NTA Develops AI Helpline For Student Queries: Check Toll-Free Number
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is developing an AI-powered helpline to answer students’ examination-related queries in multiple languages. The toll-free number, 1800 180 47 47, is currently being tested and has not yet been officially launched for public use. The service is expected to help candidates with exam dates, application forms, eligibility criteria, fees and required documents.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is developing an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered helpline to help students get answers to common questions about entrance examinations. The service aims to make exam-related information easier to access, particularly for candidates who face language barriers or have difficulty navigating official websites.
The toll-free number for the proposed service is 1800 180 47 47. However, the facility is currently being tested, and the agency has not announced an official launch date.
NTA AI Helpline: What Will Students Get?
The AI-enabled system is expected to answer questions about examination dates, application forms, registration fees, eligibility requirements and documents needed during the admission process.
According to The Indian Express, the system is being designed to allow students to ask questions in different languages and receive answers based on information available in NTA’s backend systems.
This could help candidates find important details without having to search through several notices and webpages. Students from different regions may also benefit from the proposed multilingual support.
Why Is NTA Introducing the AI Helpline?
The toll-free number was previously used by a High Power Task Force (HPTF), led by Nandan Nilekani, to collect public suggestions on examination reforms.
After the feedback exercise concluded, the number was repurposed for the proposed student helpdesk. The AI-based service is intended to make it easier for candidates to obtain information about examinations conducted by the agency.
The NTA conducts several major entrance and eligibility examinations, including NEET-UG, JEE Main and CUET. Students appearing for these tests often need clarification about application procedures, deadlines and eligibility conditions.
When Will the NTA Helpline Launch?
The AI helpline is still under testing and has not yet been officially announced for public use. Students should continue to rely on official notifications and updates until the agency confirms that the service is operational.
Candidates can visit the NTA’s official website, nta.ac.in, for examination notifications, application updates and other important information.
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Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.