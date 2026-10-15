NTA Develops AI Helpline For Student Queries: Check Toll-Free Number

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is developing an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered helpline to help students get answers to common questions about entrance examinations. The service aims to make exam-related information easier to access, particularly for candidates who face language barriers or have difficulty navigating official websites.

The toll-free number for the proposed service is 1800 180 47 47. However, the facility is currently being tested, and the agency has not announced an official launch date.

NTA AI Helpline: What Will Students Get?

The AI-enabled system is expected to answer questions about examination dates, application forms, registration fees, eligibility requirements and documents needed during the admission process.

According to The Indian Express, the system is being designed to allow students to ask questions in different languages and receive answers based on information available in NTA’s backend systems.