents with them for admission.
Telangana NEET UG mop-up round allotment result is available on the official website - knruhs.telangana.gov.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to download the allotment PDF.
Telangana NEET UG Mop-Up Round Allotment - Click Here
Steps to Download Telangana NEET UG Mop-Up Round Allotment Result 2026
Candidates who have applied for the mop-up round can follow the steps provided below to download the allotment result PDF
Step 1: Visit the official website of Telangana NEET
Step 2: Click on Mop-up Round allotment result link
Step 3: The allotment PDF will be displayed
Step 4: Download the allotment PDF for further reference
Telangana NEET UG 2026: Documents Required for Admissions
Candidates reporting to colleges for admissions are required to submit the original and photocopies of all required documents.
• NEET UG Score Card
• SSC / 10th Class Marks Memo
• Intermediate (10+2) Marks Memo or equivalent qualifying exam certificate
• Study Certificates from Class 9th to Intermediate
• Transfer Certificate (TC)
• Aadhaar Card or other valid government photo ID
• Caste / Community Certificate.
• Minority Certificate
• EWS Income & Asset Certificate
• PwD / PwBD Certificate
• Parental Income Certificate
• NCC Certificate
• CAP (Armed Forces Personnel) Certificate
• PMC (Police Martyr Children) Certificate
• SCCL Certificate (Singareni Collieries Company Limited)
• Parent Employment Certificate
• Non-Judicial Stamp Paper Affidavit (Rs. 100/-) signed by the parent and candidate stating all certificates are genuine
Also Read: KSEAB SSLC Examination 1 March 2027 Student Registrations Begins, Direct Link, Guidelines
NEET PG 2026: Supreme Court Hearing for Transparency in Exam Evaluation Process Today, Check Latest Updates
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.